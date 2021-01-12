25th amendment: Who has called on cabinet to oust President Trump?

Mayank Aggarwal
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;Protestors storm the Capitol building in Washington DC&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent )

Protestors storm the Capitol building in Washington DC

(The Independent )

The unprecedented breach of the US Capitol by pro-Donald Trump rioters has led to a steadily-growing chorus among lawmakers, business leaders and media establishments for the removal of the outgoing president from power through Constitutional means.

One of the measures that is coming up frequently in social media discourse is the 25th amendment that provides procedures for removal of a president from office by the vice president and cabinet members if he is found unable to discharge powers and duties. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have tweeted in support of using the 25th amendment to oust Mr Trump from office.

“This is why the 25th amendment exists, when the president has ‘lost it.’ If Trump doesn’t resign, then [vice president] Mike Pence needs to start the process to remove [Donald Trump] ASAP,” tweeted Congressman Ted Lieu.

Follow the latest news live as four killed in Capitol Hill riots

“Leadership in the Senate and House are misreading the situation if they simply adjourn after we accept the electoral college results. There is much anger among the members and the American public. We cannot just leave without holding Trump accountable. That will only embolden him,” said Mr Lieu in another tweet.

Democrats on the US House judiciary committee also urged the vice president to use the 25th amendment to remove Mr Trump.

“I am sending a letter with [Ted Lieu] and our colleagues on the house judiciary committee, calling on vice president Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events,” tweeted Congressman David Cicilline, who is also the chairman of the antitrust subcommittee.

In their letter, the Democrats noted that the “insurrectionists, who had been egged on by the president threatened the safety of the elected officials … and at one point even removed an American flag flying at the Capitol and replaced it with a Trump flag.”

“For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th amendment and being the process of removing the president Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our democracy and carry out duties of the office,” said the letter.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s supporters clashed with the police outside the Capitol and stormed the building even as law enforcement tried to stop and disperse them. One of the protestors died in the incident. The storming of the Capitol led to the evacuation of the lawmakers.

“I have said repeatedly today that Donald Trump should resign immediately. If he refuses, then we must find ways to safeguard our democracy for the next 14 days and remove him from office,” said Senator Tom Carper.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence tweeted: “I cannot fulfil my duties as a member of Congress if I do not stand up and call for the removal of Donald Trump from office to save our country. The vice president and cabinet should invoke the 25th amendment, or Congress should impeach and remove the president.”

Jay Timmons, who is the president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, also urged Mr Pence to “seriously consider working with the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to preserve democracy.”

“Outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favour of anarchy,” said Mr Timmons in a statement.

Republicans, including Mr Trump’s staunch critic Mitt Romney, also criticised Mr Trump.

Senator Tom Cotton said, “it’s past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence.”

“And the senators and representatives who fanned the flames by encouraging the president and leading their supporters to believe that their objections could reverse the election results should withdraw those objections,” said Mr Cotton.

Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, said the fabric of “our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the president.”

“Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress,” tweeted Mr Scott.

Many media organisations including Miami Herald, The Atlantic and the Washington Post have called for the removal of Mr Trump stating that he is responsible for the unrest at the US Capitol.

Read More

Four dead in pro-Trump Capitol riots

Mass resignations from Trump administration follow Capitol violence

Dozens arrested as police find molotov cocktails and bombs at riot

Melania’s chief of staff resigns over riots as Twitter locks Trump out

Mary Trump says all lawmakers backing Trump should be expelled

Latest Stories

  • Alabama steamrolls Ohio State to win sixth national championship of Nick Saban's tenure

    The Crimson Tide won 52-24 in a game that was never in doubt in the second half.

  • Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, cites Capitol attack

    "Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation's values, freedom and democracy," Belichick wrote.

  • Dodger Stadium converting into COVID-19 vaccine center this week

    The country's largest COVID-19 testing center will convert into a vaccine distribution center this week.

