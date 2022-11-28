Don’t let these deals slip away—150+ of the best Cyber Monday deals still available

Kasey Caminiti, Daniel Donabedian, Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Nusrat Sultana and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·15 min read
Shop all the best Cyber Monday deals on home goods, tech, fashion and more.
Shop all the best Cyber Monday deals on home goods, tech, fashion and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission

Cyber Monday 2022 sales are live and we're live-tracking some of best prices we've seen all year on furniture, tech, home essentials and so much more. With incredible markdowns across all categories at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, now's the best time to save on holiday gifts galore. If you missed Black Friday 2022, you're in luck—these Cyber Monday deals are just as good. Keep scrolling for all the best deals available right now.

Updated 4:59 p.m. EST: We found all the best discounts on top-rated tech, jewelry and home goods, including furniture, mattresses and kitchen appliances. Stay right here for live updates on the best Cyber Monday sales through tonight, November 28. — Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed

Featured Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch

Save $50 on the feature-packed new Apple Watch Series 8.
Save $50 on the feature-packed new Apple Watch Series 8.

We think the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch for its fantastic fitness tracking, crash detection sensor and QWERTY keyboard, and right now, you can get it for $479 at Amazon, a savings of $50.

Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

The Solo Stove Bonfire is smokeless, portable —&nbsp;and on sale.
The Solo Stove Bonfire is smokeless, portable — and on sale.

The Solo Stove Bonfire is a Reviewed favorite. Not only have we tested it, but many staffers own (and love) one. The Solo Stove's trademark smokeless and quick-to-start design as well as portability make it a great gift as it is, but right now, when you use coupon code FREEMESA at the Solo Stove site, you'll not only get the Bonfire for $224.99 ($175 off the MSRP), you'll get a free Mesa mini tabletop Solo Stove, too.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 (Save $175)

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

The top 10 best Cyber Monday deals

Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday deals that you can get major savings on right now, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a iRobot Roomba j7+ and a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.

Shop the top 10 Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Apple AirPods, Solo Stove fire pits, Kate Spade purses and more.
Shop the top 10 Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Apple AirPods, Solo Stove fire pits, Kate Spade purses and more.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

  2. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove with code FREEMESA (Save $175)

  3. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

  4. Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag for $79 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $280)

  5. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 at Amazon (Save $200.99)

  6. HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $400) 

  7. AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)

  8. Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)

  9. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)

  10. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (Save $50)

►Best deals under $50: Shop the 50 best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday 

Best Cyber Monday PC, tablet and laptop deals

Deals on Microsoft, HP laptops and more

Whether you're shopping for a gaming laptop or a new device to make working from home easier, you can save on some of our favorite models right now. Browse Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Asus.

Save big with Cyber Monday laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Save big with Cyber Monday laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

More: 50+ Cyber Monday laptop sales and deals are here—shop them now

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Grab deals on LG, Vizio, Sony and more

Add cutting-edge visuals to your life by picking up a new smart TV this Cyber Monday. Opt for our best upgrade pick, the Sony XR-65A95K, for a whopping $1,000 off right now. The screen features flexible software and world-class picture quality for the best at-home viewing experience.

Browse Cyber Monday markdowns on some of the best TVs we've ever tested, including this Sony smart screen.
Browse Cyber Monday markdowns on some of the best TVs we've ever tested, including this Sony smart screen.

►More: A running list of the 30 best Cyber Monday TV deals on Sony, Vizio, Samsung

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals 

Snag deals on iPads, MacBooks and more

Apple makes some of the best tech we've ever tested. Today, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for under $200—one of the lowest prices we've ever teen. The earbuds have top-notch sound and battery and next-gen noise canceling features.

Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2022.
Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2022.

►More: Shop deep price cuts on 40+ Apple products this Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Phone deals from Google Pixel, iPhone and more

Looking to upgrade your mobile device? Weather you're a fan of Apple, Google or Samsung phones you can save big on new smartphones right now. Get a free $50 Apple gift card with select iPhone purchases at Apple or opt for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro for an incredible $150 markdown.

