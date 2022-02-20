26 Observer-area wrestlers, including 2 from Meck County, win state titles Saturday

Charlotte Observer-area athletes had a big day at the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual wrestling championships Saturday in Greensboro. A few highlights:

▪ A total of 26 area wrestlers won individual state titles, including two from Mecklenburg County. Providence’s Noah Luna won at 120 pounds and Mallard Creek’s Cameron Stinson won at 113 pounds, becoming his school’s first back-to-back state champion. Stinson is a sophomore who won 29 matches as a freshman.

▪ Bandys won the 2A state championship with 139.5 points. It was Bandys’ fourth state title and their first in 16 years.

▪ Fred T. Foard won the 3A state championship, its first since 2018 and its third overall. Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto won his fourth individual state championship at 126 pounds and was named 3A most outstanding wrestler.

▪ In 4A, Porter Ridge’s Nathan Carnes won the 220 pound championship and was named most outstanding 4A wrestler.

Observer-area state champs

▪ Ranfere Garcia, South Stanly (1A, 145)

▪ Lawson Vang, Bunker Hill (2A, 106)

▪ Sumter Horton, R-S Central (2A, 113)

▪ David McEachern, Mount Pleasant (2A, 126)

▪ Bryson Burkett, Bandys (2A, 132)

▪ Caleb Moore, Bandys (2A, 160)

▪ Kyler Pickard, Mount Pleasant (2A, 170)

▪ Owen Clark, Newton-Conover (2A, 195)

▪ Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Newton-Conover (2A, 220)

▪ Jaiden Gaither, Salisbury (2A, 285)

▪ Charlie Sly, Stuart Cramer (3A, 113)

▪ Jackson Baglio, Central Cabarrus (3A, 120)

▪ Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy (3A, 126)

▪ Marcus Jackson, Central Cabarrus (3A, 132)

▪ Jacob Cox, South Rowan (3A, 138)

▪ Zack Karagias, Stuart Cramer (3A, 145)

▪ Aiden Curry, Central Academy (3A, 160)

▪ Brady Ross, Central Academy (3A, 182)

▪ Dylan Smith, Foard (3A, 220)

▪ Cody Hardy, Parkwood (3A, 285)

▪ Noah Cauble, Piedmont (4A, 106)

▪ Cameron Stinson, Mallard Creek (4A, 113)

▪ Noah Luna, Providence (4A, 120)

▪ Eli Murray, Lake Norman (4A, 132)

▪ Nathan Carnes, Porter Ridge (4A, 220)

▪ Carson Floyd, Lake NOrman (4A, 285)

Complete NCHSAA Wrestling Results

1A Team Champions: Avery County – 196 points – Third-straight 1A Team Championship for the Vikings at the Individual Wrestling Tournament

1A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Levi Andrews (Avery County, 285 lb.) – Fourth Individual State Championship victory for Andrews (1A 220 lb. in 2019 & 2020, 1A 285 lb. in 2021 & 2022)

2A Team Champions: Bandys – 139.5 points – Fourth Team Championship at the Individual Wrestling Tournament for Bandys and their first since back-to-back team titles in 2A in 2005 & 2006.

2A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 152 lb.)

3A Team Champions: Fred T. Foard – 177 points - Third Individual Tournament Team Championship all-time for the Tigers and first since winning 2A in 2018

3A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 126 lb.) – Fourth Individual State Championship victory for Montaperto (2A 106 lb. in 2019, 2A 120 lb. in 2020 & 2021, and 3A 126 lb. in 2022.

4A Team Champions: Laney – 159 points – Second straight team title at the Individual Wrestling Tournament for the Buccaneers, third all-time.

4A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 220 lb.)