  • Bettman: NHL has to be ready to adapt and adjust as league prepares to open season

    Gary Bettman was hoping to put his feet up, if only for a day or two. After handing out the Stanley Cup inside the Edmonton bubble to the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 campaign back in September, the NHL commissioner expected a bit of down time before taking stock of the league's next steps. He couldn't have been more wrong. "I laboured under the delusion that ... we'd be able to take a breath," Bettman said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. "When my plane landed back in the New York area the next day after the Stanley Cup was presented, the phone started ringing and we were back at it again." Roughly 3 1/2 months later, after negotiations with the NHL Players' Association, governments and various other stakeholders, hockey is set to get back up and running Wednesday with a shortened 56-game season as COVID-19's second wave continues to wash over large swaths of North America. And Bettman made it clear the NHL will have to ready to adjust and adapt to whatever obstacles arise. "We understand that there is an element of risk, that COVID-19 may impact one or more games," he said. "We also understand, as we have throughout, that in order to accomplish our goal we're going to need to be flexible and agile in how we deal with whatever we're confronted with." Unlike the summer, the NHL's 31 teams will be travelling for road games instead of playing inside the bubbles the league erected in Toronto and Edmonton. There are 213 pages of protocols for players and clubs to follow, but there's a much greater risk of exposure this time around. "The protocols are not a suggestion or a recommendation," Bettman said. "They will need to be done in order for us to address and get through the pandemic, and we will vigorously enforce them. "We will be guided by the medical experts." While Bettman said it quickly became clear the hub cities would be safe for last year's post-season, the idea of sending players back into a bubble for up to six months was something he "couldn't even ask. But the league has already had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus.  The Dallas Stars have had to postpone at least two games after six players and two staff tested positive, while the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks have either held team members out of practice or cancelled scheduled activities due to potential virus exposure.  Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said what struck him most about the process of figuring how to play the 2020-21 season — one that will include and all-Canadian division to avoid crossing the border because of pandemic-related restrictions — was the different challenges presented compared to the summer restart. "We've gotten to where we've gotten to," Daly said. "We're looking forward to starting the season." Bettman said the league is going to play because it's important for the game, fans and players want it to happen, and games could provide a small sense of normalcy for people. "It would be cheaper for us to shut the doors and not play," Bettman said. "We're going to lose more money at the club level and at the league level by playing than by not playing." So how much are they talking in terms of the financial hit to a billion-dollar business that relies on fans attending games — only a handful of teams are likely to have spectators this season — for roughly 50 per cent of its revenue? "The magnitude of the loss when you add it all up starts with a 'B,'" Bettman said. "We're out of the 'M' range and into the 'B' range.  "That's just what we have to deal with and that's what the clubs have decided they're prepared to do." OUTBREAK IN DALLAS The league continues to investigate what led to the COVID-19 in Dallas, but added it seems to be coming to an end.  "We're still trying to get our arms around exactly how the spread occurred," Daly said. "It has turned out to be kind of a classic outbreak, and there may be a variety of factors associated with it." He added that although the league has robust measures in place, they're changing as new information becomes available. "We learn things every day with respect to the protocols — where they work well, where they can be improved," Daly said. "We're making daily modifications, enhancements to the protocol to make sure they're working as well as they can be, and doing what they're intended to do." FANS IN THE STANDS The NHL expects three teams — the Stars, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes — to begin the season with a limited number of fans in their respective arenas.  The Blue Jackets and Penguins are other potential candidates, while the Lightning have the OK from local authorities, but announced over the weekend they'll play in front of an empty building for the foreseeable future. ADDING IT UP Bettman said he NHL has included sponsors on helmets this season as a form of "revenue retention" to placate corporate partners because of the lack of fans in arenas and the abbreviated schedule.  But he stressed decals on helmets doesn't mean corporate logos on jersey are next.  "I don't think anybody should jump to conclusions that because we've done this we're now down a path to do a whole bunch of other things," Bettman said. "The jury is still out on jersey signage." LAKE TAHOE One place where fans definitely won't be in attendance is Lake Tahoe, Calif., where the NHL announced it will hold two outdoor games Feb. 20 and 21.  The first matchup will see the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche before the Boston Bruins meet the Philadelphia Flyers.  "We were looking for a picturesque, magnificent place with a lake and mountains that are snow-covered," Bettman said. "It had to have a location where we could put a rink where you could get that visual." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2011. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • 'I thought it was going in': Pascal Siakam on final play vs. Blazers

    In a cruel repeat of events, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam once again missed a potential game-winning shot. The forward discusses the play design and what he was thinking during the final possession.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Kentucky backs players' right to kneel after local cops burn gear in protest

    A Kentucky sheriff lit gear on fire while a court called for UK to be defunded.

  • Sources: White Sox to sign top free agent closer Liam Hendriks

    The Chicago White Sox are making a move to nab the top bullpen arm available.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Alabama was a dream for bettors, all the way to the end

    Alabama and the over. It was easy as that during the college football season.

