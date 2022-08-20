26 Home Storage Solutions To Sort Even The Smallest Of Spaces

Genius storage solutions (Photo: Amazon)

Genius storage solutions (Photo: Amazon)

If you look at other people’s homes on Instagram – or in real life – and wonder where their mess is, rest assured it’s not that they necessarily own less stuff, they’re just probably more in the know when it comes to storage.

In this age of decluttering, there really are a wealth of storage solutions for every space and even the smallest of homes can be helped with the hidden drawers, hooks and hacks we’re rounded up for you here. Marie Kondo approves!

These under-the-shelf baskets

These under-the-shelf baskets

A great way of providing extra storage in smaller spaces.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for £14.99

This handy corner shelf

This handy corner shelf

For when you have more plates than people in your household – it'll allow you to stack them out of the way.

Get it from Amazon for £10.50

These self-adhesive utensil holders

These self-adhesive utensil holders

They'll banish any clutter from your countertops.

Get two from Amazon for £8.99

This space-saving bottle holder

This space-saving bottle holder

I predict you'll love this holder that slots seamlessly under your fridge shelf.

Get it from Amazon for £7.68

This suction caddy for your sink

This suction caddy for your sink

You can store your kitchen sponge in this suction caddy. It allows the sponge to dry out properly after use to avoid any mould forming.

Get it from Amazon for £3.26

This wall-mounted holder

This wall-mounted holder

Tidy away your broom or mop with this adhesive holder that can be mounted to the wall.

Get it from Amazon for £6.50

This elegant towel rail

This elegant towel rail

Add this to your basket if you're tired of your towels taking up space on your radiator.



Get it from Amazon for £13.99

This corner organiser for kids stuff

This corner organiser for kids stuff

This corner organiser is ideal for storing any bath toys, whilst keeping them dry and mould-free!

Get it from Amazon for £5.50

This simple but sleek organiser

This simple but sleek organiser

If your remote control is constantly getting lost in between seat cushions, then this adhesive holder is the perfect home.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

These under-the-desk drawers

These under-the-desk drawers

Okay, I love how useful these are – especially if your desk doesn't have much existing storage space!



Get a pack of three for £13.99

These vacuum bags

These vacuum bags

These bags are a space saving dream, especially when it comes to storing away out of season clothes that usually leave your wardrobe overflowing.

Get a pack of six from Amazon for £17.99

This under-the-bed storage

This under-the-bed storage

Check out this under-the-bed storage box that's perfect for shoes, blankets, or bedding.

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

This adaptable shelf

This adaptable shelf

This adjustable tension shelf will offer you another layer of storage in your wardrobe.



Get it from Amazon for £17.95

These shelf dividers

These shelf dividers

If, like me, you find that everything in your wardrobe ends up on top of each other, these shelf dividers will keep sections separated!



Get a pack of four from Amazon for £14.99

This tiered utensil organiser.

This tiered utensil organiser.

My cutlery drawer is always looking a little a chaotic, so I'll definitely be investing in this clever solution.



Get it from Amazon for £15

This under-the-shelf mug holder

This under-the-shelf mug holder

Calling all fellow mug enthusiasts – this space-saving organiser will make your cupboard feel a lot less cluttered.



Get it from Amazon for £7.99

These bamboo egg holders.

These bamboo egg holders.

I'm not yolking when I say these are a godsend for your fridge – and they look good too.



Get three from Amazon for £11.99

This trio of stylish jars

This trio of stylish jars

Store your cereal, rice, nuts, or baking ingredients in some containers that won't harm your aesthetic.



Get a set of three from Amazon for £19.99

This standing pan collector

This standing pan collector

Bid farewell to the days of rifling through your entire kitchen cupboard trying to find that one pan thanks to this standing holder.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

These inside door holders

These inside door holders

"What about the pan lids" I hear you ask, well these adhesive holders can stick to the inside of a cupboard to house them safely.



Get a set of four for £12

This four-tiered cart

This four-tiered cart

Add some extra storage to your living space with this slim four-tiered cart. It also has hooks on the side for added hanging!



Get it from Amazon for £17.99

This accessories hanger

This accessories hanger

Organise your ties and belts with this hanger that can store up to 20 pieces.



Get it from Amazon for £7.75

This nifty spice rack

This nifty spice rack

Herbs and spices can be quite bulky, so check out this rack that won't compromise your space.

Get it from Amazon for £16

This tiered cupboard organiser

This tiered cupboard organiser

Speaking of nifty, this expandable tiered organiser means you can stack your tinned goods without your cupboard looking chaotic.



Get it from Amazon for £12

This multi-purpose storage basket

This multi-purpose storage basket

This basket can be used for cleaning products, storing carrier bags, or even – with a liner – as a kitchen waste bin.



Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This lid organiser, yes, really

This lid organiser, yes, really

You know you're a true adult when this one excites you!



Get it from Amazon for £16.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

