26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (April 16-22)

Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

My favorite thing is when I stay up too late and my dog passive aggressively puts herself to bed without me, like “YOU do what you want but SOME us have work in the morning.” — Ayana Gray (@AyanaGray) April 16, 2022

A tale as old as time.



📸: Reddit user ProvidenciaF pic.twitter.com/KlTPPDL0pq — Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) April 19, 2022

why is this so true 😭 pic.twitter.com/xjztZv2sMe — ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) April 19, 2022

i keep myself really offline these days because most of my spare thoughts are “my pets are allowed to suffocate me” and “lumch rocks” — bar rescue land acknowledgement (@rachelmillman) April 17, 2022

Glenn loves macaroni night pic.twitter.com/cSGYa93i9r — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) April 16, 2022

Fun story I just heard about a friend of a friend: while in zoom court, her cat walked across the screen. When she tried to move him off camera, the legal reporter asked for the name of her "legal assistant." And that's how Stan the cat got entered into an official trial record. — ®️achael Dickzen (@rachaeldickzen) April 21, 2022

PSA this is NOT OKAY

cats only do this when they are EXTREMELY hungry for an entire rotissererie chicken pic.twitter.com/P4vDjLSjNF — Steel A Jeeg 🎮 Elden Ring (PS4) (@DogBarkingBees) April 21, 2022

Dog deserves Oscar for his acting performance. ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/5hB9zcZSAg — Figen (@TheFigen) April 20, 2022

This is Loulou and Coco. They just became new parents. It's a lot to handle so far. 13/10 for all pic.twitter.com/cStVlAPl0v — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 20, 2022

I want to paint this pic.twitter.com/BYDNkjEjmc — Pyrrhica - painter of cats (@pyrrhicaart) April 21, 2022

sooo important to keep your cat stimulated by asking it questions like “who’s my cute guy” “who’s the smallest little guy” “who’s my tiny little cutie pie mr man” “where’s my little friend. where is my tiny little friend” — charlie (@chunkbardey) April 17, 2022

there is no such thing as a domesticated cat. what we have done to dogs is impressive and obvious. what we have done to cats, so far as i can tell, is nothing — brb (@funandnormal) April 19, 2022

Lilith wistfully giving big “when will my lover return from the sea” vibes pic.twitter.com/Vhlg81vGOq — mobile suit quail ZZ (@curiousquail) April 21, 2022

C O N S U M E pic.twitter.com/eQXgpmeZMj — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) April 19, 2022

pic.twitter.com/IZPsZyliZm — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) April 22, 2022

Dog only eats his food if it's prepped like owner's meal.🐕🐾🍛😅 pic.twitter.com/WmlmQnbmVL — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 17, 2022

my brother just called him a “big green grape eyed fuck” pic.twitter.com/0Fdsnaua7W — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) April 16, 2022

Put it back pic.twitter.com/Zzmx0a2C2V — Cat Tik Toks (@CatTikToks) April 20, 2022

you’re in his dms i’m waking him up every time there’s a new tiktok about this random rescue cat i’ve been following — sara david (@SaraQDavid) April 22, 2022

This is totally unfair but the whiskey bottle near her head with her tongue sticking out really makes the photo. pic.twitter.com/C9ybJRKVmj — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 22, 2022

I want to know and see. What are you doing? pic.twitter.com/R6p3q5cUTd — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) April 21, 2022

(Just some statues.....) pic.twitter.com/Wzbn3xOEgP — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) April 21, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.