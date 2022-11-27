250+ deals to shop now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Kasey Caminiti, Daniel Donabedian, Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Nusrat Sultana and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best Cyber Monday deals on tech, fashion, home goods and more.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 7:38 a.m. EST: We're busy finding all of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get your hands on. Check back often to find new discounts from your favorite brands. — Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed 

Afraid you've missed the shopping moment? Cyber Monday is tomorrow, November 28, but in the meantime there are markdowns galore to shop. We're talking price cuts on virtual reality headsets, comfy mattresses and Reviewed-approved kitchen gadgets. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or save on holiday gifts, the time to shop is now.

50 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $50Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

Don't miss out: Shop 100+ Best Buy deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The top 10 best Cyber Monday deals

We've rounded up the top Black Friday deals around the web, including incredible deals on Apple iPads, the Meta Quest 2 and Solo Stove.
  1. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 at Amazon (Save $200.99)

  4. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (Save $50)

  5. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)

  6. AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)

  7. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove with code FREEMESA (Save $175)

  8. Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)

  9. Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $99 at Kate Spade (Save $230)

  10. HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $400) 

►Best deals under $50: Shop the 50 best Black Friday deals under $50

TV Cyber Monday deals

Save on popular 4K TVs, smart TVs and more

Shop Black Friday TV deals on LG, Vizio, Samsung and more.
►More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

TV app and streaming Cyber Monday deals

Save on entertainment deals with HBOMax, Hulu, Disney+ and more

Take advantage of these Black Friday streaming deals for savings on Disney+, Hulu and more.
Apple Cyber Monday deals 

Save on iPads, AirPods, Apple watches, Macbooks and more

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Pick up must-have laptops and tablets for less this Black Friday 2022.
Jewelry Cyber Monday deals

Shop dazzling diamonds, chic gold jewelry and more from Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth and Mejuri

Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.
Laptop and tablet Cyber Monday deals 

Save on Lenovo, HP, Asus, Microsoft and more

Shop the best Black Friday 2022 deals on laptops and tablets right now.
More: 50+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Home and furniture Best Cyber Monday deals

Save on oil diffusers, air purifiers and more

Shop Black Friday deals at Walmart, Wayfair and more for the best savings on furniture and home essentials.
Samsung Cyber Monday deals 

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, TVs, Tabs and more

Save $200 on the Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV
Outdoors Cyber Monday deals 

Deals on Solo Stove, Weber and Ozark Trail 

Enjoy Black Friday markdowns at Solo Stove, Walmart and more.
Dog Cyber Monday deals

Deals on toys, treats, beds and more for your dog

Get your furry best friend the best of the best and save while you're doing it with Black Friday savings on pet beds, treats and more.
Cat Cyber Monday deals

Deals on toys, treats, beds and more for your cat

Shop gifts for your feline friends at Black Friday prices
Lifestyle Cyber Monday deals 

Major savings on Hydroflask, Cricut printers and more

Find Black Friday discounts on everything from dog DNA tests to Cricut printers right now.
Health and fitness Cyber Monday deals

Deals on AncestryDNA, Schwinn and Bowflex

Shop deals on health and fitness essentials today for Black Friday 2022.
Bedding and bath Cyber Monday deals

Save on towels, comforters, shower curtains and more

Having company this holiday season? Shop these Black Friday deals and stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.
►More: Wayfair's Black Friday deals are here—shop Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson

Mattress Cyber Monday deals

Deals on Tuft & Needle, Awara and Leesa

Stay cozy with these Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft &amp; Needle, Purple and more.
Vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Major savings on Shark, Dyson, Bissell and more

Keep your home tidy with Black Friday deals on robot vacuums and carpet cleaners.
Luggage and travel Cyber Monday deals 

Major savings on spinners, carry-ons and packing cubes

Shop deals on travel essentials.
Men's fashion Cyber Monday deals

Deals on Levi's, Nike and Patagonia 

Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Black Friday 2022.
Women's fashion Cyber Monday deals

Save at lululemon, Nordstrom, Kate Spade and more

Enjoy Black Friday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.
►MoreNordstrom's epic Black Friday deals are here—here are the 80 best deals to shop

Kitchen Cyber Monday deals

Save big on Lodge, Keurig, Breville and more

Fill your kitchen cabinets with savings this Black Friday and score cookware, appliances and more at a bargain.
►Related: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022

Toy Cyber Monday deals 

Save on Lego, board games, truck toys and more

Shop the best Black Friday toy deals at Target, Amazon and more.
More: Gift the best toys of 2022—110+ deals worth your money this Black Friday

Appliance Cyber Monday deals

Major savings on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more

Save big on major home appliances this Black Friday 2022.
More: 50+ best Black Friday deals on appliances at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

Parenting Cyber Monday deals

Deals on Carter's, Fisher-Price, Delta Children and more

Take advantage of these Black Friday 2022 parenting deals on strollers, clothing and more.
Skincare Cyber Monday deals

Save on Benefit Cosmetics, Elemis and more

Shop the best skincare prices of the year with Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices.
Makeup Cyber Monday deals

Get Black Friday and Cyber Monday low prices on everything you need for a flawless face.
Haircare Cyber Monday deals

Save big on beauty essentials this Black Friday by shopping sales at Ulta Beauty, Amazon and more.
Tech Cyber Monday deals

Major savings on GoPro, Fitbit, JBL and more

Refresh your tech collection for less with these Black Friday deals.
►Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

Video game Cyber Monday deals

Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more

Nab Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.
►More: Snag Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games—save up to 50% on Mario, Skyrim and Zelda

Headphone Cyber Monday deals

Save on Beats, Sony, Sennheiser and more

This Black Friday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.
►Related: The best headphones of 2022

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following three days later.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

Black Friday 2022 sales are finally here! Today you can snag epic Walmart dealsdiscounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of incredible deals available today. Some of our favorites include a $120 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR Headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

When do Cyber Monday 2022 sales start? 

Save with early Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.
Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on Monday, November 28 — but you can shop many deals right now. Check out our round up of all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We update it every 15 minutes with fresh deals.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Some sales may continue after Monday, November 28, but nothing is guaranteed. We recommend buying early so you don’t miss out on the products and gifts you want most this holiday season.

Are Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals worth it?

Yes, Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals are often the best deals you'll find all year long. Black Friday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them.

Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: 200+ markdowns worth your money

