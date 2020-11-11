25YearsOfIHTheKing: Mammootty’s The King Completes 25 Years! Fans Recall The Political Thriller By Sharing Favourite Moments From The Malayalam Film

Mammootty aka Mammukka’s Malayalam film The King has completed 25 years of its release on November 11, 2020. Fans are using the hashtag #25YearsOfIHTheKing and recalling the political thriller by sharing their favourite moments from it. It includes stills of the megastar, iconic dialogues, mass scenes, and much more. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Mammukka played the character of a district collector in this movie. 10 Popular Movies of Mammootty That Were Remade in Bollywood With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn!

The charming actor of Malayalam Cinema, Mammootty, played the role of Thevalliparambil Joseph Alex IAS. He is aggressive, argumentative, but honourable and incorruptible. His arrogant way of dealing with politicians and officials left the audience impressed. The film’s script written by Renji Panicker was praised by critics. As the film completes 25 years, fans are celebrating it across social media platforms. Movie buffs can stop gushing about Mammukka’s brilliant performance in this movie. Let’s take a look at what Twitterati have to say about The King. Iconic Dialogues Of Mammukka That Every Malayali Loves!

Golden 25 Years Of Sensational Industry Hit

The Impressive Combo

Firebrand Stuff from Shaji Kailas-Renji Panicker Team. Mammootty as the Upfront IAS Officer Thevalliparambil Joseph Alex, Fire on All Cylinders... "I have an Extra Bone as You Said, ഒരെല്ല് കൂടുതൽ ആണെനിക്ക്..."





#25YearsOfIHTheKing

THE KING 👑 The movie is tremendously engaging that will make us hard to believe it went above 3 hours.





#MegastarMammootty





Brilliant Casting





Thevalliparambil Joseph Alex IAS

Movies that exploit Mammukka's stardom are dearest for me.

Movies that exploit Mammukka's stardom are dearest for me. - Fahadh Faasil And there is Joseph Alex, the character performed with utmost stardom





The King

The supreme dialogue which was filled in this scene is still one among the most celebrated firebrand dialogues of Mollywood. Mammootty is the very only actor who could've performed it with extreme perfection.





The King also featured Vani Viswanath and Murali in lead roles. Suresh Gopi had made a cameo appearance in this movie. Featuring many others in supporting roles, this film was a commercial success. The film’s music was composed by Rajamani, whereas Ravi K Chandran and Dinesh Babu handled the cinematography.