2022 NCHSAA 1A Wrestling State Tournament

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Championship Finals

106 Lb. -Alexis Panama (Robbinsville, 26-6, So.) over Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 49-3, Sr.) by decision (Dec 10-3)

113 Lb. – Ben Jordan (Avery County, 48-2, So.) over Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany, 36-11, So.) by decision (Dec 6-0)

120 Lb. – Tristan Hale (South Davidson, 49-0, Sr.) over Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 43-9, Sr.) by decision (Dec 5-0)

126 Lb. – Grant Reece (Avery County, 44-10, So.) over Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 38-5, Sr.) by decision (Dec 8-4)

132 Lb. - Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter, 49-3, Jr.) over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 39-13, Sr.) by tech fall (TF-1.5 2:22 (15-0))

138 Lb. - Ethan Shell (Avery County, 50-2, Fr.) over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter, 38-8, Sr.) by fall (Fall 0:49)

145 Lb. - Ranfere Garcia (South Stanly, 27-9, Jr.) over Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 28-4, Sr.) (Fall 3:25)

152 Lb. - Tristan Adams (Avery County, 24-4, Jr.) over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 45-8, Jr.) by decision (Dec 5-3)

160 Lb. - Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 48-4, Jr.) over Isaac Williams (Union Academy, 32-8, Sr.) by decision (Dec 7-5)

170 Lb. - Connor Medvar (Mount Airy, 31-1, Sr.) over Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 47-5, Sr.) by decision (Dec 10-3)

182 Lb. - Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 46-4, Sr.) over Joseph Akers (South Davidson, 47-2, Sr.) by fall (Fall 4:46)

195 Lb. - Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 35-1, So.) over Edwin Agabo (Mount Airy, 20-6, Jr.) by fall (Fall 0:58)

220 Lb. - Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville, 40-6, Sr.) over Carson Taylor (Swain County, 30-10, Sr.) by decision (Dec 7-3)

285 Lb. - Levi Andrews (Avery County, 51-1, Sr.) over Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville, 26-9, Sr.) by decision (Dec 3-0)

