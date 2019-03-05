On 25th anniversary, Kyle Petty Charity Ride will be longest yet

Former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his annual fundraising motorcycle ride by leading its longest route yet – starting in Seattle, Wash., on May 3 and ending in Key Largo, Fla. – a journey of 3,700 miles in nine days.

“This year’s route is special because we’re bringing back a few of our favorite Ride stops from past years, like Glenwood Springs, Santa Fe and Childress, but we’re also adding in a bunch of new places that our Riders will love,” said Petty.

“I may be biased, but I believe this year’s Ride will be the best ever. We’ve gone north to south and west to east, but never corner to corner. Seattle to the Keys is a bucket list ride and I can’t wait to knock it off my list and help our Riders do the same.”

Petty will lead 250 participants, including more than 30 new Riders, through 11 states in nine days. The Ride will travel nearly 3,700 miles to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

This is the seventh year in a row the Ride has been sponsored by Manheim, North America’s leading provider of used vehicle services and the host of two stops along the route at Manheim Seattle and Manheim Tampa.

Among the celebrities participating in this year’s Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison; current NASCAR driver David Ragan; former Formula 1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner (1982) Herschel Walker; Heisman Trophy winner (1980) and Super Bowl champion (XXII) George Rogers; and NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Krista Voda, Rutledge Wood, and Rick Allen.

Because of the Ride, 8,185 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year alone, the Ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to Camp.

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the Ride started. What started as just a few friends riding motorcycles to race tracks around the country has turned into something so much bigger than I could’ve ever imagined,” said Petty.

“Because of our sponsors, fans and the people who participate in this Ride, whether they’re veteran participants or first-timers, so many deserving kids get to have the time of their life at Victory Junction each year.”

Spectators along the 2019 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s nine overnight stops or daily fuel stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

25th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Friday, May 3 – Seattle, Wash. to Ontario, Oreg. Day 2, Saturday, May 4 – Ontario, Oreg. to Orem-Provo, Utah Day 3, Sunday, May 5 – Orem-Provo, Utah to Glenwood Springs, Colo. Day 4, Monday, May 6 – Glenwood Springs, Colo. to Santa Fe, N.M. Day 5, Tuesday, May 7 – Santa Fe, N.M. to Childress, Tex. Day 6, Wednesday, May 8 – Childress, Tex. to Shreveport-Bossier City, La. Day 7, Thursday, May 9 – Shreveport-Bossier City, La. to Pensacola Beach, Fla. Day 8, Friday, May 10 – Pensacola Beach, Fla. to Tampa, Fla. Day 9, Saturday, May 11 – Tampa, Fla. to Key Largo, Fla.