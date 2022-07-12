Out Of 250,000+ Amazon Prime Day Deals, Here’s What We’re Actually Buying

Emily Ruane
·24 min read

As you read this, there are over 250,000 Amazon items percolating as part of its legendary Prime Day sale — which, contrary to the name, actually lasts for two days. As usual, we've been hawkishly monitoring the vast dot-com: compiling the best finds like a pro, keeping tabs on all the early bird deals, and bookmarking every best sex toy and beauty product that the hyped sale will have on offer.

With several years under our belts, we consider ourselves seasoned experts in distinguishing Amazon Prime Day's most cart-worthy discounts from its duds. If you’d prefer to avoid the turbulent mosh pit of the aforementioned 250,000+ deals, then welcome to the R29 Shopping team's private Prime Day club — aka a guide to all the Amazon Prime Day deals we're actually buying this year. Ahead, find everything from discounted Sunday Riley face oil to almost half-off Beats headphones that we’re finally adding to cart.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff — and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.

<h2>7% off Laneige Lip Water Sleeping Mask</h2><br>"I've raved about this lip treatment on several occasions and since it's a bit of an investment purchase, I will absolutely be scooping up a backup or two while it's at a discount." <em>— Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Laneige</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RqHuQm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Laneige</strong> Water Sleeping Mask (70ml), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3O1q2ij" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>18% off Mighty Patch</h2><br>"I've waxed poetic about these pimple patches before, and for good reason: they work within hours to deflate pimples, and really help speed up the healing process. During Prime Day, I'll be stocking up while they're 18% off." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Mighty Patch</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c6zYd8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Mighty Patch</strong> Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P0xJ9L" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>29% off Bang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth Speakers</h2><br><br>"Summers spent in London call for endless park hangs and picnics, and so I've been eyeing up these Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers. Even with 29% off, they're a pretty pricey investment, but friends (and fans of B&O) cannot stop singing the Beosound's praises." <em>—</em> <em>Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Bang & Olufsen </strong>at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IwMZbY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Bang & Olufsen</strong> Beosound A1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yYzlLz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>35% off Crest Whitestrips<br></h2><br>"I made the mistake of not getting white strips during Prime Day last year and definitely regretted it. The price difference for the deals is pretty substantial, so I will be scooping up some packs of these for sure!"<em> – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Crest</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3PhFqrR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Crest</strong> 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Kit, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yXhQeD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>33% off Mosquito Repellant Candle<br></h2><br>“As a bonafide mosquito magnet, I’m always on the hunt for products that will help shield my sensitive skin from itchy-swollen-bump-ville. I’ve heard through the shopping grapevine that Murphy’s is one deet-free brand that <em>actually </em>does something — which places this campy little outdoor candle infused with rosemary, peppermint, and citronella high on my Prime Day deal list. I plan to stock UP and host a mosquito-hexing seance on my deck this summer, so every %-off counts.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Murphy's Naturals</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Pklkxf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Murphy's Naturals</strong> Mosquito Repellent Candle, 9 oz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Rk4OPL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>35% off Hue Socks<br></h2><br>“If there’s one thing I’ve learned thus far in life, it’s that you can never have too many pairs of socks — the things are a constant state of disappearing or deteriorating. My hack is stocking up on more premium pairs (like this cushioned six-pack from Hue) during big sale holidays when the discount-getting is good. I love a fresh white crew sock for workouts, athleisure looks, and beyond, and I can confirm that this quart-top style is the perfect mid-ankle length.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Hue</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NT5zw8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>HUE</strong> Quarter Top With Cushion Socks, 6-Pack, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yvjzXe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>21% off Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe<br></h2><br>"I’m a robe person now. I’ve always wanted to collect something, and I think robes are going to be my thing. Barefoot Dreams’ fabrics are heavenly, and I can’t wait to wrap myself in a brand new cozy robe once it gets cold." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Barefoot Dreams</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RooJwW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>BAREFOOT DREAMS®</strong> Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AGmbEh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>20% off Porcelain Plates<br></h2><br>“After penning a love letter to <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/fable-home-dinnerware-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:my favorite premium blates" class="link ">my favorite premium blates</a> (aka bowl-plate hybrids), I was further inspired to shop the dinnerware niche by <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-pasta-dinner-bowl-plates" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our lifestyle writer's ensuing roundup of the best ones to buy" class="link ">our lifestyle writer's ensuing roundup of the best ones to buy</a> across the internet — and that’s where this under-$50 Amazon six set first caught my attention. I’m delighted I didn’t rush to pull the purchase trigger a few months back, because these glossed porcelain beauties are even more affordable, thanks to a timely Prime-Day discount. I cannot wait to enjoy all of my meals from their perfectly shaped basins.”