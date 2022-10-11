The Best Amazon Prime Deals R29 Editors Are Actually Shopping

Emily Ruane
·34 min read

As you read this, there are thousands of Amazon items percolating as part of its mysterious, never-before-seen Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. As your friendly online shopping besties, we've been hawkishly monitoring the vast dot-com: compiling the best finds like a pro, keeping tabs on all the early Early Access deals, and bookmarking every best sex toy and beauty product that the hyped sale will have on offer.

With several years under our belts, we consider ourselves seasoned experts in distinguishing Amazon's most cart-worthy discounts from its duds. If you’d prefer to avoid the turbulent mosh pit of the aforementioned thousands of deals, then welcome to the R29 Shopping team's private Amazon Prime Early Access Sale club — aka a guide to all the best deals we're actually buying this year. Ahead, find everything from rarely-discounted Crest Whitestrips to almost half-off Beats headphones that we’re finally adding to cart.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff — and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.

FOREO LUNA Mini 2

"If you haven't heard of the FOREO LUNA, you're seriously missing out. With its sonic vibrations at three different speeds, the FOREO LUNA mini 2 makes cleansing precise AND easy. I'm a big fan of mine and I couldn't" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop FOREO at Amazon

Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $, available at Amazon

FOREO LUNA Mini 2


"If you haven’t heard of the FOREO LUNA, you’re seriously missing out. With its sonic vibrations at three different speeds, the FOREO LUNA mini 2 makes cleansing precise AND easy. I’m a big fan of mine and I couldn’t" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop FOREO at Amazon

Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $, available at Amazon
25% Off Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses

"Ray-Ban is my top searched deal each year because the savings are, without fail, very good. I'm talking up to 30% off the eyewear classic's most cherished frames — like these very timely, Top Gun vibing aviators. Full disclosure: I am also eying the 25%-off Wayfarers as a nod to my middle school years, and the Double Bridge Rounds as a nod to my early 20s party era." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Ray-Ban at Amazon

Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses, $, available at Amazon

25% Off Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses


"Ray-Ban is my top searched deal each year because the savings are, without fail, very good. I'm talking up to 30% off the eyewear classic's most cherished frames — like these very timely, Top Gun vibing aviators. Full disclosure: I am also eying the 25%-off Wayfarers as a nod to my middle school years, and the Double Bridge Rounds as a nod to my early 20s party era." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Ray-Ban at Amazon

Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses, $, available at Amazon
35% Off Crest Whitestrips

"I made the mistake of not getting white strips during Prime Day and definitely regretted it. The price difference for the deals is pretty substantial, so I will be scooping up some packs of these for sure!" – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer

Shop Crest at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Kit, $, available at Amazon

35% Off Crest Whitestrips


"I made the mistake of not getting white strips during Prime Day and definitely regretted it. The price difference for the deals is pretty substantial, so I will be scooping up some packs of these for sure!" – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer

Shop Crest at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Kit, $, available at Amazon
30% Off Satisfyer Pro 2

"A sex toy called the Satisfyer has a lot to live up to — and this clitoral stimulator definitely does. Though I tend to have an oversensitive clit that needs internal pleasure to balance out the sensation (and spread the wealth, so to speak), this toy — thanks to something called air pulse technology — was able to cause gentle (but still somehow powerful?) pleasure without direct contact. Plus, at under $40, it's worth every satisfying penny." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer

Shop Satisfyer at Amazon

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Satisfyer Pro 2


"A sex toy called the Satisfyer has a lot to live up to — and this clitoral stimulator definitely does. Though I tend to have an oversensitive clit that needs internal pleasure to balance out the sensation (and spread the wealth, so to speak), this toy — thanks to something called air pulse technology — was able to cause gentle (but still somehow powerful?) pleasure without direct contact. Plus, at under $40, it’s worth every satisfying penny." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer

Shop Satisfyer at Amazon

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator, $, available at Amazon
20% Off Fully Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

"When I moved from LA to NYC there were many things i had to leave behind — to die in my mom's garage — one of those things being my record player. I've lived in New York for five years and have yet to replace it, but I think now is finally the time. Can't wait to bop around my apartment listening to holiday tunes while the snow falls outside." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist

Shop Audio-Technica at Amazon

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Bluetooth Turntable, $, available at Amazon

20% Off Fully Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable


"When I moved from LA to NYC there were many things i had to leave behind — to die in my mom's garage — one of those things being my record player. I've lived in New York for five years and have yet to replace it, but I think now is finally the time. Can't wait to bop around my apartment listening to holiday tunes while the snow falls outside." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist

Shop Audio-Technica at Amazon

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Bluetooth Turntable, $, available at Amazon
30% Off Soda Stream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

"I love soda, but hate the piling up plastic? Enter the soda stream. This machine is $60 off and makes everything from club soda to coke. You can even customize your own soda with its bubbly drops flavors. Definitely a must buy for the carbonated enthusiasts." — Sam Baker, VP of Commerce & Partnerships

Shop Sodastream at Amazon

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Soda Stream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle


"I love soda, but hate the piling up plastic? Enter the soda stream. This machine is $60 off and makes everything from club soda to coke. You can even customize your own soda with its bubbly drops flavors. Definitely a must buy for the carbonated enthusiasts." — Sam Baker, VP of Commerce & Partnerships

Shop Sodastream at Amazon

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $, available at Amazon
27% Off Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series