2022 NCHSAA 1A Wrestling State Tournament

Final Placements

106 Lb.

1st Place - Alexis Panama of Robbinsville

2nd Place - Hunter Fulp of North Stokes

3rd Place - Cooper Foster of Avery County

4th Place - Ethan Hines of Uwharrie Charter







113 Lb.

1st Place - Ben Jordan of Avery County

2nd Place - Marcos Sagahon of Alleghany

3rd Place - Brandon Jordan of Uwharrie Charter

4th Place - Cooper Wingate of Leadership Academy







120 Lb.

1st Place - Tristan Hale of South Davidson

2nd Place - Brandon Ropp of Rosman

3rd Place - Kenneth Pritz of Avery County

4th Place - Ryan Mann of North East Carolina Prep

126 Lb.

1st Place - Grant Reece of Avery County

2nd Place - Jayden Nowell of Robbinsville

3rd Place - Logan Tortual of Rosewood

4th Place - Carlos Vasquez of Thomasville

132 Lb.

1st Place - Aldo Hernandez of Uwharrie Charter

2nd Place - Bryson Church of Alleghany

3rd Place - Cole Nixon of Starmount

4th Place - Michael Linko of Rosewood

138 Lb.

1st Place - Ethan Shell of Avery County

2nd Place - Byan Lackey of Uwharrie Charter

3rd Place - Adam Cotterman of Swain County

4th Place - Gavin Davis of Rosewood

145 Lb.

1st Place - Ranfere Garcia of South Stanly

2nd Place - Johnathan Cable of Avery County

3rd Place - Koda Blythe of Alleghany

4th Place - Jaret Panama of Robbinsville

152 Lb.

1st Place - Tristan Adams of Avery County

2nd Place - Chase Miller of Cherryville

3rd Place - Nicholas (franklin) Bennett of Mount Airy

4th Place - Jacob Regitz of Bishop McGuinness

160 Lb.

1st Place - Grayson Roberts of Uwharrie Charter

2nd Place - Isaac Williams of Union Academy

3rd Place - Bradley Parker of Avery County

4th Place - Isaac Stoker of Alleghany

170 Lb.

1st Place - Connor Medvar of Mount Airy

2nd Place - Doug Bowles of Uwharrie Charter

3rd Place - Seth Blackledge of Avery County

4th Place - Gabriel Lillard of Swain County

182 Lb.

1st Place - Kyle Fink of Robbinsville

2nd Place - Joseph Akers of South Davidson

3rd Place - Mason Grindstaff of Cherryville

4th Place - Jaden Maness of Uwharrie Charter







195 Lb.

1st Place - Kage Williams of Robbinsville

2nd Place - Edwin Agabo of Mount Airy

3rd Place - Blake Sain of Swain County

4th Place - Tyler Parrish of Rosewood

220 Lb.

1st Place - Ben Wachacha of Robbinsville

2nd Place - Carson Taylor of Swain County

3rd Place - Grayson Hoilman of Avery County

4th Place - Steven Sullivan of Starmount

285 Lb.

1st Place - Levi Andrews of Avery County

2nd Place - Carlos Wesley of Robbinsville

3rd Place - Kohlton Neadeau of Swain County

4th Place - Deshawn Holman of Thomasville

2022 NCHSAA 2A Wrestling State Tournament

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Championship Finals

106 Lb. -Lawson Vang (Bunker Hill, 38-3, Sr.) over Jared Thomas (Morehead, 49-3, So.) by decision (Dec 4-1)

113 Lb. - Sumter Horton (R-S Central, 29-9, Jr.) over Riley Shaw (West Wilkes, 47-3, Sr.) by fall (Fall 3:43)

120 Lb. - Rayshun James (Reidsville, 36-2, So.) over Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 41-7, Sr.) by major decision (MD 9-1)

126 Lb. - David McEachern (Mount Pleasant, 42-9, So.) over Chade Norman (West Lincoln, 29-11, Sr.) by fall (Fall 4:46)

132 Lb. - Bryson Burkett (Bandys, 41-9, Sr.) over Connor Goodman (Jay M. Robinson, 53-6, Sr.) by decision (Dec 9-4)

138 Lb. - David Makupson (Trinity, 50-1, Sr.) over Will Nix (Bandys, 34-13, Jr.) by major decision (MD 10-0)

145 Lb. - Jacob Price (Surry Central, 32-2, So.) over Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke, 27-5, Sr.) by decision (Dec 8-2)

152 Lb. - Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 42-0, Jr.) over Dilan Patton (Patton, 38-3, Sr.) by tech fall (TF-1.5 6:00 (26-9))

160 Lb. - Caleb Moore (Bandys, 48-2, Sr.) over Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill, 43-5, Sr.) by deicision (Dec 3-2)

170 Lb. - Kyler Pickard (Mount Pleasant),48-3, Sr.) over Richard Post (R-S Central, 34-6, Jr.) by decision (Dec 7-0)

182 Lb. - Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 42-0, Sr.) over Eli Becker (East Surry, 27-1, Jr.) by decision (Dec 7-4)

195 Lb. - Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-2, Jr.) over James Calloway (Madison, 30-5, Sr.) by decision (Dec 6-0)

220 Lb. - Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover, 50-6, Jr.) over Bryan Gordon (West Stokes, 47-2, Sr.) by decision (Dec 10-7)