  • Blazers' CJ McCollum on draining game-winning shot vs. Raptors: 'Sharks just go hunt'

    After the Blazers beat the Raptors, CJ McCollum called his last-second game-winning shot "baby food."

  • Texas A&M moves to No. 4 behind Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson in final AP top 25 of 2020 season

    The Aggies beat North Carolina in the Orange Bowl to end the season.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the remaining playoff QBs, with legends young and old in the field

    There are a lot of great quarterbacks still remaining in the playoffs.

  • CFP Title Overreaction: Crimson Tide cruise past Buckeyes for 18th title

    Wild season? Same playoffs. The Alabama Crimson Tide capped off this upside-down 2020 season with a 52-24 demolition of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Was this the best Tide team of all-time? Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated tape a late-night College Football Playoff National Championship instant reaction for your listening pleasure. Remember…FCS football kicks off in one month and the Yahoo Sports College Podcast has no offseason. 

  • F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed

    LONDON — The start of the Formula One season was delayed by one week on Tuesday after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the race in Melbourne moved from March to November, the season will now start in Bahrain on March 28. The Australian race, initially set to open the season on March 21, has been rescheduled to Nov. 21 with F1 organizers citing “the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19.” The Chinese Grand Prix has also been postponed but no new date has been set. Strict travel restrictions for the pandemic make Australia and China among the hardest countries for F1 teams to enter. The season will instead start with the Bahrain Grand Prix less than four months after the Sakhir venue held two races as part of the 2020 season. A race has been added at the Imola track in Italy on April 18, a week after the scheduled date for the Chinese GP. There is a vacant slot on May 2, with the Portimao circuit in Portugal among the leading candidates for that weekend. “Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible.” F1 said in a statement. There is no obvious back-up date in the calendar. Races in the second half of the season are organized back-to-back in three-week blocks, putting heavy strain on team staff. Postponing the Australian GP already means pushing back the end of the season in Abu Dhabi by a week to Dec. 12. The calendar stays at 23 races, the most ever. Martin Pakula, the minister for tourism and major events in the Victorian state government which backs the Melbourne race, said it was a sensible decision which potentially could mean international fans attending — if Australia's borders re-open in time. “This is the right decision and we thank Formula 1 management for their co-operation in setting a new schedule,” he said. “The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is one of the great events in the world and we’ll make sure it can be run safely and successfully in November.” The pandemic has disrupted the F1 season for a second year. Last year's race in Australia was cancelled after one team member tested positive for the coronavirus. Fans were preparing to enter the circuit for Friday practice when organizers announced the cancellation. That started a cascade of postponements and cancellations which meant the rescheduled 2020 season didn't start until July. There was a compressed 17-race schedule through December with all races in Europe or the Middle East. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Demko, Holtby harmonious as Canucks strive to achieve balance between pipes

