A $250 Stick Vacuum That’s 'Lightweight and Easy to Use' Is Now Only $60 at Amazon

Shoppers had “no regrets” about adding this to their carts

Vacuums aren’t something that you necessarily want to splurge on, but you still want one that’s able to get the job done.

We’ve tested a number of vacuums in our labs, but rarely see their prices so deeply discounted. But we just found an unbeatable deal on the Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon — originally $250, it’s now slashed to a mere $60. Though this sounds as good as a Black Friday deal, you shouldn’t wait until turkey week to snag the vacuum for 76 percent off, because more than 900 people have added it to their carts this month. So there’s a good chance it could sell out well before then.

This stick vacuum uses up to 18,000 units of pressure to suck up miscellaneous messes around your house — from pet hair to dust bunnies. But even large debris, like dry cereal, is no foe to this vacuum, as its 600-watt motor works quickly and effectively. It also has a high-quality filtration system to keep dust and dirt contained until its canister is emptied into the trash, ensuring that microscopic particles aren’t being released back into the air.

Although this model possesses some serious power, it’s actually quite portable since it’s just 3 pounds, making it a good option if you’re climbing stairs during your cleaning process or maneuvering around lots of furniture. Plus, its small stature makes the vacuum easy to store away when your chores are complete, so it’s a great space-saver for people in apartments.

This model also comes with a multitude of attachment heads, including one main floor brush, a crevice tool, and a two-in-one brush that allows you to vacuum and scrub surfaces at the same time. All you have to do is remove the extendable stick from the vacuum and attach one of these extra heads to transform it into a handheld, granting access to those hard-to-reach areas, like corners and between couch cushions, for the most thorough cleaning.

One shopper, who said “it took less than five minutes” to put the vacuum together, raved about its effectiveness on ceramic tile, noting they’ve since said goodbye to their broom. Another shopper said that the model is “lightweight and easy to use,” adding that their 8-year-old “even used it with ease” and they have “no regrets” about purchasing.

Grab the Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon before this discount disappears, just like the dirt in your house will after it arrives.

