26-year-old man killed in shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Arlington police are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Arkansas Lane, police said in a news release. They found the victim lying unresponsive in front of one of the apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Jared Jackson.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting “may be related to high risk activity,” police said in the release. Police did not release further details on the possible “high risk activity.”

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Coffer at (817) 459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