285 Lb. - Jaden Gaither (Salisbury, 19-5, Sr.) over Jarek Stewart-Karolweics (Brevard, 38-6, Sr.) by fall (Fall 0:57)







2022 NCHSAA 2A Wrestling State Tournament

Final Placements

106 Lb.

1st Place - Lawson Vang of Bunker Hill

2nd Place - Jared Thomas of Morehead

3rd Place - Andy Saine of West Lincoln

4th Place - Carter Duhon of Southwest Onslow

5th Place - Kaden Shoup of Burns

6th Place - Jose Pina-Velasquez of Forbush







113 Lb.

1st Place - Sumter Horton of R-S Central

2nd Place - Riley Shaw of West Wilkes

3rd Place - Trent Almond of Mount Pleasant

4th Place - Spencer May of Trinity

5th Place - Isaiah Pittman of Newton-Conover

6th Place - Layne Armstrong of Seaforth







120 Lb.

1st Place - Rayshun James of Reidsville

2nd Place - Raul Hernandez of Bunker Hill

3rd Place - Camden Spencer of Newton-Conover

4th Place - Zeke Grabowski of Owen

5th Place - Boedi Kirkland of Bandys

6th Place - Edwin Pozo of Forbush

126 Lb.

1st Place - David McEachern of Mount Pleasant

2nd Place - Chade Norman of West Lincoln

3rd Place - Joey Levix of Bandys

4th Place - Matthew Helms of West Stokes

5th Place - Isaac Campbell of Washington

6th Place - Scottie Spencer of Bunn

132 Lb.

1st Place - Bryson Burkett of Bandys

2nd Place - Connor Goodman of Jay M. Robinson

3rd Place - Landon Neal of West Stokes

4th Place - Luke Heavner of West Lincoln

5th Place - Walker Bell of West Craven

6th Place - Caleb Cox of R-S Central

138 Lb.

1st Place - David Makupson of Trinity

2nd Place - Will Nix of Bandys

3rd Place - Shane Hatfield of East Carteret

4th Place - Walker Mains of Hendersonville

5th Place - Rakeem Smith of West Caldwell

6th Place - Jayvion Perry of North Pitt

145 Lb.

1st Place - Jacob Price of Surry Central

2nd Place - Caleb Johnson-White of East Burke

3rd Place - Alex Betancourt of Bunker Hill

4th Place - Jaheim Hartsfield of Webb

5th Place - Quinlan Hunter of Lincolnton

6th Place - Wallace Bowser of Roanoke Rapids

152 Lb.

1st Place - Jeremiah Price of Surry Central

2nd Place - Dilan Patton of Patton

3rd Place - Jason Brawley of Newton-Conover

4th Place - Ephram Biggs of Morehead

5th Place - Mason Avery of West Lincoln

6th Place - Zachary Wall of Anson

160 Lb.

1st Place - Caleb Moore of Bandys

2nd Place - Brayden Guess of Bunker Hill

3rd Place - Julius Miller of Reidsville

4th Place - Josh White of Lincolnton

5th Place - Karson Crouse of Surry Central

6th Place - Patrick Goins of West Lincoln

170 Lb.

1st Place - Kyler Pickard of Mount Pleasant

2nd Place - Richard Post of R-S Central

3rd Place - Ian Moore of Bandys

4th Place - Jason Rodriguez, Jr. of Southwest Onslow

5th Place - Spencer Leclair of Surry Central

6th Place - Donta Davis of Bunker Hill

182 Lb.

1st Place - Raheem Jones of North Pitt

2nd Place - Eli Becker of East Surry

3rd Place - Brooks Freeman of Providence Grove

4th Place - Nicholas Harris of Webb

5th Place - Raydyn Brooks of Bandys

6th Place - Meliek Bryant of North Stanly

195 Lb.

1st Place - Owen Clark of Newton-Conover

2nd Place - James Calloway of Madison

3rd Place - Clay Sugg of Southwestern Randolph

4th Place - Daniel Villasenor of East Surry

5th Place - Luke Hurley of Forbush

6th Place - Brian Eley of Hertford County

220 Lb.

1st Place - Joseph Lioret-Tutty of Newton-Conover

2nd Place - Bryan Gordon of West Stokes

3rd Place - Chase Crayton of Mount Pleasant

4th Place - Reed Fugle of Salisbury

5th Place - Adam Massey of East Gaston

6th Place - Alex Kerns of Madison

285 Lb.

1st Place - Jaden Gaither of Salisbury

2nd Place - Jarek Stewart-Karolweics of Brevard

3rd Place - DJ Spring of Maiden

4th Place - Alex Roland of West Wilkes

5th Place - Robert Ward of Chase

6th Place - Colton Wood of Providence Grove

2022 NCHSAA 3A Wrestling State Tournament

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Championship Finals

106 Lb. - Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear, 32-3, So.) over Kane Bryson (Pisgah, 38-2, Fr.) by decision (Dec 11-9)

113 Lb. - Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 48-3, Jr.) over Karter Floyd (Foard, 38-5, Fr.) by decision (Dec 3-1)

120 Lb. - Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 30-0, Jr.) over Connor Wishon (Ledford, 40-6, Sr.) by major decision (MD 15-5)

126 Lb. - Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 40-0, Sr.) over Parker Galliher (Statesville, 51-3, Sr.) by decision (Dec 6-1)

132 Lb. - Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 34-2, Sr.) over Elijah Harris (Central Academy, 32-8, Sr.) by major decision (MD 9-0)

138 Lb. - Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 36-0, Sr.) over Bray Trivette (North Iredell, 40-2, Fr.) by major decision (MD 13-4)

145 Lb. - Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 31-1, Sr.) over Brock Carey (Foard, 42-5, Jr.) by decision (Dec 9-2)