"This Samsung TV is the Hermés of televisions. It is expensive, beautiful and incredibly designed (it looks like a piece of art when it's turned off). Today, it is LESS expensive — by a lot! For $800 off, this is the best deal I've seen for this gorgeous TV so get it before it's gone!" — Sam Baker, VP of Commerce & Partnerships

Shop Samsung at Amazon

Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series, $, available at Amazon

27% Off Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series


"This Samsung TV is the Hermés of televisions. It is expensive, beautiful and incredibly designed (it looks like a piece of art when it's turned off). Today, it is LESS expensive — by a lot! For $800 off, this is the best deal I've seen for this gorgeous TV so get it before it's gone!" — Sam Baker, VP of Commerce & Partnerships

Shop Samsung at Amazon

Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series, $, available at Amazon
33% Off Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

"You'd think that I, a person with sensitive tongue, wouldn't want to keep her coffee hot. But, it's quite the opposite. I have a small five to ten minute window where my coffee isn't too hot or too cold — it's just right. I'm hoping the mug warmer can prolong that window so I can sip on perfectly temp coffee for as long as my heart desires." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Mr. Coffee at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $, available at Amazon

33% Off Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer


"You'd think that I, a person with sensitive tongue, wouldn't want to keep her coffee hot. But, it's quite the opposite. I have a small five to ten minute window where my coffee isn't too hot or too cold — it's just right. I'm hoping the mug warmer can prolong that window so I can sip on perfectly temp coffee for as long as my heart desires." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Mr. Coffee at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $, available at Amazon
38% Off Kindle Paperwhite Bundle

"If the newest Kindle is on sale, I will recommend it — might as well be my brand. This limited-time (and discounted) bundle comes with the Kindle Paperwhite, a fabric cover, and a power adapter. It's basically everything you need to get your Kindle-reading journey started." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Kindle at Amazon

Amazon Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, $, available at Amazon

38% Off Kindle Paperwhite Bundle


"If the newest Kindle is on sale, I will recommend it — might as well be my brand. This limited-time (and discounted) bundle comes with the Kindle Paperwhite, a fabric cover, and a power adapter. It’s basically everything you need to get your Kindle-reading journey started." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Kindle at Amazon

Amazon Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, $, available at Amazon
48% Off Amazon Smart Plug

"I don't feel the need to explain why I want this plug in great detail — it helps you control all kinds of electronics in your apartment via this single outlet. I'm a Cancer so of course I'm going to love a little manipulation. An instant add to cart." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug, $, available at Amazon

48% Off Amazon Smart Plug


"I don't feel the need to explain why I want this plug in great detail — it helps you control all kinds of electronics in your apartment via this single outlet. I'm a Cancer so of course I'm going to love a little manipulation. An instant add to cart." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug, $, available at Amazon
43% Off Burt's Bees Lip Balm

"These Burt's Bees lip balms went viral a few months ago for its subtle color, perfectly-balanced shimmer and, of course, hydrating formula. It's the best of both worlds, and exactly what our lips crave this winter. Plus, the shade Fig is that excellent autumnal berry color we all need!"— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Burt's Bees at Amazon

Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer, $, available at Amazon

43% Off Burt's Bees Lip Balm


"These Burt’s Bees lip balms went viral a few months ago for its subtle color, perfectly-balanced shimmer and, of course, hydrating formula. It’s the best of both worlds, and exactly what our lips crave this winter. Plus, the shade Fig is that excellent autumnal berry color we all need!"— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Burt's Bees at Amazon

Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer, $, available at Amazon
32% Off iHealth Covid Test

"I had a Covid scare in September so at-home tests are essential for me. Even though I still get tested if it's negative, they save so much time when they turn up positive. Of course, visit the CDC for all your credible information needs!" — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop iHealth at Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, $, available at Amazon

32% Off iHealth Covid Test


"I had a Covid scare in September so at-home tests are essential for me. Even though I still get tested if it's negative, they save so much time when they turn up positive. Of course, visit the CDC for all your credible information needs!" — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop iHealth at Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, $, available at Amazon
14% Off Phanxy Rose Vibrator

"The OG rose has spawned about 1000 knockoffs, but no other is as effusively reviewed or will arrive in two days, like this one. What makes it unique? Its additional tongue attachment. Review highlights range from "it had me on my knees" to "it feels like a real tongue" all the way to "it will cause your legs to have reflexes you can't control." Your orgasms are well worth the $35. I guarantee it." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer

Shop Phanxy at Amazon

Phanxy Rose Vibrator, $, available at Amazon

14% Off Phanxy Rose Vibrator


"The OG rose has spawned about 1000 knockoffs, but no other is as effusively reviewed or will arrive in two days, like this one. What makes it unique? Its additional tongue attachment. Review highlights range from "it had me on my knees" to "it feels like a real tongue" all the way to "it will cause your legs to have reflexes you can't control." Your orgasms are well worth the $35. I guarantee it." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer

Shop Phanxy at Amazon

Phanxy Rose Vibrator, $, available at Amazon
30% Off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

"Even though I use Laneige's iconic Lip Sleeping Mask as an intensive lip balm, it's true that the buttery texture and hydration makes it perfect for overnight use, too. I'll be stocking up on the vanilla flavor this Prime Early Access Sale —my personal fave out of the bunch. It reminds me of my favorite cookie-scented Lip Smacker from my pre-teen years, but all grown up." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Laneige at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask


"Even though I use Laneige’s iconic Lip Sleeping Mask as an intensive lip balm, it’s true that the buttery texture and hydration makes it perfect for overnight use, too. I’ll be stocking up on the vanilla flavor this Prime Early Access Sale —my personal fave out of the bunch. It reminds me of my favorite cookie-scented Lip Smacker from my pre-teen years, but all grown up." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Laneige at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $, available at Amazon
20% Off Hollosport S925 Sterling Silver Earring Backs Replacements

"I always lose the backing of my earrings. I don't know how, so don't ask me. They have hands or feet of their own, I swear. By now I think it's time I stock up on these replacements to save all my helpless stud earrings. Join me if you're in the same boat." — Vivien Lee, Fashion Affiliate Writer

Shop Hollosport at Amazon

Hollosport S925 Sterling Silver Earring Backs, $, available at Amazon

20% Off Hollosport S925 Sterling Silver Earring Backs Replacements


"I always lose the backing of my earrings. I don't know how, so don't ask me. They have hands or feet of their own, I swear. By now I think it's time I stock up on these replacements to save all my helpless stud earrings. Join me if you're in the same boat." — Vivien Lee, Fashion Affiliate Writer

Shop Hollosport at Amazon

Hollosport S925 Sterling Silver Earring Backs, $, available at Amazon
30% Off Furbo 360° Dog Camera

"I reviewed Furbo's treat-tossing camera last year, but after a new-and-improved model dropped earlier this year, I'm thinking it might be time for an upgrade. With a 360° camera (the biggest pet parent complaint of the original Furbo was the limited view of the camera), it's shutting down naysayers with ease—and is marked down the most I've seen all year." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Furbo at Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Furbo 360° Dog Camera


"I reviewed Furbo’s treat-tossing camera last year, but after a new-and-improved model dropped earlier this year, I’m thinking it might be time for an upgrade. With a 360° camera (the biggest pet parent complaint of the original Furbo was the limited view of the camera), it’s shutting down naysayers with ease—and is marked down the most I’ve seen all year." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Furbo at Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera, $, available at Amazon
40% Off Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog

"Crocs: They're the OG ugly shoe everyone loves—and also loves to hate. I'm a self-professed critic-turned-convert, and own three pairs of the signature clog. However, with fall in full swing, I think it's time for me to invest in a cozy interpretation of the shoe, and these faux fur lined pair fit the bill perfectly—especially in this icy mint and gray colorway." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Crocs at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog, $, available at Amazon

40% Off Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog


"Crocs: They’re the OG ugly shoe everyone loves—and also loves to hate. I’m a self-professed critic-turned-convert, and own three pairs of the signature clog. However, with fall in full swing, I think it’s time for me to invest in a cozy interpretation of the shoe, and these faux fur lined pair fit the bill perfectly—especially in this icy mint and gray colorway." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Crocs at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog, $, available at Amazon
40% Off Free People Women's Fuji Thermal Tee

"I know people usually do a spring cleaning, but I also do one for the fall. I'm a bit of a sweater fanatic and have trouble letting go. However, I recently got rid of a whole bunch — sad. The hole in my closet is huge and now this thermal long-sleeve is calling my name with its adorable off-shoulder or one-shoulder style. Also, look it has a thumb hole!" — Vivien Lee, Fashion Affiliate Writer

Shop Free People at Amazon

Free People Women's Fuji Thermal Tee, $, available at Amazon

40% Off Free People Women's Fuji Thermal Tee


"I know people usually do a spring cleaning, but I also do one for the fall. I'm a bit of a sweater fanatic and have trouble letting go. However, I recently got rid of a whole bunch — sad. The hole in my closet is huge and now this thermal long-sleeve is calling my name with its adorable off-shoulder or one-shoulder style. Also, look it has a thumb hole!" — Vivien Lee, Fashion Affiliate Writer

Shop Free People at Amazon

Free People Women's Fuji Thermal Tee, $, available at Amazon
29% Off Kindle Oasis

""The oasis is currently $80 off so you better believe i'll be upping my kindle game asap." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist

Shop Kindle at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis, $, available at Amazon

29% Off Kindle Oasis


""The oasis is currently $80 off so you better believe i'll be upping my kindle game asap." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist

Shop Kindle at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis, $, available at Amazon
20% Off Bala Bangles

"I missed out on purchasing a set of Bala Bangles during the mid-Pandemic, home-fitness craze — but I'm not about to miss out on this opportunity to score them for 20% off their premium price. I've listened to many a friend and internet reviewer sing the praises of these minimalist-chic-meets-performance-powerful wearable weights that can turn the smallest personal spaces into DIY toning studios. I plan to put my new powdery pink set to work in upcoming streaming yoga + pilates videos — and, may even treat myself to the also 20%-off set of Bala Bars for some extra oomph." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Bala Bangles at Amazon

Bala Bangles Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each), $, available at Amazon

20% Off Bala Bangles


"I missed out on purchasing a set of Bala Bangles during the mid-Pandemic, home-fitness craze — but I'm not about to miss out on this opportunity to score them for 20% off their premium price. I've listened to many a friend and internet reviewer sing the praises of these minimalist-chic-meets-performance-powerful wearable weights that can turn the smallest personal spaces into DIY toning studios. I plan to put my new powdery pink set to work in upcoming streaming yoga + pilates videos — and, may even treat myself to the also 20%-off set of Bala Bars for some extra oomph." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Bala Bangles at Amazon

Bala Bangles Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each), $, available at Amazon
30% Off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