<em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>ONEMORE</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3aztJhK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>ONEMORE</strong> Large Porcelain Pasta Bowls (30 Oz), Set of 6, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3nWIPB0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>24% off Midi Skirt</h2><br>"I decided to get really into skirts this spring and stocked up on about ten different styles, but one silhouette stood above the rest. This midi skirt with a thigh-high slit is made from lightweight silky fabric that looks well above its $13 price tag. It’s lightweight enough for hot summer days and looks just as good with a polished blouse for work as it does with a vintage band tee for a night out. I’ve worn it more times than I can count." <em>— Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>SweatyRocks</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3aCdFeS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>SweatyRocks</strong> Casual High Waist Boho Printed Side Split A-Lin, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AH1BE6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>31% Off Rosewater Facial Mist<br></h2><br>"My current morning routine includes going to the gym, rinsing my face in the sink post-workout, and spritzing it in this super hydrating facial mist on my walk home. It’s the perfect in-betweener for when I can’t wash my face, but still want to rinse off the sweat — it keeps my skin moisturised for about an hour or two before I make time for my full skincare regimen. I’m stocking up while it’s on sale for Prime Day." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Heritage Store</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ytY1u6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Heritage Store</strong> Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3PkTWPD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% off Le Creuset<br></h2><br>"I think I put a Le Creuset in every editor's pick story I participate in, but hopefully, this 30% off deal will finally push me to make the leap and invest in this fiery-coloured beauty." <em>— Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Le Creuset</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Pj11Ai" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Le Creuset</strong> Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3uGmfA2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>40% off Plant Apothecary</h2><br>"I've used Plant Apothecary's body washes for some time now, and they're among my favorites. There's not a bad scent in the bunch, but I'm partial to Start Happy, an energizing, herbal party in a bottle. I look forward to lathering up with them every time I hop in the shower." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Plant Apothecary</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3PfCADO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Plant Apothecary</strong> Start Happy Moisturizing Body Wash, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c0BRIc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>50% off Beats</h2><br>"While I'll forever be #teamcords when it comes to earbuds (no AirPods for me), I've really wanted to invest in a high-quality pair of wireless headphones for travel or just to wear around my apartment. My downstairs neighbour loves to blast music at all hours, and I'd love a way to drown it out." <em>— Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Beats</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Rsj7Sk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Beats by Dr. Dre</strong> Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yZDlvC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>32% off Satisfyer Pro 2<br></h2><br>"A sex toy called the Satisfyer has a lot to live up to — and this clitoral stimulator definitely does. Though I tend to have an oversensitive clit that needs internal pleasure to balance out the sensation (and spread the wealth, so to speak), this toy — thanks to something called air pulse technology — was able to cause gentle (but still somehow powerful?) pleasure without direct contact. Plus, at under £20, it’s worth every satisfying penny."<em> — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Satisfyer</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c4MFFm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Satisfyer</strong> Pro 2 Next Generation Vibrator, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3bvhC1H" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>3% Off The Laundress<br></h2><br>"Whether it’s £100 or £1 off, a sale is a sale. After one of our shopping team members raved about this brand’s Wash & Stain Bar, I knew my sensitive skin and I had to try out The Laundress’ OG detergent. Even though I’m practically paying full price, I can’t wait to have good-smelling clothes without the usual fragrance rash." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>The Laundress</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NZBhYO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>The Laundress</strong> Signature Detergent - Classic 33.3oz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3atmibW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% off ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier<br><br>"London is <em>hot</em>-hot right now and it's not built for this heat. The first thing I'm snapping up on Prime Day is an oscillating tower fan. Bonus, this one is small enough to be moved around my teeny-tiny flat easily and also purifies the air, which is great for my allergies." <em>—</em> <em>Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>ULTTY </em></strong><em>on <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3awlLpB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>ULTTY</strong> Bladeless 90° Oscillating Tower Fan And Air Purifier, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c8KSPI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>
<h2>42% off COWAY Air Purifier</h2><br>"I actually got my parents a COWAY air purifier earlier during the pandemic, but it's about time I splurged on one for my own. Snapping this one at a 42% off discount isn't so much a splurge but a steal, TBQH." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Coway</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yTzv63" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Coway</strong> Mighty Air Purifier, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yBDtjg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>36% off EONBON Bread Maker</h2><br>"Is there anything better than fresh bread? I found this contraption on TikTok — no surprise there. The ability to make your own bread within hours is what enticed me most to add this to my wishlist. " <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>EONBON</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3PqXyjn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>EONBON</strong> 17-in-1 Stainless Steel Bread Maker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yCjQHS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>21% off Matching Set<br></h2><br>"I saw this set while window shopping on Amazon a few weeks ago, and it immediately caught my eye. I'm always on the lookout for fun sets, and the light, breathable fabric is perfect for hot summer days. Additionally, the vibrant green colorway is a huge plus since it’s my current color crush." <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>NUFIWI</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3AHoJ5l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>NUFIWI</strong> Y2K 2 Piece Pants Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yveU7B" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>37% off Spacesaver Vacuum Pack Value Packs</h2><br>"I love travelling and I am (unfortunately) the queen of overpacking. Adding these to my wishlist was essential because I could use <em>all</em> the extra space for even more essential items that I need when I’m travelling for trips. The plethora of positive reviews are what truly sold me on these storage bags." <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>SpaceSaver</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3c91syX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Spacesaver</strong> Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3OfuxGp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>15% off NYX Professional Makeup<br></h2><br>"I am all about a lip gloss moment. My go-to is NYX's Butter Gloss. It's very affordable, and there are a million shades to try. I'll definitely stock up during Prime Day."<em> – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>NYX Professional Makeup</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3asmkR4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>NYX Professional Makeup</strong> Butter Gloss - Pack Of 3, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P9PnIx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>24% off Supergoop! Play Sunscreen</h2><br>"I've lived and breathed Play for the past year since discovering it. At this point, it's become a staple in my body care routine, and I would love to save this Prime Day." <em>— Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Supergoop!</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3yBNVHw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Supergoop!</strong> Play Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RthrYB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>56% off Levi's 501 Crop Jeans</h2><br>"As someone on the petite side, these jeans are a dream: high-waist to lengthen the legs and cropped so you don't have to worry about hems dragging and bunching up at the ankles. Plus, all the benefits of Levi's quality." <em>—</em> <em>Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Levi's </strong>at <a href="https://amzn.to/3nWvkRJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Levi's</strong> Women's 501 Crop Ojai Luxor Ra Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RsMlRa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>34% Off Levi’s Wedgie Jeans</h2><br>“Levi's can do no wrong in my book. I’ve literally had the same pair of ‘Wedgie’ fit jeans for at least five years, and they’ve held up great and are SO comfortable. This style fits just right for my body type: not too loose, but not too tight.” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Levi’s</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3gJ8Qzq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Levi's</strong> Wedgie Straight Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yyzqEl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>32% off Floor Lamp</h2><br>"I’ve been looking for an affordable floor lamp for a while — my room needs some more lighting since I only have the overhead one. But this Amazon one isn’t just affordable, it also has such a cute industrial-style aesthetic that would match my room so well." <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>BoostArea</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3Pkq5Hi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>BoostArea</strong> Industrial Floor Lamp, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IrJLXv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% off Sunday Riley</h2><br>“I’ve been using Sunday Riley skincare products for nearly three years now, and I have no plans to stop. As someone with famously sensitive skin, the brand's formulas never fail to leave it feeling smoother, brighter, and plumper with no signs of redness or irritation.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Sunday Riley</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3xHGi0d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Sunday Riley</strong> Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3usoMxV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>15% off Dash Air Fryer<br></h2><br>"I’ve been wanting an air fryer for a very long time, but I didn’t want to spend too much money on it, and I didn’t want it to be too big and take up too much counter space. This Dash one in a super cute blue color is a perfect price and size for me." <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Dash</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3nUx660" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Dash</strong> Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c61IyE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>19% off Cosmic Slumber Tarot Deck<br></h2><br>"It’s not a Mercedes’ editor picks without at least one Tarot deck. I gifted this deck to my best friend for her birthday earlier this year, and I’ve been craving it for myself ever since. The gorgeous art really does it for me, and you could never have too many decks!" <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Tillie Walden</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3c8nrFX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Tillie Walden</strong> The Cosmic Slumber Tarot, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3O29siz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>25% Off Apple AirPods</h2><br>“Before buying my pair of AirPods, I was pretty sceptical of the whole concept. I thought I would lose these in no time and that they wouldn’t be comfortable at all. I couldn’t be more wrong. I have never regretted this purchase, I’m obsessed with them and exclusively use them for all my headphone needs. Highly recommend.” <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Apple</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3RrL5NU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Apple</strong> AirPods With Wired Charging Case (2nd Generation), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NWhRDT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>22% off <em>Heartstopper</em><br></h2><br>"Recently, I binged all of the <em>Heartstopper</em> series on Netflix, and I’m obsessed. Since then, I’ve watched it twice and I love it every single time. The need to read the entire graphic novel is very, very real. I can’t wait to dive deeper into this super cute, gay world!" <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Alice Oseman</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IEFXCk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Alice Oseman</strong> Heartstopper Series Volume 1-4 Books Collection Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yYsRfH" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>25% off Farmacy</h2><br>“When it comes to makeup remover, I've always been a die-hard Bioderma girl, but I feel like these balms are really making waves. I really like Farmacy products because they seem to be clean and gentle, so I thought this would be a good place to start my cleansing balm journey!” <em>— Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Farmacy</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IvdzCz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Farmacy</strong> Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ys7bqQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>20% Off Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker</h2><br>“I’ve been quietly pining to take part in the Dad Shoe trend but just hadn’t been able to pull the trigger on one pair in particular — until I sniffed out the Prime Day deal on these off-white-on-white Reeboks. The suede-and-nylon composition and chunky silhouette of the classic trainers haven’t changed since the 80s — the throwback energy is ubiquitous and the under-£50 price tag highly appealing.”<em> — Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Reebok</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3RlW4Zg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Reebok</strong> Women's Cl Nylon Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3z209ed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>11% off essence Lash Princess Mascara</h2><br>“I’ve used this mascara for the past couple of years. It really works wonders for filling out and extending the look of your lashes. I love how it’s buildable and adds volume to my barely-there, sparse lashes.” <em>—</em> <em>Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>essence</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IvwJIp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Essence</strong> Lash Princess Black Mascara, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AHJeyE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>23% Off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags</h2><br>“These reusable bags are perfect for absolutely everything, from snacks to carrying around toiletries when travelling. The fact that this bundle includes so many pretty colours is perfect, and it makes me so happy! They freeze and wash easily, too!” <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Stasher</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3uDBPfN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Stasher</strong> Rainbow Bundle 7-Pack Silicone Storage Bags, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P3MjgG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>20% Off Embark Dog DNA Test</h2><br>“When I adopted my precious rescue pup Miso during the pandemic, the local shelter told me that he was an adorable Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. However, I was curious to learn more, so I knew I had to try Embark, aka 23andMe for Fido. From the DNA sample collection process to getting his test results, the entire process was super easy and seamless. (Turns out, he has a little Maltese in him — who knew, right?) The kit isn’t cheap, but getting it at a discount is well worth the 10/10 experience of learning more about your fur baby.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Embark</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3cXI9Go" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Embark</strong> Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gSaxuF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>46% Off Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor</h2><br>"Ever since my mom (the savviest home-cook I know!) scored her prized Cuisinart food processor majorly marked down during a Prime Day of the early aughts, I've been waiting for my moment to follow suit — and, now that I'm a new homeowner, the time to nab one of these premium chopping machines for 46% off has come. I plan to use it for everything from bulk-grating cheese to pureeing pesto, whisking up salad dressings, chopping onions (tear-free!), etc. and so on." <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Cuisinart</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3vJ0T2P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Cuisinart</strong> Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor, Silver, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3vJ0T2P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% Off R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo</h2><br>“I swear by this dry shampoo to carry me through my wash-once-a-week-hair routine with volume, shine, and a beachy scent that makes the formula a great option for summer. Reviewers point out that it’s better for thick hair, and I can concur that it makes my dense, shoulder-length tresses very happy — and perfectly tousled. I love that it’s free of sulfates, parabens, and petrolatum, too.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop<strong> R+Co</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3j30NjO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>R+Co</strong> Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2SU6GFq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>$20 Off HATCH Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light</h2><br>“Full Disclosure: I already own a Hatch Restore, BUT will purchasing another to put in our guest room while it’s marked down for Prime Day. This aesthetically pleasing (and MVP-Award-winning) gadget is what keeps me feeling well-rested and consistent with my sleep schedule throughout the week. Essentially, it’s a fully customizable bedside routine in a little half-moon box; including everything from programmable sunrise and sunset simulations to soothing sound machine capabilities (think crickets at night transitioning to chirping birds in the morning) and a vast library of guided meditation streams that you can both wind down and wake to.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Hatch</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gwMlio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>HATCH</strong> Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gK7vIZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>15% Off Tushy Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment<br></h2><br>“After a year of being targeted ads for the Tushy, I finally took the plunge (<em>wink, wink</em>). I've been wanting a bidet for quite some time now as I feel like it'll help with my toilet paper consumption as well as benefit my overall hygiene, but wanted to see if it was actually worth it. After speaking to a few of my friends who are proud Tushy owners and consulting with Karina Hoshikawa on the Shopping team (who alerted me it was going to be on sale for Prime Day), I knew it was time to make the purchase. My booty and I cannot wait.” — <em>Sara Tan, Beauty Director</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Tushy</strong> on <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gMKG8z" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Tushy</strong> Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3d4QRCF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>35% Off Mustela Mineral Sunscreen</h2><br>“Anytime Mustela products go on sale, you will find me sprinting for the ‘add to cart’ prompt and smashing the ‘quantity’ button into the double digits. Our beauty writer Karina Hoshikawa tipped me off to the sweet-smelling magic of these super-gentle, baby-friendly cleansing products last year, and we’ve been using them since my daughter was a newborn. I’ll be bulk-buying this mineral sunscreen, but you’ll find discounts on a host of must-haves.” <em>– Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Mustela</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3wNk4tT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mustela</strong> Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xJnpKv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>17% Off Coravin Wine Preservation System</h2><br>“If you’re a serious wine nerd, you know that the Coravin is a highly coveted item in the oenophile’s toolbox. The device will pierce the cork of any bottle of wine so that you don’t have to uncork it — but you can still pour it! — prolonging the shelf life of a precious bottle. It’s a must-have for any collection of rare vintages. I am kicking myself that my husband’s birthday just passed and I missed out on this deal — oh well, I guess I’ll have to buy it today and stow it away for the holidays.” <em>— Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Coravin</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/35v7DGR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Coravin</strong> Wine Preservation System, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zKbn5q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan<br></h2><br>“I won’t bore you all with the details of the air-conditioning-versus-open-windows-and-fan power struggle that occurs every summer in my household — let’s just say I’m Team Fan, and this air-circulating Vornado is my new ride-or-die. I did a ton of research before purchasing this model; which, despite its pretty modest size, does an excellent job of keeping air moving around in the room. I like to point it directly at me at night and pretend I’m being lulled to sleep by a summer breeze.” — <em>Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop Vornado at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3j9YhIu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Vornado</strong> Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt, 660-Large, White, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gXuRdY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>20% Off JW Pei Vegan Leather Croc-Effect Bag<br></h2><br>“I’m a known tiny-bag enthusiast, and current rotating between <a href="https://roomshopvintage.com/collections/all-the-bags/products/room-shop-chouchou-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Room Shop’s Chouchou purse" class="link ">Room Shop’s Chouchou purse</a> and the <a href="https://www.yo-mas.com/products/domain-mini-bag?variant=32794365689935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Domain Mini Bag" class="link ">Domain Mini Bag</a> from Puerto Rican brand Yo Mas, recommend to me by our deals writer Mercedes. After seeing JW Pei’s scrunched shoulder bag all over my explore page these past few weeks — mostly thanks to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO3x9SAs3Qz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@emrata" class="link ">@emrata</a> — I think this will make a lovely mid-summer addition to my micro-collection.” <em>– Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>JW Pei</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gPdYT0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>JW PEI</strong> Gabbi Bag, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2S8qJPZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>43% Off The Drop Ana Slip Dress</h2><br>"Plain and simple, I love a slip dress. I think they're so versatile and the least fussy dress style out there. This silky one from The Drop is currently on sale for under $50 and comes in THIRTEEN different colors. For summer, I'm partial to the buttery yellow option."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>The Drop</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3j7VWOn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>The Drop</strong> Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/35JF20F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>25% Off Sakara Life Sleep Tea</h2><br>“I discovered the wonders of this tea when I tested it out for a story on <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/fall-stay-asleep-products-reviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:products that will help you sleep better" class="link ">products that will help you sleep better</a>, so you better believe I'll be stocking up while it's on sale.” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Sakara</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3gFu29O" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Sakara</strong> Sleep Superherb Tea, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3q5rTZ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>20% Off Simon Miller Rib Dress</h2><br>“Although I'm not one to usually buy designer goods on Amazon, anyone who knows me knows I can't see know to a Simon Miller sale. I love the brand’s signature rib fabric, and this burnt orange color will be perfect for fall!” