26 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts Under £20 That Still Look Like You've Made An Effort

There's only a few days left to bag a special present for your mum this Mother's Day.

Is it just me, or has Mother’s Day properly snuck up on us this year? Plus, I’ve been struggling to find any good gifts that’ll definitely come in time, and won’t leave me absolutely broke.

But don’t worry — I’m here to help you (and myself) out. After spending a considerable amount of time trawling through the internet, I’m pleased to confirm that it is most definitely possible to source an absolutely brilliant Mother’s Day present — even if you’re not able to splash too much cash.

As well as being lovely presents, all of the products in this list cost less than £20 (okay I’ll admit that one item may or may not cost £21.99), and will be with you by the weekend as long as you make sure you select the speediest delivery option.

John Lewis & Partners

Got a mum who’s always tired, and never seems to get a good night’s sleep? Providing the same grounding effect as a weighted blanket, this eye mask will help calm her mind before she sleeps, and also block out any light.

£15 from John Lewis & Partners

Amazon

Infused with Lavender, Vetivert and Camomile, this award-winning aromatherapeutic spray has been designed to help the body and mind feel calm and ready for sleep.

£16.35 from Amazon

Glossier

If your mum loves having a good pamper, then she’ll adore this mask. It’s been formulated with all natural ingredients that boost the skin’s hydration, smooth the appearance of fine lines, and visibly brighten and even out the complexion.

£20 from Glossier

Amazon

Presented in this beautiful keepsake box, these iconic pink champagne truffles from Charbonnel et Walker both look and taste delicious, and will go down well with any mum who loves a little bit of luxury.

£15 from Amazon

John Lewis & Partners

With their EVA sole, extra padded underfoot, and faux fur collar and lining, these slippers are the definition of cosy. They come in three different sizes, as well as two colours — beige and rose.

£20 from John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners

Also available in three different sizes, these grey slippers are also super comfy — but have an on-trend cross strap style that reviewers seem to love.

£14 from John Lewis & Partners

Amazon

Enriched with sweet almond oil which is a natural emollient, beeswax which helps the skin retain its moisture, and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, it’s no surprise that reviewers can’t stop raving about this hand cream.

£6.16 from Amazon

Amazon

If you’re getting together with the whole family on Mother’s Day, then you could dive into this card game after lunch. Designed to spark quality conversation, the deck boasts more than 300 meaningful questions for you to discuss and debate as a group.

£13.60 from Amazon

John Lewis & Partners

Anyone else’s mum got a massive purse that takes up far too much room in their bag? Chances are, she pays mostly by card — so get her this handy bifold holder that’ll take up very little space. It comes in three different colours, and is initialled.

£18 from John Lewis & Partners

Amazon

This deeply sedative candle is part of NEOM’s wider ‘Scent To Sleep’ range, and has been made with a therapeutic blend of nineteen pure essential oils. It smells absolutely sensational, and will definitely be well-received.

£18 from Amazon

Not On The High Street

In this lovely bundle, your mum will receive a small posy that’s been expertly arranged by hand, as well as a wild fig and grape scented votive candle that’s got 'you are wonderful' debossed in gold on its label.

£18 from Not On The High Street

Amazon

If your mum loves her coffee, then she’ll be delighted to receive this bestselling bundle of coffee syrups. She’ll also receive a tube of gloriously gooey caramel sauce, and some recipe cards that’ll guide her through making some barista-style drinks.

£19.15 from Amazon

John Lewis & Partners

In this gift box that’s been put together especially for Mother’s Day, there are fourteen bestselling milk, white, and dark chocolates ready to be enjoyed.

£14.50 from John Lewis & Partners

Glossier

Swap out mum’s bog-standard lip balm for this luxurious one that’ll fully nourish and protect her smackers. There are loads of different flavours to choose from, but I personally love the vanilla buttercream taste and shimmery tint of Birthday.

£11 from Glossier

Amazon

Has your mum got in on the air fryer hype? If so, she’ll definitely love this brilliant new cookbook from bestselling author, Nathan Anthony. Plus, there’s no chance she’s already got it, as it’s not being released until 16 March! But if you pre-order it now, it’ll arrive on that day.

£9.49 from Amazon

Not On The High Street

Made from gorgeous Italian leather, this heart-shaped bookmark would be a thoughtful gift for any avid reader. When it comes to personalisation, you’ll be able to pick from eight colours of leather, as well as eight foiling options, and can have up to five characters engraved — so you aren’t just limited to her initials.

£10.50 from Not On The High Street

Amazon

Really thoughtful yet affordable, a collage of photos would make a lovely gift for Mother’s Day — and his frame has great reviews. The only other thing you’ll need to do is find or print off the photos you want to use.

£14.99 from Amazon

Amazon

Okay, so I’ll admit that this isn’t quite under £20. But Sipsmith is — in my humble opinion — one of the best gin brands, and this bottle of their classic dry gin has already been discounted by over £6! If your mum loves a gin, this bottle is well worth buying now.

£21.99 from Amazon

Not On The High Street

This large cocktail glass is finished with an etching of your Mum’s birth flower (or just whichever flower you like the most, if you’d prefer), as well as a personalised engraving of her name or ‘Mum’.

£18 from Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street

There are lots of Mother’s Day options to choose from when picking the decoration of this vanilla letterbox cookie, but this one is definitely my favourite. It’s guaranteed to be a tasty — yet hilarious — treat.

£8.95 from Not On The High Street

John Lewis & Partners

If your mum loves her morning espresso, then you can bet she’ll enjoy sipping from these vibrant mini mugs. There are four in the set, and they’re all helpfully dishwasher and microwave safe.

£20 from John Lewis & Partners