152 Lb. - Calan Staub (Cape Fear, 34-4, Sr.) over Greyson Harris (Enka, 46-2, Sr.) by major decision (MD 8-0)

160 Lb. - Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 34-1, Sr.) over Zane Birtchet (Foard, 36-3, Jr.) by decision (Dec 5-3)

170 Lb. - Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 51-0, Sr.) over Cole Reynolds (West Carteret, 43-3, Sr.) by tech fall (TF-1.5 5:57 (16-0))

182 Lb. - Brady Ross (Central Academy, 39-1, Sr.) over Jaden Paul (Cape Fear, 17-4, Sr.) by decision (Dec 7-2)

195 Lb. - Jonathan Hance (Central Davidson, 42-3, Sr.) over Peyton Fisher (Kings Mountain, 36-8, Sr.) by decision (Dec 8-3)

220 Lb. - Dylan Smith (Foard, 46-1, Jr.) over Landon Sargent (Cape Fear, 36-4, So.) by decision (Dec 4-0)

285 Lb. - Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 34-3, Sr.) over Rory Johnson (North Buncombe, 32-1, Sr.) by decision (Dec 7-4)

2022 NCHSAA 3A Wrestling State Tournament

Final Placements

106 Lb.

1st Place - Samuel Aponte of Cape Fear

2nd Place - Kane Bryson of Pisgah

3rd Place - Daniel Graham of Southern Guilford

4th Place - Mateo Dias Ruiz of South Rowan

5th Place - Kyle Simpson of Parkwood

6th Place - Kaden Carptenter of North Gaston







113 Lb.

1st Place - Charlie Sly of Stuart Cramer

2nd Place - Karter Floyd of Foard

3rd Place - Caleb Haynes of North Gaston

4th Place - Xavier Santos of Asheboro

5th Place - Fernando Martinez of Cedar Ridge

6th Place - Skyler Oxford of West Carteret

120 Lb.

1st Place - Jackson Baglio of Central Cabarrus

2nd Place - Connor Wishon of Ledford

3rd Place - Brayden Mejia of Foard

4th Place - Damon Landreth of West Henderson

5th Place - Luke Heglar of East Rowan

6th Place - Kevin Obrein of West Rowan

126 Lb.

1st Place - Kyle Montaperto of Central Academy

2nd Place - Parker Galliher of Statesville

3rd Place - Jacob Perry of West Rowan

4th Place - Isaac Gawronski of Swansboro

5th Place - Shyne Wharry of Southern Durham

6th Place - Luc Young of Terry Sanford

132 Lb.

1st Place - Marcus Jackson of Central Cabarrus

2nd Place - Elijah Harris of Central Academy

3rd Place - Matt Karagias of Stuart Cramer

4th Place - Hunter Clark of Foard

5th Place - Ross Watts of Hibriten

6th Place - Henry Portella of North Henderson

138 Lb.

1st Place - Jacob Cox of South Rowan

2nd Place - Bray Trivette of North Iredell

3rd Place - Noah Tocaben of Enka

4th Place - Daniel Tierney of Concord

5th Place - Xander Hill of Pisgah

6th Place - Dawson Cody of Foard

145 Lb.

1st Place - Zack Karagias of Stuart Cramer

2nd Place - Brock Carey of Foard

3rd Place - Logan Fite of Central Academy

4th Place - Ian Murdock of North Davidson

5th Place - Stone Shapiro of North Buncombe

6th Place - Ryan Fisher of Currituck

152 Lb.

1st Place - Calan Staub of Cape Fear

2nd Place - Greyson Harris of Enka

3rd Place - Conner Weaver of Foard

4th Place - Connor Ligett of Carrboro

5th Place - Caleb Simpson of Parkwood

6th Place - Colin Lutz of Central Academy

160 Lb.

1st Place - Aiden Curry of Central Academy

2nd Place - Zane Birtchet of Foard

3rd Place - Matthew Peterson of Ashe County

4th Place - Drake Egan of Croatan

