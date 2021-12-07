At 26.4% CAGR, Wearable Medical Devices Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 195.57 billion by 2027

Key Companies in Wearable Medical Devices Market are BD , Ypsomed , Fitbit, Inc. , Apple Inc. , Sonova , NeuroMetrix, Inc. , SAMSUNG , Omron Healthcare, Inc. , AiQ Smart Clothing , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Other Prominent Player

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding fitness and wellness amongst the people that is driving the adoption of innovative wearable type of medical devices globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical devices, and Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices); By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare, and Sports & Fitness); By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution and Hypermarkets & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 29.76 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

March 2020 - Widex unveiled WIDEX MOMENT, the world’s first natural hearing aid. The device is manufactured using Widex’s patented ZeroDelay Technology platform that benefits people with hearing disability.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Overview:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 26.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 195.57 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 29.76 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 133 Segments covered Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare, and Sports & Fitness Growth Drivers Among all the regions, North America is expected to gain momentum and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. The sedentary lifestyle of people is likely to pave the way for the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others. The surging demand for innovative wearable type of medical devices owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of fitness is expected to bode well for the global wearable medical devices market growth in the forthcoming years.





Story continues

Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Segment to Hold Dominant Position

The diagnostic & patient monitoring segment, based on product, is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the high disposable income of the young population that is propelling the sales of innovative wearable medical devices to monitor their overall health and fitness data. Technology consists of healthcare devices that the person can wear on his body such as Fitbits and smartwatches. They efficiently collect the personal health data of the consumer to track his fitness regime.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

The sedentary lifestyle of people is likely to pave the way for the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 463 million adults aged between 20 to 79 suffer from diabetes. Additionally, by 2045, this number is expected to rise to about 700 million. The surging demand for innovative wearable type of medical devices owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of fitness is expected to bode well for the global wearable medical devices market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Key Players Launching Innovative Wearable Devices to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to gain momentum and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers that are introducing innovative devices to cater to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population that is likely to boost the adoption of innovative wearable medical devices in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Strong Product Offering by Prominent Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global wearable medical devices market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold by offering this innovative devices to the growing demand among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence by other key players will favor the market growth.





List of Key Players in Wearable Medical Devices Market:

BD (New Jersey, United States)

Ypsomed (Burgdorf, Switzerland)

Fitbit, Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, United States)

Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Waltham, United States)

SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

AiQ Smart Clothing (Taipei, Taiwan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Other Prominent Player





Quick Buy - Wearable Medical Devices Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



