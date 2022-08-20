26 Home Storage Solutions To Sort Even The Smallest Of Spaces

Elizabeth Cotton
·4 min read
Genius storage solutions (Photo: Amazon)
Genius storage solutions (Photo: Amazon)

Genius storage solutions (Photo: Amazon)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you look at other people’s homes on Instagram – or in real life – and wonder where their mess is, rest assured it’s not that they necessarily own less stuff, they’re just probably more in the know when it comes to storage.

In this age of decluttering, there really are a wealth of storage solutions for every space and even the smallest of homes can be helped with the hidden drawers, hooks and hacks we’re rounded up for you here. Marie Kondo approves!

These under-the-shelf baskets
These under-the-shelf baskets

Amazon

These under-the-shelf baskets

A great way of providing extra storage in smaller spaces.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for £14.99

This handy corner shelf
This handy corner shelf

Amazon

This handy corner shelf

For when you have more plates than people in your household – it'll allow you to stack them out of the way.

Get it from Amazon for £10.50

These self-adhesive utensil holders
These self-adhesive utensil holders

Amazon

These self-adhesive utensil holders

They'll banish any clutter from your countertops.

Get two from Amazon for £8.99

This space-saving bottle holder
This space-saving bottle holder

Amazon

This space-saving bottle holder

I predict you'll love this holder that slots seamlessly under your fridge shelf.

Get it from Amazon for £7.68

This suction caddy for your sink
This suction caddy for your sink

Amazon

This suction caddy for your sink

You can store your kitchen sponge in this suction caddy. It allows the sponge to dry out properly after use to avoid any mould forming.

Get it from Amazon for £3.26

This wall-mounted holder
This wall-mounted holder

Amazon

This wall-mounted holder

Tidy away your broom or mop with this adhesive holder that can be mounted to the wall.

Get it from Amazon for £6.50

This elegant towel rail
This elegant towel rail

Amazon

This elegant towel rail

Add this to your basket if you're tired of your towels taking up space on your radiator.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

This corner organiser for kids stuff
This corner organiser for kids stuff

Amazon

This corner organiser for kids stuff

This corner organiser is ideal for storing any bath toys, whilst keeping them dry and mould-free!

Get it from Amazon for £5.50

This simple but sleek organiser
This simple but sleek organiser

Amazon

This simple but sleek organiser

If your remote control is constantly getting lost in between seat cushions, then this adhesive holder is the perfect home.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

These under-the-desk drawers
These under-the-desk drawers

Amazon

These under-the-desk drawers

Okay, I love how useful these are – especially if your desk doesn't have much existing storage space!

Get a pack of three for £13.99

These vacuum bags
These vacuum bags

Amazon

These vacuum bags

These bags are a space saving dream, especially when it comes to storing away out of season clothes that usually leave your wardrobe overflowing.

Get a pack of six from Amazon for £17.99

This under-the-bed storage
This under-the-bed storage

Amazon

This under-the-bed storage

Check out this under-the-bed storage box that's perfect for shoes, blankets, or bedding.

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

This adaptable shelf
This adaptable shelf

Amazon

This adaptable shelf

This adjustable tension shelf will offer you another layer of storage in your wardrobe.

Get it from Amazon for £17.95

These shelf dividers
These shelf dividers

Amazon

These shelf dividers

If, like me, you find that everything in your wardrobe ends up on top of each other, these shelf dividers will keep sections separated!

Get a pack of four from Amazon for £14.99

This tiered utensil organiser.
This tiered utensil organiser.

Amazon

This tiered utensil organiser.

My cutlery drawer is always looking a little a chaotic, so I'll definitely be investing in this clever solution.

Get it from Amazon for £15

This under-the-shelf mug holder
This under-the-shelf mug holder

Amazon

This under-the-shelf mug holder

Calling all fellow mug enthusiasts – this space-saving organiser will make your cupboard feel a lot less cluttered.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

These bamboo egg holders.
These bamboo egg holders.

Amazon

These bamboo egg holders.

I'm not yolking when I say these are a godsend for your fridge – and they look good too.

Get three from Amazon for £11.99

This trio of stylish jars
This trio of stylish jars

Amazon

This trio of stylish jars

Store your cereal, rice, nuts, or baking ingredients in some containers that won't harm your aesthetic.

Get a set of three from Amazon for £19.99

This standing pan collector
This standing pan collector

Amazon

This standing pan collector

Bid farewell to the days of rifling through your entire kitchen cupboard trying to find that one pan thanks to this standing holder.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

These inside door holders
These inside door holders

Amazon

These inside door holders

"What about the pan lids" I hear you ask, well these adhesive holders can stick to the inside of a cupboard to house them safely.

Get a set of four for £12

This four-tiered cart
This four-tiered cart

Amazon

This four-tiered cart

Add some extra storage to your living space with this slim four-tiered cart. It also has hooks on the side for added hanging!

Get it from Amazon for £17.99

This accessories hanger
This accessories hanger

Amazon

This accessories hanger

Organise your ties and belts with this hanger that can store up to 20 pieces.

Get it from Amazon for £7.75

This nifty spice rack
This nifty spice rack

Amazon

This nifty spice rack

Herbs and spices can be quite bulky, so check out this rack that won't compromise your space.

Get it from Amazon for £16

This tiered cupboard organiser
This tiered cupboard organiser

Amazon

This tiered cupboard organiser

Speaking of nifty, this expandable tiered organiser means you can stack your tinned goods without your cupboard looking chaotic.

Get it from Amazon for £12

This multi-purpose storage basket
This multi-purpose storage basket

Amazon

This multi-purpose storage basket

This basket can be used for cleaning products, storing carrier bags, or even – with a liner – as a kitchen waste bin.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This lid organiser, yes, really
This lid organiser, yes, really

Amazon

This lid organiser, yes, really

You know you're a true adult when this one excites you!

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.