5th Place - Elijah Antis of Ashbrook

6th Place - Luke Lambeth of Asheboro

170 Lb.

1st Place - Aiden McCafferty of Union Pines

2nd Place - Cole Reynolds of West Carteret

3rd Place - Joseph Plyler of North Lincoln

4th Place - Tucker Marshall of East Henderson

5th Place - Demarcus Carroll of Douglas Byrd

6th Place - Salif Conneh of Eastern Guilford

182 Lb.

1st Place - Brady Ross of Central Academy

2nd Place - Jaden Paul of Cape Fear

3rd Place - Logan Lambeth of Asheboro

4th Place - Jose Zambrano of Harnett Central

5th Place - Bryston Desousa of Dixon

6th Place - Nicholas Mascolino of Union Pines

195 Lb.

1st Place - Jonathan Hance of Central Davidson

2nd Place - Peyton Fisher of Kings Mountain

3rd Place - Milosz Gargol of First Flight

4th Place - Colby Mace of Foard

5th Place - Isaac Jennings of Franklin

6th Place - Donvavan Frederick of Seventy-First

220 Lb.

1st Place - Dylan Smith of Foard

2nd Place - Landon Sargent of Cape Fear

3rd Place - Karin Sein of Eastern Guilford

4th Place - Lance Deane of Havelock

5th Place - Garrett Frazier of South Brunswick

6th Place - Eddie Flores of North Iredell

285 Lb.

1st Place - Cody Hardy of Parkwood

2nd Place - Rory Johnson of North Buncombe

3rd Place - Jamier Ferere of Southern Guilford

4th Place - Christian Hercules of West Rowan

5th Place - Giovanni Bernal of Hunter Huss

6th Place - Trevquan Gary of Person

2022 NCHSAA 4A Wrestling State Tournament

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Championship Finals

106 Lb. -Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 45-6, Jr.) over Jackson Rowling (Hough, 39-2, Fr.) by decision (Dec 5-0)

113 Lb. -Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 46-0, So.) over Cooper Davis (Cox Mill, 33-5, So.) by decision (Dec 6-2)

120 Lb. -Noah Luna (Providence,34-1, Jr.) over Matt Rowland (Pinecrest, 37-1, Sr.) by decision (Dec 5-1)

126 Lb. -Mark Samuel (Laney, 39-0, Sr.) over Hunter Gundry (Cardinal Gibbons, 18-3, Jr.) by fall (Fall 2:46)

132 Lb. - Eli Murray (Lake Norman, 48-7, So.) over Brandt Fajerman (Hough, 42-3, Jr.) by decision (Dec 7-4)

138 Lb. -Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons, 42-2, Jr.) over Avery Buonocore (Laney, 23-5, Jr.) by decision (Dec 9-5)

145 Lb. -Jacob Woodburn (Page, 29-0, Sr.) over Greg Merriman (Mooresville, 46-4, Jr.) by decision (Dec 7-2)

152 Lb. -Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 45-2, Jr.) over Davis Freeze (Mooresville, 41-4, Jr.) by deicsion (Dec 6-2)

160 Lb. -Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest, 32-1, Jr.) over Elijah Brown (A.C. Reynolds, 45-1, Jr.) by decision (Dec 5-3)

170 Lb. -Alex Hopper (Laney, 44-2, Jr.) over Tomas Brooker (Hickory Ridge, 51-4, Jr.) by fall (Fall 3:40)

182 Lb. -Devon Bell (Laney, 37-0, Sr.) over Gavin Hartsell (A.L. Brown, 32-6, Sr.) by fall (Fall 1:07)

195 Lb. -Caleb Beaty (Corinth Holders, 19-0, Jr.) over Sam Cowher (Cox Mill, 36-3, Jr.) by decision (Dec 3-0)

220 Lb. -Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 40-4, Jr.) over Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman, 38-7, Sr.) by decision (Dec 9-4)