"I've raved about this lip treatment on several occasions and since it's a bit of an investment purchase, I will absolutely be scooping up a backup or two while it's at a discount. (FYI: The vanilla flavor is my favorite.)" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop Laneige at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask


"I've raved about this lip treatment on several occasions and since it's a bit of an investment purchase, I will absolutely be scooping up a backup or two while it's at a discount. (FYI: The vanilla flavor is my favorite.)" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop Laneige at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $, available at Amazon
33% off Baby Foot

"I know many associate foot care with summer toes, but quite frankly, my feet need the most love in the winter. The R29 Shopping Team's most reliable hack: these Baby Foot peel masks that our readers can't get enough of." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Shop Baby Foot at Amazon

Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator, $, available at Amazon

33% off Baby Foot


“I know many associate foot care with summer toes, but quite frankly, my feet need the most love in the winter. The R29 Shopping Team's most reliable hack: these Baby Foot peel masks that our readers can't get enough of." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Shop Baby Foot at Amazon

Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator, $, available at Amazon
51% Off Beats

"While I'll forever be #teamcords when it comes to earbuds (no AirPods for me), I've really wanted to invest in a high-quality pair of wireless headphones for travel or just to wear around my apartment. My downstairs neighbor loves to blast music at all hours, and I'd love a way to drown it out." — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop Beats at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $, available at Amazon

51% Off Beats


"While I'll forever be #teamcords when it comes to earbuds (no AirPods for me), I've really wanted to invest in a high-quality pair of wireless headphones for travel or just to wear around my apartment. My downstairs neighbor loves to blast music at all hours, and I'd love a way to drown it out." — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop Beats at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $, available at Amazon
20% Off Paula's Choice RESIST SPF 30 Matte Tinted Moisturizer

"This Paula's Choice tube has been high on my must-try list. Thanks to a 20%-off discount, I'm finally getting my paws on this oily-skin-friendly formula that reviewers swear by as a 'Holy Grail SPF Moisturizer' with light and blendable coverage." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Paula's Choice at Amazon

Paula's Choice RESIST Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 30, $, available at Amazon

20% Off Paula's Choice RESIST SPF 30 Matte Tinted Moisturizer


"This Paula's Choice tube has been high on my must-try list. Thanks to a 20%-off discount, I'm finally getting my paws on this oily-skin-friendly formula that reviewers swear by as a 'Holy Grail SPF Moisturizer' with light and blendable coverage." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Paula's Choice at Amazon

Paula's Choice RESIST Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 30, $, available at Amazon
48% Off Hue Socks

"If there's one thing I've learned thus far in life, it's that you can never have too many pairs of socks — the things are in a constant state of disappearing or deteriorating. My hack is stocking up on more premium pairs (like this cushioned six-pack from Hue) during big sale holidays when the discount-getting is good. I love a fresh white crew sock for workouts, athleisure looks, and wearing with my new Dad shoe from earlier slides, and I can confirm that this quarter-top style is the perfect mid-ankle length." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Hue at Amazon

HUE Quarter Top With Cushion Socks, 6-Pack, $, available at Amazon

48% Off Hue Socks


“If there’s one thing I’ve learned thus far in life, it’s that you can never have too many pairs of socks — the things are in a constant state of disappearing or deteriorating. My hack is stocking up on more premium pairs (like this cushioned six-pack from Hue) during big sale holidays when the discount-getting is good. I love a fresh white crew sock for workouts, athleisure looks, and wearing with my new Dad shoe from earlier slides, and I can confirm that this quarter-top style is the perfect mid-ankle length.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Hue at Amazon

HUE Quarter Top With Cushion Socks, 6-Pack, $, available at Amazon
35% Off Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum

"An under-$500 Dyson is hard to find, folks! Although this model is more of a clunkier corded situation, it gets the dirt-sucking job done in an old-school way those fancier cordless models just can't. After peeping the thousands of reviews backing its strong suctioning and easy maneuvering powers across a multitude of surfaces (from uneven wood floors to the plushest of carpets), you could count me as sold." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Dyson at Amazon

Dyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum, $, available at Amazon

35% Off Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum


"An under-$500 Dyson is hard to find, folks! Although this model is more of a clunkier corded situation, it gets the dirt-sucking job done in an old-school way those fancier cordless models just can't. After peeping the thousands of reviews backing its strong suctioning and easy maneuvering powers across a multitude of surfaces (from uneven wood floors to the plushest of carpets), you could count me as sold." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Dyson at Amazon

Dyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum, $, available at Amazon
28% Off GE Stainless Steel Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

"This is kind of absurd...But I LOVE nugget ice. My fridge doesn't have an ice maker, and I make many ice coffees a day, so maybe I can justify the splurge?" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop GE at Amazon

GE Stainless Steel Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $, available at Amazon

28% Off GE Stainless Steel Countertop Nugget Ice Maker


"This is kind of absurd...But I LOVE nugget ice. My fridge doesn't have an ice maker, and I make many ice coffees a day, so maybe I can justify the splurge?" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop GE at Amazon


GE Stainless Steel Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $, available at Amazon
40% Off adidas Grand Court Sneaker

"My goal for the year is to collect more everyday tennis shoes that are actually comfortable — I have chronic foot pain, so rather than constantly wear one

40% Off adidas Grand Court Sneaker


"My goal for the year is to collect more everyday tennis shoes that are actually comfortable — I have chronic foot pain, so rather than constantly wear one pair of supportive shoes into the ground, I'll have an array to choose from. I have a pair of white canvas sneakers already, but you can't go wrong with the polish of a classic leather pair, especially with the signature Adidas stripes. I'll be pairing them with sundresses and jeans through the fall." – Marshall Bright, Top Editor