Shop incredible phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices this Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop incredible phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices this Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday travel products and luggage deals 

Shop deals on Calpak, Tumi luggage and more

Traveling for the holidays? Refresh your luggage collection with deals at Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Gear up for holiday travel with these last-change Cyber Monday luggage deals.
Gear up for holiday travel with these last-change Cyber Monday luggage deals.

Best Cyber Monday home deals

Deals on home décor, air purifiers and more

We found incredible Cyber Monday deals on home essentials at Amazon, including markdowns on air purifiers, rugs and more. To keep your home feeling fresh, opt for our favorite affordable air purifier, the Winix 5500-2, for an even more wallet-friendly price.

Get this Winix air purifier for a rare 50% markdown right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 sale.
Get this Winix air purifier for a rare 50% markdown right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 sale.

Best Cyber Monday furniture deals

Shop and save on bedroom furniture, tables and more

Expecting guests this holiday season? Pick up new bedroom furniture, sofas and more and refresh your home for less. Head to Wayfair to scoop a modern sleeper sofa for less than $175 right now.

Find deals on furniture for every room in your home this Cyber Monday.
Find deals on furniture for every room in your home this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Get deals on Dyson, Bissell, iRobot and more

Keep your home in tip-top shape by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on several of our favorite vacuums. Check our all-time favorite, the iRobot Roomba j7+, if you're after excellent cleaning performance and navigation features.

Shop Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Dyson, iRobot and more.
Shop Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Dyson, iRobot and more.

Best Cyber Monday streaming service deals

Grab deals on Paramount+, Discovery+, Hulu and more

Treat yourself this Cyber Monday by saving big on a new streaming subscription. Stream popular movies and TV series with a Hulu membership or learn a new skill from celebrity teachers with two-for-one MasterClass memberships.

Enjoy discounts on subscriptions to Hulu, MasterClass and more this Cyber Monday 2022.
Enjoy discounts on subscriptions to Hulu, MasterClass and more this Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday bath and bedding deals

Get deals on towels, bedding sets, comforter sets and more

Cozy up with these incredible Cyber Monday deals on bedding and bath essentials. Refresh your bedroom with our favorite bed sheets from Brooklinen or give your bathroom an upgrade with soft and super-absorbent bath rugs from Wayfair.

Having company this holiday season? Shop Cyber Monday deals to stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.
Having company this holiday season? Shop Cyber Monday deals to stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.

Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals

Deals on Samsung appliances, Galaxy Buds and more

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech and appliances industry. Whether you need to upgrade your gadgets or renew your major home appliances, these deals will help you save big.

Get Cyber Monday pricing on Samsung's lineup of top-tier tech, including TVs, tablets and more.
Get Cyber Monday pricing on Samsung's lineup of top-tier tech, including TVs, tablets and more.

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Deals on Nintendo, Playstation, Xbox and more

Holiday shopping for the gamer in your life? Snag sales on PlayStation controllers, Nintendo Switch games and Xbox accessories. Head to Amazon and Best Buy for all the best deals.

Nab Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.
Nab Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

All-size mattress deals, save on Nectar, Cocoon and more

Enjoy dreamy discounts on must-have mattresses with these limited-time Cyber Monday sales. Try some of our favorite sleepers for less, including the Leesa Hybrid mattress and the Tuft & Needle Original mattress.

Stay cozy with these Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft &amp; Needle, Purple and more.
Stay cozy with these Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft & Needle, Purple and more.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Deals on Amazon Echo Dot, Fitbits and more

Looking for a holiday gift for the techie in your life? Don't pass up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It's one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested and it's on mega sale right now.

Try this Reviewed-approved Amazon Fire Stick for less this Cyber Monday.
Try this Reviewed-approved Amazon Fire Stick for less this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday jewelry deals

Deals on Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile and more

Shopping for your special someone? Watch their eyes light up as they unwrap a gold necklaces, a set of pearl earrings or a diamond bracelet. Save big on all your must-have jewelry gifts with these Cyber Monday deals at some of our favorite retailers.

Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.
Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.