285 Lb. -Carson Floyd (Lake Norman, 49-3, Sr.) over Rylan Vann (Cary, 24-2, Sr.) by decision (Dec 2-1)

2022 NCHSAA 4A Wrestling State Tournament

Final Placements

106 Lb.

1st Place - Noah Cauble of Piedmont

2nd Place - Jackson Rowling of Hough

3rd Place - Bradley Yokum of Ragsdale

4th Place - Tyler Watt of Wake Forest

5th Place - Daniel Dickerson of Riverside-Durham

6th Place - Grant McCord of Grimsley







113 Lb.

1st Place - Cameron Stinson of Mallard Creek

2nd Place - Cooper Davis of Cox Mill

3rd Place - Liam Hickey of Cardinal Gibbons

4th Place - Eli Pendergrass of Northwest Guilford

5th Place - Joey Bruscino of Southeast Guilford

6th Place - Joseph Baisley of Charlotte Catholic







120 Lb.

1st Place - Noah Luna of Providence

2nd Place - Matt Rowland of Pinecrest

3rd Place - Trevor Freeman of A.L. Brown

4th Place - Ian Fritz of Topsail

5th Place - Cael Bergquist of Heritage

6th Place - Isaiah Wilson of Glenn

126 Lb.

1st Place - Mark Samuel of Laney

2nd Place - Hunter Gundry of Cardinal Gibbons

3rd Place - Luke Fogleman of Riverside-Durham

4th Place - Jackson Ealy of Green Hope

5th Place - Hunter Jones of Hickory Ridge

6th Place - Dylan Pepin of Northwest Guilford







132 Lb.

1st Place - Eli Murray of Lake Norman

2nd Place - Brandt Fajerman of Hough

3rd Place - Luke Kunath of Cardinal Gibbons

4th Place - Ethan Blevins of Topsail

5th Place - Frank Bianco of Rolesville

6th Place - Richard Williams of Gray`s Creek







138 Lb.

1st Place - Tyler Tracy of Cardinal Gibbons

2nd Place - Avery Buonocore of Laney

3rd Place - Jt Richards of Lake Norman

4th Place - Samson Sokolski of Mooresville

5th Place - Jaylon Pemberton of Hickory Ridge

6th Place - Landen Nelson of Hoke County







145 Lb.

1st Place - Jacob Woodburn of Page

2nd Place - Greg Merriman of Mooresville

3rd Place - Luke Rider of Holly Springs

4th Place - Patrick Iacoves of Lake Norman

5th Place - Isaiah Williams of Apex

6th Place - Noah Thomas of Laney







152 Lb.

1st Place - Drew Pepin of Northwest Guilford

2nd Place - Davis Freeze of Mooresville

3rd Place - Jackson Buck of Lumberton

4th Place - Collin Bailey of Davie

5th Place - Cedric Griffin, Jr. of Hoke County

6th Place - Jeffrey Hoelscher of South Mecklenburg







160 Lb.

1st Place - Jayden Dobeck of Pinecrest

2nd Place - Elijah Brown of A.C. Reynolds

3rd Place - Owen Harshbarger of Laney

4th Place - Garrett Benfield of Northern Guilford

5th Place - Michael Quinones of East Forsyth

6th Place - William Melton of Clayton







170 Lb.

1st Place - Alex Hopper of Laney

2nd Place - Tomas Brooker of Hickory Ridge

3rd Place - Sam Grena of Cary

4th Place - Jack Jarvis of Davie

5th Place - Alexander Gunning of Chapel Hill

6th Place - Roman Garofola of Northern Guilford







182 Lb.

1st Place - Devon Bell of Laney

2nd Place - Gavin Hartsell of A.L. Brown

3rd Place - Hunter Testa of Davie

4th Place - Robert Hyder of Pinecrest

5th Place - Alexander Jones of South Mecklenburg

6th Place - Austin Roberts of Fuquay-Varina







195 Lb.

1st Place - Caleb Beaty of Corinth Holders

2nd Place - Sam Cowher of Cox Mill

3rd Place - Jacob Green of Pine Forest

4th Place - Aidan Meagher of West Forsyth

5th Place - Quintez Shipman of Lumberton

6th Place - Pierce White of Hoggard







220 Lb.

1st Place - Nathan Carnes of Porter Ridge

2nd Place - Sakarri Morrison of Lake Norman

3rd Place - Will Brock of Pinecrest

4th Place - Bryce Gadson of Cox Mill

5th Place - Darius Ward of Hough

6th Place - Trystan Richardson of Laney







285 Lb.

1st Place - Carson Floyd of Lake Norman

2nd Place - Rylan Vann of Cary

3rd Place - Taevion Cox of New Bern

4th Place - Chase Godwin of Pinecrest

5th Place - David Eldridge of West Forsyth

6th Place - John Domencic of Green Hope