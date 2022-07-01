The 26 best menswear sales to shop this weekend — Nordstrom, Levi's, ASOS and more
It's no secret that the weekend is the best time to shop, as most of the worthwhile deals are reserved for those three days. This weekend, in particular, several brands are having major 4th of July sales. The only setback, though, is that it's sometimes hard to weed through the fluff and find the deals that are actually worth shopping.
To make things a bit easier, we've done the heavy lifting and found the 26 absolute best menswear weekend sales happening right now — and with the 4th of July just days away, these brands aren't skimping on the deals.
If you're looking for the best deals on cooling and comfortable men's underwear, 2(X)IST, Richer Poorer and Shinesty are having three of the best sales that rival other major shopping events like Black Friday.
If loungewear is the only thing on your radar, Cozy Earth has the most comfortable and lightweight men's loungewear staples that you'll want to live in all day. This weekend, they're 20-25% off.
Designer brands like AllSaints, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, MCM, Kenzo, Gucci and more are on sale — at surprisingly reasonable prices — on The Outnet, Bloomingdale's, DSW and End Clothing.
And for those all-encompassing sales that range across several different categories with massive savings of up to 80% off, check out ASOS, Everlane and Lululemon.
Keep scrolling for the 26 best menswear sales to shop this weekend.
Get 30% off swimwear and 50% off all sale products when you use the code "SPARKLER" at checkout.
For a limited time, get 25% off almost everything. Yes, everything! From shorts and sweatshirts, to tees and slacks and everything in between.
Shop now at Abercrombie & Fitch
Save up to 50% on men's clothes and shoes while supplies last during adidas' End of Season sale.
Men's athleisure and athletic wear are up to 40% off for a limited time.
ASOS has a couple of insane sales going on for the 4th of July weekend. If this is your first time shopping on ASOS, use the code "ASOSNEW4TH" to get 30% off your order over $50. This deal ends at 3:00 a.m. EST on July 4.
Get up to 80% off almost everything during this insane Fourth of July sale. No code needed!
Save 30-50% during the store's massive Designer Event. Get high-end designer styles from AllSaints, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, MCM, Kenzo and more for less.
Get best-selling, high-quality and size-inclusive pants, jeans, tees, blazers, sweaters and more for as low as $8 for a limited time.
Snag 50% off everything during boohooMAN's massive 4th of July sale.
During this 4th of July sale, save up to 50% off best-selling Clarks shoes, sandals and more when you use the code "FOURTH" at checkout.
Prices from the No. 1 best-selling shoe brand's menswear 4th of July sale section start at just $29.95.
These extremely soft, breathable and cooling men's loungewear staples are 20-25% off during the brand's Fourth of July Sale.
Designer men's shoes are discounted to 50% off and more in DSW'S men's clearance section.
Thousands of designer clothes and accessories from brands like Palm Angels, Balenciaga, Loewe and more are up to 50% off during this insane summer sale.
High-quality men's shirts, shorts, pants, tees, bags and so much more are up to 60% off right now at Everlane.
Outerwear, shoes, outdoor gear, home goods, wardrobe basics and more are on sale for as low as $2.
Get up to 75% off original prices (that's an extra 60% off), plus 25% off almost everything else during J.Crew's 4th of July sale. Just use the code "GOFOURTH" at checkout.
Get up to 50% off select styles during the brand's End of Season sale.
The best-selling activewear brand is offering deals of up to 50% off during this ongoing sale.
Score up to 70% off thousands of styles across all major fashion and accessories categories.
For a limited time, get an extra 40% off clearance men's apparel. Also, get up to 65% off summer dressed-up styles for men.
There are so many designer sales happening right now at The Outnet. Get up to 50% off Balmain, up to 50% off Burberry, up to 65% off light blazers, up to 55% off designer sneakers and up to 60% off casual shirts for summer.
Get 25% off best-selling men's styles during the brand's summer sale.
Premium underwear, loungewear and wardrobe basics are up to 70% off for a limited time.
If you're looking for the best cooling and most comfy men's underwear, Shinesty is the place to shop. Right now, its sale section starts at just $9.99.
Best-selling polos, bomber jackets, hoodies, trousers, shirts, loungewear and more are up to 40% off during this 4th of July sale.
This holiday weekend, get 25% off $100, plus free shipping on orders $75 and over. Also, get up to 40% off select styles for a limited time.