    Sharing any small space can be difficult. Mixing in ego, pride and ambition can create even more challenges. With the NHL preparing to start an unprecedented season, goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Braden Holtby seem to have found harmony knowing they'll be sharing the Vancouver Canucks' crease. "Holts and I have hit it off really well," Demko said during a training camp interview. "He's been a great guy to get to know, really down to earth, really hard working. He's easy to talk too, chat about things, share things about different things we are working on." Holtby, signed as a free agent after 10 years with the Washington Capitals, arrived in Vancouver early to spend time getting to know Demko. "We've been able to do some work together and get to know each other," said the former Vezina Trophy winner. "I think it's going to work out really well. He has that work ethic that is needed for a team to have success [and] for goalies to have success." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo dissects NHL's off-season goalie movement: The Canucks found themselves in the market for a goaltender when free agent Jacob Markstrom bolted to the rival Calgary Flames after receiving a six-year, $36-million US offer. The Canucks signed Holtby to a two-year, $8.6-million contract. In every work environment some people might not necessarily like each other, but they can still remain productive. Demko said a hockey dressing room is no different. But having a positive relationship with the other goaltender makes everyone's life much easier. "It's something where it takes a little bit of an edge off you if you know you have a little bit of support from your goalie partners," Demko said. "If guys are butting heads, it's something that just nags at you. "When you can support one another it's just going to elevate each other's play [and] elevate the team's play. It's been good so far with Braden." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo ranks NHL's all-Canadian division: The Canucks open their season Wednesday in Edmonton with back-to-back games against the Oilers. They will play 56 games in 116 days in a very competitive seven-team Canadian division. Plenty of parts will have to synchronize for the Canucks to make the playoffs, but the team is "in a good spot" when it comes to goaltenders, said head coach Travis Green. "We have a young goalie we hope is still improving [who] played tremulously in the playoffs," he said about Demko. "We [also] have a guy that has already done a lot in the league and has a lot of juice left." Experience and upside Holtby, 31, and Demko, 25, bring slightly different styles. The six-foot-two, 211-pound Holtby is a flow and feel type of goalie. The six-foot-4, 192-pound Demko is more technical. Both come into the year with something to prove. Demko has been groomed to be a starter since the Canucks picked him 36th overall in the 2014 draft. In his first full season in the NHL last year, the San Diego, Calif., native won 13 of the 25 games he started with a 3.06 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. Demko shone in the playoffs. When Markstrom was sidelined by an injury, he stopped 128 of 130 shots over three games before the Canucks lost Game 7 of the second round to the Vegas Golden Knights. "You look at what [Demko] did in the playoffs, even his progression over the last few years, we've expected him to be knocking on the door to be a starting goalie for years," Green said. WATCH | Bettman says league's losses will start in billion dollar range: Holtby wants to erase the memory of a sub-par season last year when he had a 25-14-6 record, a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. "Last year was a bit of a struggle at times," the Lloydminster, Sask., native said in an interview earlier this year. "Things didn't go as planned." Holtby brings an impressive track record. He helped lead the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup championship. A five-time all-star, he led the league in 2015 in shots faced (2,044) saves (1,887), games played (73) and was second in wins (41). He was named the NHL's top goaltender in 2016 after tying Martin Brodeur's record with 48 victories. Goaltending will be important when Vancouver opens the season with 11 games in 18 days, including three sets of back-to-backs. "It's going to be a sprint right to the end of the season," Green said. "We are fortunate we have two guys that we are going to have faith in going into the net. This season you are going to have to play your two-goalie rotation more than you have in the past with how many games there are." Green said performance will determine which goaltender plays more games. "To have two guys like that to start training camp is exciting for us," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and say I already know who is going to play how many games. Let's see where they are on the ice."

  • Analysis: Amid a pandemic, a blowout epidemic also happening

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is also seeing a blowout epidemic.One can only wonder if the two are related.Games are turning into runaways far more than usual throughout the first three weeks of this NBA season. Maybe it’s because there are no fans in most arenas, maybe it’s because teams are tired by playing with a bit less rest than they’ve gotten in recent years, or maybe it’s because the strains of a COVID-19 world are weighing heavily on players.It’s probably a combination of all that, and more.But the numbers are also quite a bit overwhelming: The average margin of victory right now in the NBA, about 12.3 points per game, is on pace to be the largest in league history. And the rate of teams going up by 30 or more points — it's happened in 20% of games played so far — smashes what has been the norm even in this 3-point-wild, faster-paced era of NBA play.“This is going to be the craziest NBA season ever,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “We’ve already seen some incredible scores and oddities and so I think just trying to just be adaptive and continue to work through things and learn through your games as much as anything rather than practices is just essential.”Last season, one NBA team took a 30-point lead on the other 10% of the time. The season before that, 2018-19, that rate was 11%. The year before that, 9%.Milwaukee has played 11 games and held 30-point leads in four of them; the Bucks only got to a 25-point margin in their win over Orlando on Monday. The Los Angeles Clippers have played 11 games; they’ve either led or trailed by at least 20 points in eight of those, including the biggest deficit in the NBA so far this season — 57 points against Dallas on Dec. 27.The only teams in the NBA that haven’t led by even 20 points yet this season? Chicago, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and Sacramento. The only team that hasn’t been down by 20 yet? Indiana. Every other team has been in a very, very deep hole at least once so far this season — and Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t shy about calling first-year coach Nate Bjorkgren a great one. Say this much for Bjorkgren: He's had the Pacers in every game, no small feat in this era.“I think this organization has been slept on for years now,” Brogdon said last month. “I think it’s time for people to wake up.”It’s not like every night this season has seen nothing but blowouts.Monday was the 20th day of games this season; of those days, nine have seen multiple games decided by three points or fewer, most recently a pair of such games Sunday. A glaring exception, though, was the five-game showcase lineup on Christmas Day — where the closest final margin was 13 points. That was the first time since 2006 that the NBA had no single-digit games on Christmas, and it must be noted that year had Miami’s 16-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers as the lone game on the Dec. 25 slate.And games have tightened up a bit in recent days; in the week from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, 15 of the 56 NBA games had one team enjoying a 30-point lead, and in the week that followed and ended Monday only eight of 53 games had such a margin at any point. Maybe that’s a sign that teams are getting into better shape, a real possibility after a truncated training camp and shortened preseason.“When you keep that competitive spirit up, it spreads throughout the group,” San Antonio guard Patty Mills said. “It’s contagious.”Who knows where the scoring will go in the next few days and weeks, amid the pandemic that has forced the NBA to postpone games that were on the schedule for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The ripple effects of contact-tracing results will be felt in Dallas, Miami and other cities for the next several days, at least.Like Nash said, the craziest NBA season ever awaits, on the scoreboards and off.And it’s just getting started.___Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Column: Smith-Schuster fires up foes through jigs and digs

