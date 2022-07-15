26 Cute Cover-Ups & Co-Ords For Hot Girl Summer

Alicia Lansom
·2 min read

Summertime is magical for many reasons. The days are longer, the office hours are shorter and frozen margs taste just that little bit sweeter. But the best thing about these warmer months is going on holiday, if you're able to. Whether you’re decamping to the coast or flying overseas for a slice of proper sun, leaving your troubles behind in exchange for rest and relaxation is what summer's all about.

Before heading on your travels it's important to make sure you've got the appropriate attire. Cover-ups and co-ords are key players for beach and pool days – swimwear tends to pull focus but it's essential to have something to protect yourself from the rays, if you prefer modest dressing or to slip on for that all-important ice cream run.

Add in the fact that it can sometimes feel funny wearing your pants in public and cover-ups are your answer. Whether you’re searching for an Ibiza-approved crochet dress or a pair of baggy board shorts, we're stepping beyond kaftans and into a world of colourful cover ups and co-ords.

Click through the slideshow ahead to discover our favourite pieces for summer...

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<br><br><strong>Jaded London</strong> Towelling Playsuit In Lime, $, available at <a href="https://jadedldn.com/collections/beach-swimwear/products/towelling-playsuit-in-lilac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>


<br><br><strong>Rat & Boa</strong> Fantini Blouse, $, available at <a href="https://www.ratandboa.com/products/fantini-blouse" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rat & Boa" class="link ">Rat & Boa</a>


<br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Hope Terry Strapless Dress, $, available at <a href="https://frankiesbikinis.com/products/hope-terry-strapless-dress-blue-tides" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link ">Frankies Bikinis</a>


<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Crocheted Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/productpage.1072642001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a>


<br><br><strong>Triangl</strong> Celeste - Tubbs, $, available at <a href="https://triangl.com/en-gb/products/celeste-tubbs?_pos=7&_sid=406890c27&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triangl" class="link ">Triangl</a>


<br><br><strong>Motel Rocks</strong> Tiney Crop Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.motelrocks.com/products/tiney-top-green-colour-plaid?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Motel Rocks" class="link ">Motel Rocks</a>


<br><br><strong>Because Of Alice</strong> Cotton Crinkle Wide Leg Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.becauseofalice.com/products/crinkle-cotton-wide-leg-trousers-ivory?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Because Of Alice" class="link ">Because Of Alice</a>


<br><br><strong>Jaded London</strong> Azalea Tropical Frill Top, $, available at <a href="https://jadedldn.com/collections/beach-swimwear/products/tropical-burst-print-ruffle-neck-beach-shirt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JADED LONDON" class="link ">JADED LONDON</a>


<br><br><strong>Djerf Avenue</strong> Swim Skirt Biscuit, $, available at <a href="https://djerfavenue.com/uk/product/swim-skirt-biscuit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Djerf Avenue" class="link ">Djerf Avenue</a>


<br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Harvey Terry Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://frankiesbikinis.com/products/harvey-terry-shorts-distorted-pink-dye" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link ">Frankies Bikinis</a>


<br><br><strong>Motel Rocks</strong> Kiko Sarong In Summer Rays, $, available at <a href="https://www.motelrocks.com/collections/swimwear/products/kiko-sarong-summer-rays" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Motel Rocks" class="link ">Motel Rocks</a>


<br><br><strong>CeliaB</strong> Iver Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.celiab.com/product-page/iver-dress?currency=GBP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CeliaB" class="link ">CeliaB</a>


<br><br><strong>peachy den</strong> The Atalia Bottoms, $, available at <a href="https://www.peachyden.co.uk/collections/bottoms/products/the-atalia-bottoms-acid-grape?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peachy den" class="link ">peachy den</a>


<br><br><strong>Monki</strong> Pink Striped Light Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/trousers-shorts/shorts/product.light-shorts-beige.0971986005.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link ">Monki</a>


<br><br><strong>Masarà</strong> Yaya Beach Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://masaramilano.com/collections/beach-skirts-eco-friendly-beachwear/products/yaya-beach-skirt-pistachio-green?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Masarà" class="link ">Masarà</a>


<br><br><strong>Monki</strong> Blue Towelling Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/mini-dresses/product.towelling-dress-blue.1082927001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link ">Monki</a>


<br><br><strong>Damson Madder</strong> Groovy Daisy Beach Pants, $, available at <a href="https://damsonmadder.com/collections/swim/products/groovy-daisy-beach-pants" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damson Madder" class="link ">Damson Madder</a>


<br><br><strong>Endless Summer</strong> Serious Chiller Waffle Button Down, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/serious-chiller-waffle-button-down/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a>


<br><br><strong>H&M</strong> V-Neck Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1081909002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link ">H&M</a>


<br><br><strong>Warehouse</strong> Crochet Polo Knit Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.warehousefashion.com/crochet-polo-knit-shirt-dress/BWW02073.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warehouse" class="link ">Warehouse</a>


<br><br><strong>Pangaia</strong> Towelling Long Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://pangaia.com/products/towelling-shorts-peach-perfect?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pangaia" class="link ">Pangaia</a>


<br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Daisy Crochet Dress, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/dresses-and-jumpsuits-short/daisy-crochet-dress_37040029.html?c=99" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a>


<br><br><strong>Collusion</strong> Checkerboard Print Beach Frill Hem Short, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/collusion/collusion-checkerboard-print-beach-frill-hem-short-in-multi/prd/201993104?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link ">ASOS</a>


<br><br><strong>Weekday</strong> Diana Knit Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/women/dresses-jumpsuits/women-mini-dresses/product.diana-knit-dress-black.1087141001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link ">Weekday</a>


<br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Cotton Gingham Bikini Wrap, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/bikinis-and-swimsuits/cotton-gingham-bikini-wrap_27096706.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a>


<br><br><strong>Free People</strong> Get Away Fauxchet Set, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/get-away-fauxchet-set/?color=050&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a>