Shop adidas at Amazon

Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $, available at Amazon
<h2>5% Off iRobot Roomba </h2><br>"This purchase is actually meant for my parents. They are obsessed with keeping their floors clean 24/7 for some reason, and I feel like a robot vacuum will give them peace of mind. Of course, a <a href="https://amzn.to/3d0UtWa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson" class="link ">Dyson</a> is definitely a great option for other floor care enthusiasts, but I think they need a Roomba in their life to sweep up messes while they’re not even looking. Also, I heard this one is great with pets — aka our pup Winston can rest easy." <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>iRobot</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3cZQA3P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>iRobot</strong> Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3uLOY6C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

5% Off iRobot Roomba


"This purchase is actually meant for my parents. They are obsessed with keeping their floors clean 24/7 for some reason, and I feel like a robot vacuum will give them peace of mind. Of course, a Dyson is definitely a great option for other floor care enthusiasts, but I think they need a Roomba in their life to sweep up messes while they’re not even looking. Also, I heard this one is great with pets — aka our pup Winston can rest easy." – Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Shop iRobot at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $, available at Amazon
<h2>23% Off Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe<br></h2><br>"I’m a robe person now. I’ve always wanted to collect something, and I think robes are going to be my thing. Barefoot Dreams’ fabrics are heavenly, and I can’t wait to wrap myself in a brand new cozy robe once it gets cold." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Barefoot Dreams</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RooJwW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>BAREFOOT DREAMS®</strong> Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AGmbEh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

23% Off Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe


"I’m a robe person now. I’ve always wanted to collect something, and I think robes are going to be my thing. Barefoot Dreams’ fabrics are heavenly, and I can’t wait to wrap myself in a brand new cozy robe once it gets cold." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Barefoot Dreams at Amazon

BAREFOOT DREAMS® Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe, $, available at Amazon
<h2>11% Off Porcelain Plates<br></h2><br>“After penning a love letter to <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/fable-home-dinnerware-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:my favorite premium blates" class="link ">my favorite premium blates</a> (aka bowl-plate hybrids), I was further inspired to shop the dinnerware niche by <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-pasta-dinner-bowl-plates" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our lifestyle writer's ensuing roundup of the best ones to buy" class="link ">our lifestyle writer's ensuing roundup of the best ones to buy</a> across the internet — and that’s where this under-$50 Amazon six set first caught my attention. I’m delighted I didn’t rush to pull the purchase trigger a few months back, because these glossed porcelain beauties are even more affordable, thanks to a timely Prime discount. I cannot wait to enjoy all of my meals from their perfectly shaped basins.”<em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>ONEMORE</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3aztJhK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>ONEMORE</strong> Large Porcelain Pasta Bowls (30 Oz), Set of 6, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3nWIPB0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

11% Off Porcelain Plates


“After penning a love letter to my favorite premium blates (aka bowl-plate hybrids), I was further inspired to shop the dinnerware niche by our lifestyle writer's ensuing roundup of the best ones to buy across the internet — and that’s where this under-$50 Amazon six set first caught my attention. I’m delighted I didn’t rush to pull the purchase trigger a few months back, because these glossed porcelain beauties are even more affordable, thanks to a timely Prime discount. I cannot wait to enjoy all of my meals from their perfectly shaped basins.”– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop ONEMORE at Amazon

ONEMORE Large Porcelain Pasta Bowls (30 Oz), Set of 6, $, available at Amazon
<h2>38% Off Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-In-1 Ionic Facial Steamer</h2><br>"Chichi Offor influenced me to add this quirky Amazon gadget with over 30,000 glowing reviews to cart. Aside from helping to alleviate my TERRIBLE seasonal allergy symptoms, I'm hopeful the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/nano-ionic-facial-steamer-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nano Ionic Facial Steamer" class="link ">Nano Ionic Facial Steamer</a> will also make my skin 'feel bouncy' and youthful — as it's been reviewed to do." <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em><strong>Shop NanoSteamer at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P8wsOg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Pure Daily Care</strong> NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P8wsOg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

38% Off Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-In-1 Ionic Facial Steamer


"Chichi Offor influenced me to add this quirky Amazon gadget with over 30,000 glowing reviews to cart. Aside from helping to alleviate my TERRIBLE seasonal allergy symptoms, I'm hopeful the Nano Ionic Facial Steamer will also make my skin 'feel bouncy' and youthful — as it's been reviewed to do." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop NanoSteamer at Amazon

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off Le Creuset<br></h2><br>"I think I put a Le Creuset in every editor's pick story I participate in, but hopefully, this 20% off deal will finally push me to make the leap and invest in this fiery-colored beauty." <em>— Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Le Creuset</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yUCRqy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Le Creuset</strong> Enameled Cast Iron Oven, 3.5 qt, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Rq9fIU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off Le Creuset


"I think I put a Le Creuset in every editor's pick story I participate in, but hopefully, this 20% off deal will finally push me to make the leap and invest in this fiery-colored beauty." — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist

Shop Le Creuset at Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oven, 3.5 qt, $, available at Amazon
<h2>33% Off Coway Air Purifier</h2><br>"I actually got my parents a Coway air purifier earlier during the pandemic, but it's about time I splurged on one for my own. Snapping this one at a near-40% off discount isn't so much a splurge but a steal, TBQH." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Coway</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IthgbP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Coway</strong> Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3nVCLZq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

