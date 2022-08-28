26 Amazon Fashion Basics That You Can Wear In Summer Straight Through To Autumn

Fashion basics that'll take you right through to autumn (Photo: Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost)

Fashion basics that'll take you right through to autumn (Photo: Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s that funny time of year where summer is drawing to a close and autumn is on the horizon (hello, cosy knitwear and pumpkin spiced lattes) but right now, it’s still rather warm out.

Nailing those transitional looks can seem a little daunting, but it needn’t be. Buying evergreen pieces (and getting creative with how you style them) will make this in between period a whole lot simpler.

We rounded up a selection of on-trend Amazon fashion buys that are perfect for wearing through the end of summer and right into autumn.

This sleeveless ribbed vest

Amazon

This sleeveless ribbed vest

A sleeveless ribbed vest is a super versatile piece of clothing. It can be worn with skirts and shorts in warmer weather, and also used as a layering piece in colder months. It comes in three colours and sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it from Amazon for £13.54 to £19.90 (depending on size)

This polka dot wrap dress

Amazon

This polka dot wrap dress

This stunning polka dot wrap dress, which is available in UK sizes 10-14, will make a statement during summer garden parties, or autumn get-together's.

Get it from Amazon for £35

An oversized denim jacket

Amazon

An oversized denim jacket

An oversized denim jacket just like this one can be paired with various outfits, and can also be used to layer. It's available in sizes 8-22.

Get it from Amazon for £28.99

A super sweet sweater vest

Amazon

A super sweet sweater vest

Sweater vests just like these adorable patterned ones are perfect for transitional weather, as you can wear it on its own or over a shirt. It's available in ten patterns and in sizes S-L.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99 to £11.99 (depending on size)

This cropped hoodie

Amazon

Story continues

This cropped hoodie

This is, without a doubt, the perfect chill out attire. I love how comfortable this cropped hoodie looks! It's available in four colours and in sizes XXS-4XL.

Get it from Amazon for £13.86 to £27.90 (depending on size)

This midi knit skirt

Amazon

This midi knit skirt

This midi knit skirt is perfect for casual or office wear depending on how you accessorise, and comes in it's available in sizes XS-6XL.

Get it from Amazon for £7.82-£18.10

This polka dot skirt

Amazon

This polka dot skirt

If you're after something a little more appropriate for the evening, this silk slip skirt, that comes in sizes XXS-5XL, belongs in your basket!

Get it from Amazon for £34.90

This loose-fitting shirt dress

Amazon

This loose-fitting shirt dress

I predict you'll love this loose-fitting shirt dress that can also be tucked into a pair of jeans in cooler weather. It's available in sizes XS to XL.

Get it from Amazon for £26.99

These chunky hoop earrings

Amazon

These chunky hoop earrings

They're available in gold and silver. A pair of these chunky hoop earrings will match your style no matter the season or outfit!

Get them from Amazon for £10.99

This buttoned jumpsuit

Amazon

This buttoned jumpsuit

This buttoned jumpsuit is super flattering and can easily make an appearance in every season. It's available in 12 colours and UK sizes 6-22.

Get it from Amazon for £28.99-£32.99

This bodysuit

Amazon

This bodysuit

In my opinion, the ultimate piece in a capsule wardrobe is a bodysuit just like these lightweight cotton ones. The material is stretchy for comfort too and they come in four colour ways and in UK sizes 8-20.

Get it from Amazon for £13.80-£18.70

This knitted maxi dress

Amazon

This knitted maxi dress

You can wear this knitted maxi dress during a summer evening, or add a jacket and boots in the autumn. FYI, it's available in eight colours and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it from Amazon for £20.58-£38.00

These flared crochet pants

Amazon

These flared crochet pants

Priced at £27.22-£42.90 depending on size – they're available in sizes XXS-5XL. You'll definitely be able to pull off these flared crochet pants in every season!

Get them from Amazon for £27.22-£42.90 (depending on size)

This half-zip pullover

Amazon

This half-zip pullover

Personally, I'd wear this half-zip pullover all year round, especially as it comes in 11 colours and in sizes 6-22.

Get it from Amazon for £26.99-£28.99 (depending on size and colour)

This rain jacket

Amazon

This rain jacket

A good wardrobe staple is this rain jacket. It'll have your back for those sunny days that suddenly turn into showers and comes in UK sizes 6-26.

Get it from Amazon for £34.51-£64.39

This trench coat

Amazon

This trench coat

Or how about the timeless silhouette of this trench coat? Available in sizes XS-5XL, it's wonderfully chic and oh so stylish.

Get it from Amazon for £69.90

This smart blazer

Amazon

This smart blazer

This smart blazer is the ideal wardrobe basic to level up any outfit. It's available in seven colours and in UK sizes 8-22.

Get it from Amazon for £20.39-£23.99

This round-neck jumper

Amazon

This round-neck jumper

Sometimes a comfortable round-neck jumper like this one, is all you need. It comes in five colours and in sizes XXS-5XL

Get it from Amazon for £14.12-£24.90

These dungarees

Amazon

These dungarees

Pair these dungarees with a T-shirt or a turtleneck jumper! They're available in sizes S-XXL.

Get them from Amazon for £22.99-£24.99

This turtleneck

Amazon

This turtleneck

Speaking of turtlenecks, this one comes in a variety of colours and the ribbed texture adds some extra detail. It's available in nine colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

This oversized T-shirt

Amazon

This oversized T-shirt

I'm not being dramatic when I say I would wear this oversized T-shirt every day if I could. It comes in three colours and in sizes S-XL.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99-£11.99

This classic buttoned jumper

Amazon

This classic buttoned jumper

This classic buttoned jumper can be both casual or smart due to the more tailored fit and flattering neckline, and comes in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it from Amazon for £34.90

This long sleeved crew neck T-shirt

Amazon

This long sleeved crew neck T-shirt

This long sleeved crew neck T-shirt is a wardrobe staple that you'll still be reaching for next year. It's ideal for wearing with a pair of jeans or used to layer. It's available in seven colours and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it from Amazon for £6.47-£12.33

These high-rise jeans

Amazon

These high-rise jeans

Speaking of jeans, these high-rise jeans sit at the top of the ankle for a more casual fit. They're available in EU sizes 24, 26, 27, 28, and 37.

Get them from Amazon for £44.90

This long cardigan

Amazon

This long cardigan

I know it may seem *boring*, but this long cardigan is the ultimate cosy and practical buy. It's available in four colours and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it from Amazon for £15.88-£34.90

These tailored trousers

Amazon

These tailored trousers

These tailored trousers are the ideal smart casual vibe, and the neutral shade means they can be paired with anything! They're available in sizes 10, 22, 24, and 26.

Get them from Amazon for £32.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping