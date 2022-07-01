The 26 best menswear sales to shop this weekend — Nordstrom, Levi's, ASOS and more

In The Know by Yahoo

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's no secret that the weekend is the best time to shop, as most of the worthwhile deals are reserved for those three days. This weekend, in particular, several brands are having major 4th of July sales. The only setback, though, is that it's sometimes hard to weed through the fluff and find the deals that are actually worth shopping.

To make things a bit easier, we've done the heavy lifting and found the 26 absolute best menswear weekend sales happening right now — and with the 4th of July just days away, these brands aren't skimping on the deals.

If you're looking for the best deals on cooling and comfortable men's underwear, 2(X)IST, Richer Poorer and Shinesty are having three of the best sales that rival other major shopping events like Black Friday.

If loungewear is the only thing on your radar, Cozy Earth has the most comfortable and lightweight men's loungewear staples that you'll want to live in all day. This weekend, they're 20-25% off.

Designer brands like AllSaints, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, MCM, Kenzo, Gucci and more are on sale — at surprisingly reasonable prices — on The Outnet, Bloomingdale's, DSW and End Clothing.

And for those all-encompassing sales that range across several different categories with massive savings of up to 80% off, check out ASOS, Everlane and Lululemon.

Keep scrolling for the 26 best menswear sales to shop this weekend.

2(X)IST

Get 30% off swimwear and 50% off all sale products when you use the code "SPARKLER" at checkout.

Shop now at 2(X)IST

Abercrombie & Fitch

For a limited time, get 25% off almost everything. Yes, everything! From shorts and sweatshirts, to tees and slacks and everything in between.

Shop now at Abercrombie & Fitch

Story continues

adidas

Save up to 50% on men's clothes and shoes while supplies last during adidas' End of Season sale.

Shop now at adidas

Alo

Men's athleisure and athletic wear are up to 40% off for a limited time.

Shop now at Alo

ASOS

ASOS has a couple of insane sales going on for the 4th of July weekend. If this is your first time shopping on ASOS, use the code "ASOSNEW4TH" to get 30% off your order over $50. This deal ends at 3:00 a.m. EST on July 4.

Get up to 80% off almost everything during this insane Fourth of July sale. No code needed!

Shop now on ASOS

Bloomingdale's

Save 30-50% during the store's massive Designer Event. Get high-end designer styles from AllSaints, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, MCM, Kenzo and more for less.

Shop now at Bloomingdale's

Bonobos

Get best-selling, high-quality and size-inclusive pants, jeans, tees, blazers, sweaters and more for as low as $8 for a limited time.

Shop now at Bonobos

boohooMAN

Snag 50% off everything during boohooMAN's massive 4th of July sale.

Shop now on boohooMAN

Clarks

During this 4th of July sale, save up to 50% off best-selling Clarks shoes, sandals and more when you use the code "FOURTH" at checkout.

Shop now at Clarks

Cole Haan

Prices from the No. 1 best-selling shoe brand's menswear 4th of July sale section start at just $29.95.

Shop now at Cole Haan

Cozy Earth

These extremely soft, breathable and cooling men's loungewear staples are 20-25% off during the brand's Fourth of July Sale.

Shop now on Cozy Earth

DSW

Designer men's shoes are discounted to 50% off and more in DSW'S men's clearance section.

Shop now at DSW

End Clothing

Thousands of designer clothes and accessories from brands like Palm Angels, Balenciaga, Loewe and more are up to 50% off during this insane summer sale.

Shop now on End Clothing

Everlane

High-quality men's shirts, shorts, pants, tees, bags and so much more are up to 60% off right now at Everlane.

Shop now at Everlane

Huckberry

Outerwear, shoes, outdoor gear, home goods, wardrobe basics and more are on sale for as low as $2.

Shop now on Huckberry

J.Crew

Get up to 75% off original prices (that's an extra 60% off), plus 25% off almost everything else during J.Crew's 4th of July sale. Just use the code "GOFOURTH" at checkout.

Shop now at J.Crew

Levi's

Get up to 50% off select styles during the brand's End of Season sale.

Shop now at Levi's

Lululemon

The best-selling activewear brand is offering deals of up to 50% off during this ongoing sale.

Shop now at Lululemon

Nordstrom

Score up to 70% off thousands of styles across all major fashion and accessories categories.

Shop now at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

For a limited time, get an extra 40% off clearance men's apparel. Also, get up to 65% off summer dressed-up styles for men.

Shop now at Nordstrom Rack

The Outnet

There are so many designer sales happening right now at The Outnet. Get up to 50% off Balmain, up to 50% off Burberry, up to 65% off light blazers, up to 55% off designer sneakers and up to 60% off casual shirts for summer.

Shop now on The Outnet

Rag & Bone

Get 25% off best-selling men's styles during the brand's summer sale.

Shop now at Rag & Bone

Richer Poorer

Premium underwear, loungewear and wardrobe basics are up to 70% off for a limited time.

Shop now on Richer Poorer

Shinesty

If you're looking for the best cooling and most comfy men's underwear, Shinesty is the place to shop. Right now, its sale section starts at just $9.99.

Shop now on Shinesty

Todd Snyder

Best-selling polos, bomber jackets, hoodies, trousers, shirts, loungewear and more are up to 40% off during this 4th of July sale.

Shop now at Todd Snyder

Wrangler

This holiday weekend, get 25% off $100, plus free shipping on orders $75 and over. Also, get up to 40% off select styles for a limited time.

Shop now at Wrangler

If you enjoyed this story, check out these 22 luxury designer fragrances that are up to 68% off at Walmart for the 4th of July.

More from In The Know:

7 comfy and affordable men’s shorts on Amazon that aren’t too short — as low as $12

The 6 best hardside carry-on luggage deals on Amazon — all under $50

If you get hot throughout the night, you need this cooling blanket that 'feels like ice-cold silk'

The 8 best 4th of July tech deals on Amazon — laptops, TVs, headphones, air purifiers and more

The post The 26 best menswear sales to shop this weekend — Nordstrom, Levi's, ASOS and more appeared first on In The Know.