33% Off Coway Air Purifier


"I actually got my parents a Coway air purifier earlier during the pandemic, but it's about time I splurged on one for my own. Snapping this one at a near-40% off discount isn't so much a splurge but a steal, TBQH." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Coway at Amazon

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $, available at Amazon
<h2>29% Off Amazon Matching Sets<br></h2><br>"I saw this set while window shopping on Amazon a few weeks ago, and it immediately caught my eye. I'm always on the lookout for fun sets, and the light, breathable fabric...Additionally, the vibrant green colorway is a huge plus since it’s my current color crush." <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>NUFIWI</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3AHoJ5l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>NUFIWI</strong> Y2K 2 Piece Pants Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yveU7B" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

29% Off Amazon Matching Sets


"I saw this set while window shopping on Amazon a few weeks ago, and it immediately caught my eye. I'm always on the lookout for fun sets, and the light, breathable fabric...Additionally, the vibrant green colorway is a huge plus since it’s my current color crush." — Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern

Shop NUFIWI at Amazon

NUFIWI Y2K 2 Piece Pants Set, $, available at Amazon
<h2>25% Off Farmacy Beauty</h2><br>“When it comes to makeup remover, I've always been a die-hard Bioderma girl, but I feel like these balms are really making waves. I really like Farmacy products because they seem to be clean and gentle, so I thought this would be a good place to start my cleansing balm journey!” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Farmacy</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3d1NWe7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Farmacy</strong> Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3In7Y0Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

25% Off Farmacy Beauty


“When it comes to makeup remover, I've always been a die-hard Bioderma girl, but I feel like these balms are really making waves. I really like Farmacy products because they seem to be clean and gentle, so I thought this would be a good place to start my cleansing balm journey!” – Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor

Shop Farmacy at Amazon

Farmacy Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm, $, available at Amazon
<h2>27% Off Levi’s Wedgie Jeans</h2><br>“Levi's can do no wrong in my book. I’ve literally had the same pair of ‘Wedgie’ fit jeans for at least five years, and they’ve held up great and are SO comfortable. This style fits just right for my body type: not too loose, but not too tight.” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Levi’s</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3gJ8Qzq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Levi's</strong> Wedgie Straight Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yyzqEl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

27% Off Levi’s Wedgie Jeans


“Levi's can do no wrong in my book. I’ve literally had the same pair of ‘Wedgie’ fit jeans for at least five years, and they’ve held up great and are SO comfortable. This style fits just right for my body type: not too loose, but not too tight.” – Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor

Shop Levi’s at Amazon

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $, available at Amazon
<h2>32% Off BoostArea Floor Lamp</h2><br>"I’ve been looking for an affordable floor lamp for a while — my room needs some more lighting since I only have the overhead one. But this Amazon one isn’t just affordable, it also has such a cute industrial-style aesthetic that would match my room so well." <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>BoostArea</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3Pkq5Hi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>BoostArea</strong> Industrial Floor Lamp, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IrJLXv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

32% Off BoostArea Floor Lamp


"I’ve been looking for an affordable floor lamp for a while — my room needs some more lighting since I only have the overhead one. But this Amazon one isn’t just affordable, it also has such a cute industrial-style aesthetic that would match my room so well." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop BoostArea at Amazon

BoostArea Industrial Floor Lamp, $, available at Amazon
<h2>50% Off Tillie Walden Tarot Deck<br></h2><br>"It’s not a Mercedes’ editor pick without at least one Tarot deck. I gifted this deck to my best friend for her birthday earlier this year, and I’ve been craving it for myself ever since. The gorgeous art really does it for me, and you could never have too many decks!" <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Tillie Walden</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3AEYsV0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Tillie Walden</strong> The Cosmic Slumber Tarot (Modern Tarot Library), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3uDS9gW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

50% Off Tillie Walden Tarot Deck


"It’s not a Mercedes’ editor pick without at least one Tarot deck. I gifted this deck to my best friend for her birthday earlier this year, and I’ve been craving it for myself ever since. The gorgeous art really does it for me, and you could never have too many decks!" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Tillie Walden at Amazon

Tillie Walden The Cosmic Slumber Tarot (Modern Tarot Library), $, available at Amazon
<h2>6% Off Apple AirPods</h2><br>“Before buying my pair of AirPods, I was pretty skeptical of the whole concept. I thought I would lose these in no time and that they wouldn’t be comfortable at all. I couldn’t be more wrong. I have never regretted this purchase, I’m obsessed with them and exclusively use them for all my headphone needs. Highly recommend.” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Apple</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3nS6PF5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Apple</strong> AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3VmVyMz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

6% Off Apple AirPods


“Before buying my pair of AirPods, I was pretty skeptical of the whole concept. I thought I would lose these in no time and that they wouldn’t be comfortable at all. I couldn’t be more wrong. I have never regretted this purchase, I’m obsessed with them and exclusively use them for all my headphone needs. Highly recommend.” – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Apple at Amazon


Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $, available at Amazon
<h2>25% Off Stasher Reusable Storage Bag</h2><br>“These reusable bags are perfect for absolutely everything, from snacks to carrying around toiletries when traveling. The fact that it comes in so many pretty colors is perfect, and it makes me so happy! They freeze and wash easily, too!” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Stasher</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3vKoL68" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Stasher</strong> Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Stand-Up Mini (Aqua), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yXuZ7A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