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br>Shop <strong>Simon Miller</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zK1qVC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a><br><br><strong>Simon Miller</strong> Rib Wells Long Sleeve Dress, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3vIwdyF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% Off Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook</h2><br>“This reusable notebook is just right for those of us who need to write stuff down but still need their notes on their laptops. From college students to journalists taking notes during an interview, or even your average to-do lister. I swear by this notebook!” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Rocketbook</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2Sgugfj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Rocketbook</strong> Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Sgugfj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>23% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz</h2><br>“I’ve been using the Brow Wiz for years now and it’s still my top pick for detailed work on my brows. One of these will last you a long time, and the color blends in beautifully. Not to mention, there are so many shades to choose from!” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Anastasia Beverly Hills</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zMSC1g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Anastasia Beverly Hills</strong> Brow Wiz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zMSC1g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>17% off Baby Foot</h2><br>“I definitely want to buy this foot mask because I’ll be in sandals all summer. It’s not a good look to have crusty feet, so this seems like a solid solution to start the summer out right.” – <em>Chichi Offor, Associate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Baby Foot</strong> at <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Foot-Exfoliant-Lavender-Scented/dp/B00461F4PA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Baby Foot</strong> Original Foot Peel Exfoliator, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2TMa6tY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% Off IGK </h2><br>“I'm a hair product minimalist, but this stuff is worth its weight in gold. It tames flyaways (which permanently surround my hair like an unwanted halo) and adds a dose of shine to strands. I also use it as a heat protectant before styling with a curling iron, and it works like a dream every time. IGK is one of the coolest brands in the game, so don't miss out on snapping up some gems.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>IGK</strong> at <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.1.0-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fbest-amazon-beauty-deals%23slide-13&url=https%3A%2F%2Famzn.to%2F2TvJKw7&xguid=01EK1CKFXCNJHQR3DNAMYDQATM&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=d8d2d46423f1d3b3415b09633b37bc48&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B2%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>IGK</strong> GOOD BEHAVIOR 4-in-1 Prep Spray, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gyUn9l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% Off Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio<br></h2><br>“I've used Mario Badescu since I was a teenager (their pimple-fighting <a href="https://amzn.to/3gPI7Sa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drying Lotion" class="link ">Drying Lotion</a> is still a fave), and their stuff is the real deal. It's already relatively affordable for how amazing the formulas are, but this mist trio is a serious steal. Each one of these gorgeous toning mists smells like a day at the spa, and you can keep them in the fridge for an extra refreshing experience.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Mario Badescu</strong> at <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.1.0-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fbest-amazon-beauty-deals%23slide-2&url=https%3A%2F%2Famzn.to%2F2U1kga9&xguid=01EK1CKFXCNJHQR3DNAMYDQATM&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=d8d2d46423f1d3b3415b09633b37bc48&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B2%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mario Badescu</strong> Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2U1kga9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>18% Off Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush<br></h2><br>“I don’t know if anyone else was pushing off dentist appointments because of the pandemic, but I got a rude awakening a few months ago about the status of my teeth, SO I invested in an electric toothbrush. I personally love Oral-B’s line of fancy electric brushes and would recommend scooping one up while they are on super sale for prime day. Since I already have mine, you’ll find me stocking up on enough <a href="https://amzn.to/3xGiHwL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:discounted replacement heads" class="link ">discounted replacement heads</a> to last me through the year.” <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Oral-B</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Sg30O1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a> </em><br><br><strong>Oral-B</strong> Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cWakW2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>30% off Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup</h2><br>“Stojo cups are aesthetically pleasing, good for the environment, and most importantly for me, they don’t take up a ton of space. Gone are the days of my thermos jumbling around my tote bag and spilling coffee all over my belongings thanks to this super convenient collapsible cup.” <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Stojo</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xuCa3E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Stojo</strong> Collapsible Coffee Cup, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gQf290" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>27% Off iRobot Roomba </h2><br>"This purchase is actually meant for my parents. They are obsessed with keeping their floors clean 24/7 for some reason, and I feel like a robot vacuum will give them peace of mind. Of course, a <a href="https://amzn.to/3d0UtWa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson" class="link ">Dyson</a> is definitely a great option for other floor care enthusiasts, but I think they need a Roomba in their life to sweep up messes while they’re not even looking. Also, I heard this one is great with pets — aka our pup Winston can rest easy." <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>iRobot</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3cZQA3P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>iRobot</strong> Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2SgKzc3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

