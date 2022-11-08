26-year-old woman vanishes while driving from California to Oregon, cops say

A 26-year-old woman vanished while driving from California to Oregon, police said.

Camille Rose Markovich was last heard from when she was near Eureka on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post.

“Our daughter Camille did not reach her Selma, Oregon home while traveling from Cotati last evening,” Markovich’s mother wrote on Facebook.

Police said based on cellphone records, Markovich may be near “Highway 101, Highway 299 or Highway 96.”

Markovich was driving a black 2017 Subaru Outback with a cracked windshield and an Oregon license plate, 210MME, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-792-4611.

Cotati is about 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.