25% Off Stasher Reusable Storage Bag


“These reusable bags are perfect for absolutely everything, from snacks to carrying around toiletries when traveling. The fact that it comes in so many pretty colors is perfect, and it makes me so happy! They freeze and wash easily, too!” – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Stasher at Amazon

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Stand-Up Mini (Aqua), $, available at Amazon
<h2>36% Off R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo</h2><br>“I swear by this dry shampoo to carry me through my wash-once-a-week-hair routine with volume, shine, and a beachy scent...Reviewers point out that it’s better for thick hair, and I can concur that it makes my dense, shoulder-length tresses very happy — and perfectly tousled. I love that it’s free of sulfates, parabens, and petrolatum, too.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop<strong> R+Co</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3j30NjO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>R+Co</strong> Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3caeKuW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

36% Off R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo


“I swear by this dry shampoo to carry me through my wash-once-a-week-hair routine with volume, shine, and a beachy scent...Reviewers point out that it’s better for thick hair, and I can concur that it makes my dense, shoulder-length tresses very happy — and perfectly tousled. I love that it’s free of sulfates, parabens, and petrolatum, too.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Editor

Shop R+Co at Amazon


R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $, available at Amazon
<h2>46% Off Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor</h2><br>"Ever since my mom (the savviest home-cook I know!) scored her prized Cuisinart food processor majorly marked down during a Prime Day of the early aughts, I've been waiting for my moment to follow suit — and, now that I'm a new homeowner, the time to nab one of these premium chopping machines for 46% off has come. I plan to use it for everything from bulk-grating cheese to pureeing pesto, whisking up salad dressings, chopping onions (tear-free!), etc. and so on." <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Cuisinart</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3vJ0T2P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Cuisinart</strong> Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor, Silver, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3vJ0T2P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

46% Off Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor


"Ever since my mom (the savviest home-cook I know!) scored her prized Cuisinart food processor majorly marked down during a Prime Day of the early aughts, I've been waiting for my moment to follow suit — and, now that I'm a new homeowner, the time to nab one of these premium chopping machines for 46% off has come. I plan to use it for everything from bulk-grating cheese to pureeing pesto, whisking up salad dressings, chopping onions (tear-free!), etc. and so on." – Elizabeth Buxton, Editor

Shop Cuisinart at Amazon

Cuisinart Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor, Silver, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Shop Supergoop! Value Sizes</h2><br>"I've lived and breathed Play for the past year since discovering it. At this point, it's become a staple in my body care routine, and I would love to splurge on this mega-sized container of play. A Prime day Day discount would definitely make taking the plunge on this 18-ounce sunscreen lotion situation more enticing!" <em>– Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Sunscreen</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3yyf668" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Supergoop!</strong> PLAY Everyday Lotion, 18 oz - SPF 50, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Ph9fJ3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Shop Supergoop! Value Sizes


"I've lived and breathed Play for the past year since discovering it. At this point, it's become a staple in my body care routine, and I would love to splurge on this mega-sized container of play. A Prime day Day discount would definitely make taking the plunge on this 18-ounce sunscreen lotion situation more enticing!" – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer

Shop Sunscreen at Amazon

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion, 18 oz - SPF 50, $, available at Amazon
<h2>30% Off Sunday Riley</h2><br>“I’ve been using Sunday Riley skincare products for nearly three years now, and I have no plans to stop. As someone with famously sensitive skin, the brand's formulas never fail to leave it feeling smoother, brighter, and plumper with no signs of redness or irritation.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Sunday Riley</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3xHGi0d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Sunday Riley</strong> C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IyiP8p" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

30% Off Sunday Riley


“I’ve been using Sunday Riley skincare products for nearly three years now, and I have no plans to stop. As someone with famously sensitive skin, the brand's formulas never fail to leave it feeling smoother, brighter, and plumper with no signs of redness or irritation.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Sunday Riley at Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $, available at Amazon
<h2>33% Off Mosquito Repellant Candle<br></h2><br>“As a bonafide mosquito magnet, I’m always on the hunt for products that will help shield my sensitive skin from itchy-swollen-bump-ville. I’ve heard through the shopping grapevine that Murphy’s is one deet-free brand that <em>actually </em>does something — which places this campy little outdoor candle infused with rosemary, peppermint, and citronella high on my Prime Day deal list. I plan to stock UP and host a mosquito-hexing seance on my deck this summer, so every %-off counts.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Murphy's Naturals</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Pklkxf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Murphy's Naturals</strong> Mosquito Repellent Candle, 9 oz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Rk4OPL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

33% Off Mosquito Repellant Candle


“As a bonafide mosquito magnet, I’m always on the hunt for products that will help shield my sensitive skin from itchy-swollen-bump-ville. I’ve heard through the shopping grapevine that Murphy’s is one deet-free brand that actually does something — which places this campy little outdoor candle infused with rosemary, peppermint, and citronella high on my Prime Day deal list. I plan to stock UP and host a mosquito-hexing seance on my deck this summer, so every %-off counts.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop Murphy's Naturals at Amazon

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle, 9 oz, $, available at Amazon
<h2>5% Off The Laundress<br></h2><br>"Whether it’s $100 or $1 off, a sale is a sale. After one of our shopping team members raved about this brand’s Wash & Stain Bar, I knew my sensitive skin and I had to try out The Laundress’ OG detergent. Even though I’m practically paying full price, I can’t wait to have good-smelling clothes without the usual fragrance rash." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>The Laundress</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P1gsxm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>The Laundress New York</strong> Signature Detergent, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AGpWtv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

