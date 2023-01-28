This $250 Handheld Vacuum with 'Wicked Suction Power' Is Now 75% Off at Amazon

Amy Schulman
·2 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless
UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless

Amazon

When you're cleaning up around the house, it doesn't make sense to pull out a heavy device to suction up a few fallen pieces of cereal. What that requires is a handheld device, one that's lightweight and compact, but also powerful enough to actually do its job properly.

Several users recommend the Umlo H6 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for the best price we've ever seen at Amazon. Normally $250, the handheld device has been slashed to just $63 thanks to a coupon on top of a discount.

The vacuum cleaner is complete with two suction modes and a 75-watt motor, which can hit up to 10,000 pascals of suction power. It easily picks up dust, debris, and pet hair in a matter of seconds, and you'll only need to use one button to operate the device. It's also equipped with a four-layer high-efficiency filtration system that traps and removes up to 99.99 percent of allergens as small as 0.2 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors while you clean.

UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless
UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless

Amazon

Umlo H6 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $63 with coupon (orig. $249.98)

Weighing in at just 1.3 pounds, the vacuum is super light and easy to hold. It also comes with a number of attachments, such as a dust brush and crevice tool, that let you target specific areas around the house, such as gaps in the couch and computer keyboards. Once fully charged, the device can run for up to 30 minutes, and it can hold up to 500 milliliters of dirt in the dustbin at a time.

Amazon reviewers rave about this handheld vacuum cleaner, with some noting that it has "wicked suction power" and "packs a little punch." One user said, "It fits so perfectly in all of my hard-to-reach places," while another added, "I have purchased several handheld vacuums and nothing worked like this one."

A third reviewer explained, "I have inside and outside animals on our little farm, so pet hair gets everywhere." They also wrote, "Not only does it have multiple settings for suction, but it's light enough for my two-year-old to use." They finished off by saying, "I really like having this around the house; should have got it sooner."

Head to Amazon to get the Umlo H6 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner while it's 75 percent off.