Best Cyber Monday baby and parent deals

Save on strollers, baby monitors and more

Stock up on parenting essentials and save big this Cyber Monday. Keep your smallest family members safe by grabbing our favorite affordable stroller, the Britax B-Lively stroller, for as much as $120 off at Amazon. The popular stroller is lightweight, easy to fold and features a handy built-in parent console.

Save on strollers and other parenting essentials this Cyber Monday.
Save on strollers and other parenting essentials this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday outdoor deals and accessories

Deals on camping tents, gas grills, outdoor furniture and more

Transform your backyard into your own personal oasis by shopping deals on must-have outdoor products. If you're planning on doing any outside entertaining this year, don't pass up the Solo Stove Bonfire, one of the best fire pits we've ever tested.

Spruce up your backyard with savings on Solo Stove fire pits this Cyber Monday.
Spruce up your backyard with savings on Solo Stove fire pits this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals 

Shop deals on Melissa and Doug, games and more

Get your kiddos all the toys on their holiday wish list by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns at Walmart, Amazon and Melissa & Doug. Enjoy impressive price cuts on L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego and Nerf today only.

Shop the hottest toy discounts of the year right now.
Shop the hottest toy discounts of the year right now.

More: 110+ toy deals—must-see deals for Cyber Monday 2022

Best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals 

Major savings on Hydro Flask, Cricut printers and more

Whether you're after flashlights or DNA testing kits, we've got you covered with tons of amazing Cyber Monday 2022 deals. For a holiday gift that's sure to please, grab our favorite DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The kit is one of the best ways to connect with your roots and learn about your family tree.

This AncestryDNA testing kit is the perfect holiday gift and it's on sale now for Cyber Monday.
This AncestryDNA testing kit is the perfect holiday gift and it's on sale now for Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday health and fitness deals

Deals on AncestryDNA, Schwinn and Bowflex

Stay on top of your health and fitness goals by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on Schwinn, Theragun, Garmin and more. Skip the gym and beat your personal records by picking up the best basic exercise bike we've ever tested—the Schwinn IC4—for an incredible price today at Amazon.

Shop deals on health and fitness equipment this Cyber Monday.
Shop deals on health and fitness equipment this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Grab deals on Ninja, Breville, Le Creuset and more

Make mealtimes a breeze by picking up the brand new Ninja Speedi for an incredible $40 off this Cyber Monday. The do-it-all kitchen appliance is easy to use, has excellent air frying functionality and can help to significantly cut down on cooking time.

Shop Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen deals on Ninja, Thermapen and more.
Shop Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen deals on Ninja, Thermapen and more.

►Related: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022

Best Cyber Monday deals on men's clothes

Save on deals at Patagonia, Columbia, Adidas and more

Refresh your closet by shopping can't-miss Cyber Monday deals on men's fashion at Amazon, Nordstrom and Macy's. Save big on some of the hottest brands of the year, including Levi's, Nike and Patagonia while supplies last.

Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday deals on women's clothes

Save on Michael Kors, Madewell and more

We love Madewell jeans and, right now you can bag a pair for more than $80 off! Meanwhile, you can also snag stellar savings on handbags from Michael Kors to make a style statement this holiday season—keep scrolling for all the discounts.

Shop Cyber Monday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.
Shop Cyber Monday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.

►More80+ handbag deals on Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Michael Kors

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals 

Save on microwaves, refrigerators and more

In the midst of a major home renovation? Save big on ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers this Cyber Monday 2022 and check out our list of top-rated appliances to get the most bang for your buck ahead of the holidays!

Save big on major home appliances this Cyber Monday 2022
Save big on major home appliances this Cyber Monday 2022

More: 50+ best Cyber Monday deals on appliances at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Save on Elemis, Beauty Blender, PMD and more

Looking to refresh your collection of beauty products? Now's the time to shop (and save). Enjoy makeup price cuts on Covergirl, Grande Cosmetics and so much more. Plus, get fresh and dewy skin with markdowns on cult-favorite brands like First Aid Beauty and PMD at Amazon and Sephora.

Refresh your beauty bag with Cyber Monday deals on makeup and skin products.
Refresh your beauty bag with Cyber Monday deals on makeup and skin products.