    Say this about Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster: he sure knows how to fire up foes through jigs and digs alike.Baker Mayfield trolled the Steelers star Sunday night, bellowing, “The Browns is the Browns!” as he hurried to join his delirious teammates following Cleveland’s 48-37 AFC wild card win at Pittsburgh.In the leadup to the game, Smith-Schuster was asked if this year’s Browns were any different than those in years past after their AFC North rival had ended an 18-year playoff drought.He said he thought “they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year” and while they had talent, “the Browns is the Browns."Not anymore. The Browns snapped their 17-game losing streak at Heinz Field with their first road playoff win since 1969.“You know, I don’t regret what I said,” Smith-Schuster allowed afterward. “I said the Browns is the Browns. They came out and they played a hell of a game. You know, there’s been games where we feel we lose them and today wasn’t our night and hopefully the same Browns will show up next week ... and go out and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game.”The sixth-seeded Browns (12-5) visit top-seeded Kansas City (14-2) Sunday and the Steelers face an earlier-than-expected reckoning after following their franchise-best 11-0 start with five losses in their last six games.Last month, the Bills and Bengals took exception to Smith-Schuster's habit of dancing on other teams’ midfield logos before games and posting the videos on TikTok.“That turns you up a little bit,” Buffalo safety Jordan Power said after the Bills’ 26-15 win over Pittsburgh in Week 14. “Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire.”A week later, Smith-Schuster’s dance routine on the Bengals’ logo was recorded by teammate Chase Claypool. Then, Smith-Schuster caught just three passes for 15 yards in a 27-17 loss at Cincinnati. He also coughed up the football on a booming hit from Bengals safety Vonn Bell.Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t like Smith-Schuster’s dancing, not because it motivated opponents but because it was a universal sign of disrespect on the gridiron.“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos,” Smith-Schuster declared after that loss to Cincinnati.What he continued doing, however, was firing up his opponents.And even a day after they were eliminated from the playoffs, the Steelers were still talking smack about the Browns: Claypool went live on TikTok to say, “Bad loss, but the Browns are gonna get clapped next week, so it’s all good.”There were several other notable calls as the NFL continued its pandemic season through the first round of the expanded playoffs, including coaches Mike Tomlin of the Steelers and Mike Vrabel of the Titans making head-scratching decisions to punt in the fourth quarter while trying to complete comebacks.A big decision came Monday night in New England, where the Patriots missed the post-season for the first time since 2008.Bill Belichick announced he wouldn’t accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the wake of last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”President Donald Trump had announced on Saturday, three days after the riots, that he would be awarding Belichick the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday — part of a late flurry of presentations that also included golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player.Sorenstam and Player accepted their awards in a private ceremony the day after Trump supporters, exhorted by the president to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against a “stolen” election, overran and occupied the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in an explosive confrontation that left U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and four others dead.“I was flattered ... out of respect for what the honour represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement, which was forwarded by the Patriots to the Associated Press.“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”In 2016, Trump publicized a letter from Belichick wishing him well in the election that year.In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death this summer, Patriots players praised Belichick for providing an open forum for them to express their feelings on race and social injustice in America. In his statement on Monday, Belichick called that “one of the most rewarding things in my professional career.”Finally, the New Orleans Saints spurred backlash on social media Sunday for deleting a tweet that showed quarterback Drew Brees in a ”SayHerName” T-shirt. He and his teammates have worn the T-shirts throughout the season in pushing for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid in Kentucky last year.After the tweet caused some to believe the message was in support of the woman who was killed while storming the U.S. Capitol last week, the Saints removed the post. They replaced it with a photo of Malcom Jenkins wearing the same T-shirt along with an explanation of why players were wearing them.___AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen in Boston contributed.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press