26 Cute Cover-Ups & Co-Ords For Hot Girl Summer

Summertime is magical for many reasons. The days are longer, the office hours are shorter and frozen margs taste just that little bit sweeter. But the best thing about these warmer months is going on holiday, if you're able to. Whether you’re decamping to the coast or flying overseas for a slice of proper sun, leaving your troubles behind in exchange for rest and relaxation is what summer's all about.



Before heading on your travels it's important to make sure you've got the appropriate attire. Cover-ups and co-ords are key players for beach and pool days – swimwear tends to pull focus but it's essential to have something to protect yourself from the rays, if you prefer modest dressing or to slip on for that all-important ice cream run.



Add in the fact that it can sometimes feel funny wearing your pants in public and cover-ups are your answer. Whether you’re searching for an Ibiza-approved crochet dress or a pair of baggy board shorts, we're stepping beyond kaftans and into a world of colourful cover ups and co-ords.



Click through the slideshow ahead to discover our favourite pieces for summer...



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.





Jaded London Towelling Playsuit In Lime, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Rat & Boa Fantini Blouse, $, available at Rat & Boa





Frankies Bikinis Hope Terry Strapless Dress, $, available at Frankies Bikinis





& Other Stories Crocheted Trousers, $, available at & Other Stories





Triangl Celeste - Tubbs, $, available at Triangl





Motel Rocks Tiney Crop Top, $, available at Motel Rocks





Because Of Alice Cotton Crinkle Wide Leg Trousers, $, available at Because Of Alice





Jaded London Azalea Tropical Frill Top, $, available at JADED LONDON





Djerf Avenue Swim Skirt Biscuit, $, available at Djerf Avenue





Frankies Bikinis Harvey Terry Shorts, $, available at Frankies Bikinis





Motel Rocks Kiko Sarong In Summer Rays, $, available at Motel Rocks





CeliaB Iver Dress, $, available at CeliaB





peachy den The Atalia Bottoms, $, available at peachy den





Monki Pink Striped Light Shorts, $, available at Monki





Masarà Yaya Beach Skirt, $, available at Masarà





Monki Blue Towelling Dress, $, available at Monki





Damson Madder Groovy Daisy Beach Pants, $, available at Damson Madder





Endless Summer Serious Chiller Waffle Button Down, $, available at Free People





H&M V-Neck Mini Dress, $, available at H&M





Warehouse Crochet Polo Knit Shirt Dress, $, available at Warehouse





Pangaia Towelling Long Shorts, $, available at Pangaia





Mango Daisy Crochet Dress, $, available at Mango





Collusion Checkerboard Print Beach Frill Hem Short, $, available at ASOS





Weekday Diana Knit Dress, $, available at Weekday





Mango Cotton Gingham Bikini Wrap, $, available at Mango





Free People Get Away Fauxchet Set, $, available at Free People