Skincare deals

Makeup deals

Best Cyber Monday pet deals for dogs

Deals on dog toys, treats, beds and more

Treat your favorite furry friend this holiday season and save big with these Cyber Monday deals on must-have dog products. Scoop bargains on treats, toys and the best dog camera we've ever tested, the Eufy pet camera.

Save big on our favorite dog camera this Cyber Monday.
Save big on our favorite dog camera this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday pet deals for cats

Deals on cat treats, toys, beds and more

We found tons of purrfect deals to shop this Cyber Monday. Save bit on kitty-approved products at Amazon, Chewy, Petco and more—just shop fast, these deals will only be available for a limited time!

Shop Cyber Monday deals on cat DNA testing kits and pet grooming essentials.
Shop Cyber Monday deals on cat DNA testing kits and pet grooming essentials.

Best Cyber Monday haircare deals

Get hair tools, Olaplex and more

Keep your locks looking good all year long by shopping limited-time Cyber Monday deals on popular haircare products. Our readers love Olaplex hair treatments and, right now, you can get your hands on the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 for under $25 at Amazon.

Scoop huge savings on hair tools and Olaplex hair treatments for Cyber Monday 2022.
Scoop huge savings on hair tools and Olaplex hair treatments for Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday earbud and headphone deals

Save with these Sony, Bose and Beats deals

Save big on popular headphones from Sony, Beats and Sennheiser with these limited-time Cyber Monday deals. Check out all our favorite headphones to stretch your dollar ahead of the holidays.

This Cyber Monday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.
This Cyber Monday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.

►Related: The best headphones of 2022

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that occurs the week following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Originally, Cyber Monday was intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers but now, the deals are comparable to the in-store discounts and promotions found on Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is today, November 28. For shoppers looking for bargains, Cyber Monday is the final major sales event of 2022.

The next major shopping day is Super Saturday, or the last Saturday before Christmas. However, markdowns and stock will be limited as it’s the end of the shopping season.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

During Cyber Monday, shoppers can find tons of deals on electronics. As of writing, the most popular products purchased by USA Today readers have been a $120 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

We'll be tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

When do Cyber Monday 2022 sales start?

This year’s Cyber Monday deals started earlier than usual—in fact, most retailers began showing off their offers a week ago.

Cyber Monday is today, November 28, and the sales are in full swing. For all the best deals on the web, be sure to check out our round up of all the best Cyber Monday deals and extended Black Friday sales.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Most Cyber Monday sales will end tonight, November 28. From previous year, we’ve seen that most sales that continue through the end of the week are some of the least exciting.

We recommend shopping on Cyber Monday so you can maximize the savings on products and gifts you want most this holiday season.

Are Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals worth it?

The deals and offers found during Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals are, by and large, the best deals you'll find all year long.

Cyber Monday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.

Which is better, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

This year, like in previous years, the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday are null.

That means, there's still time to get your hands on the best prices of the year! Because the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them. To make your shopping easy, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday sales across all categories.

How we find the best Cyber Monday deals

In addition to monitoring every major retailer for the best sale prices throughout Cyber Monday, Reviewed spends the entire year in our labs performing hands-on tests of all the best gear. If you want to dive deep into some of our research, you should check out our guides to some of our favorite products.

Looking for a TV? Be sure to check out our guides to the best TVs, including best TVs under $500 and top brands like the best Samsung TVs. If you’re into personal tech we also have guides to the best smartwatches, best laptops—including the best laptops for students—and even the best VR headsets.

Reviewed also has experts testing workout gear, from fitness trackers to the best workout leggings. We also cover everything in your home, from large appliances like dishwashers to robot vacuums—even the best ones at picking up pet hair. For guides to just about everything you’re shopping for, Reviewed has you covered.

Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 150+ best Cyber Monday deals to shop before they’re gone

Latest Stories

  • Shop Cyber Monday 2022 deals while you still can: 80+ of the best deals on laptops, TVs and more

    Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals are still live. Shop the biggest holiday deals on TVs, tires, Shark, LG, Xbox, Acer, Lenovo and PlayStation bundles at Walmart.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.