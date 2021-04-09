26 new COVID cases in Singapore, all imported
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (9 April), taking the country's total case count to 60,601.
All the cases are imported, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
MOH will release more details tonight.
99% of total cases have recovered, 1 in ICU
With 24 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 60,284 cases – or 99.5 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.
Most of the 43 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while one of them is in the intensive care unit.
A total of 218 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.
Apart from the 30 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.
Amongst the 168 confirmed cases reported from 2 to 8 April, 67 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 74 have tested negative, and 27 serology test results are pending.
