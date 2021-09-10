26-year-old Fort Worth man found shot dead in Trinity River, officials say

David Silva Ramirez

Fort Worth police are investigating a possible homicide after the body of a Fort Worth man was found by the Trinity River just northeast of downtown Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Fort Worth Police Department officers found the dead body of 26-year-old Jose Gavirio in a Trinity River embankment near 2400 East Fourth St., according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

Gavirio had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