5% Off The Laundress


"Whether it’s $100 or $1 off, a sale is a sale. After one of our shopping team members raved about this brand’s Wash & Stain Bar, I knew my sensitive skin and I had to try out The Laundress’ OG detergent. Even though I’m practically paying full price, I can’t wait to have good-smelling clothes without the usual fragrance rash." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop The Laundress at Amazon

The Laundress New York Signature Detergent, $, available at Amazon
<h2>$20 Off HATCH Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light</h2><br>“Full Disclosure: I already own a Hatch Restore, BUT will purchasing another to put in our guest room while it’s marked down for Prime Day. This aesthetically pleasing (and MVP-Award-winning) gadget is what keeps me feeling well-rested and consistent with my sleep schedule throughout the week. Essentially, it’s a fully customizable bedside routine in a little half-moon box; including everything from programmable sunrise and sunset simulations to soothing sound machine capabilities (think crickets at night transitioning to chirping birds in the morning) and a vast library of guided meditation streams that you can both wind down and wake to.” <em>– Elizabeth Buxton, Editor</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Hatch</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gwMlio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>HATCH</strong> Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gK7vIZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

$20 Off HATCH Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light


“Full Disclosure: I already own a Hatch Restore, BUT will purchasing another to put in our guest room while it’s marked down for Prime Day. This aesthetically pleasing (and MVP-Award-winning) gadget is what keeps me feeling well-rested and consistent with my sleep schedule throughout the week. Essentially, it’s a fully customizable bedside routine in a little half-moon box; including everything from programmable sunrise and sunset simulations to soothing sound machine capabilities (think crickets at night transitioning to chirping birds in the morning) and a vast library of guided meditation streams that you can both wind down and wake to.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Editor

Shop Hatch at Amazon

HATCH Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off Mighty Patch</h2><br>"I've waxed poetic about these pimple patches before, and for good reason: They work within hours to deflate pimples, and really help speed up the healing process. During Prime Day, I'll be stocking up while they're 20% off." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Mighty Patch</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3TfBt91" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Mighty Patch</strong> Original (72 Count), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3TfBt91" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off Mighty Patch


"I've waxed poetic about these pimple patches before, and for good reason: They work within hours to deflate pimples, and really help speed up the healing process. During Prime Day, I'll be stocking up while they're 20% off." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer

Shop Mighty Patch at Amazon

Mighty Patch Original (72 Count), $, available at Amazon
<h2>40% Off Plant Apothecary</h2><br>"I've used Plant Apothecary's body washes for some time now, and they're among my favorites. There's not a bad scent in the bunch, but I'm partial to Start Happy, an energizing, herbal party in a bottle. I look forward to lathering up with them every time I hop in the shower." <em>— Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Plant Apothecary</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3PfCADO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Plant Apothecary</strong> Start Happy Moisturizing Body Wash, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c0BRIc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

40% Off Plant Apothecary


"I've used Plant Apothecary's body washes for some time now, and they're among my favorites. There's not a bad scent in the bunch, but I'm partial to Start Happy, an energizing, herbal party in a bottle. I look forward to lathering up with them every time I hop in the shower." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Shop Plant Apothecary at Amazon

Plant Apothecary Start Happy Moisturizing Body Wash, $, available at Amazon
<h2>43% Off New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker</h2><br>“I’ve been quietly pining to take part in the Dad Shoe trend but just hadn’t been able to pull the trigger on one pair in particular — until I sniffed out the Prime Day deal on these New Balances. The gray-blue color combo is definitely dad-approved, and the classic-saddle branding is serving delightful 80s-sport energy — plus, the under-$50 price can't be beaten.”<em> – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>New Balance</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3Ppmec2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>New Balance</strong> 515 V3 Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P43Oxs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

43% Off New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker


“I’ve been quietly pining to take part in the Dad Shoe trend but just hadn’t been able to pull the trigger on one pair in particular — until I sniffed out the Prime Day deal on these New Balances. The gray-blue color combo is definitely dad-approved, and the classic-saddle branding is serving delightful 80s-sport energy — plus, the under-$50 price can't be beaten.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Shop New Balance at Amazon

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $, available at Amazon
<h2>15% Off Tushy Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment<br></h2><br>“After a year of being targeted ads for the Tushy, I finally took the plunge (<em>wink, wink</em>). I've been wanting a bidet for quite some time now as I feel like it'll help with my toilet paper consumption as well as benefit my overall hygiene, but wanted to see if it was actually worth it. After speaking to a few of my friends who are proud Tushy owners and consulting with Karina Hoshikawa on the Shopping team (who alerted me it was going to be on sale for Prime Day), I knew it was time to make the purchase. My booty and I cannot wait.” — <em>Sara Tan, Beauty Director</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Tushy</strong> on <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gMKG8z" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Tushy</strong> Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3d4QRCF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

15% Off Tushy Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment


“After a year of being targeted ads for the Tushy, I finally took the plunge (wink, wink). I've been wanting a bidet for quite some time now as I feel like it'll help with my toilet paper consumption as well as benefit my overall hygiene, but wanted to see if it was actually worth it. After speaking to a few of my friends who are proud Tushy owners and consulting with Karina Hoshikawa on the Shopping team (who alerted me it was going to be on sale for Prime Day), I knew it was time to make the purchase. My booty and I cannot wait.” — Sara Tan, Beauty Director

Shop Tushy on Amazon

Tushy Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $, available at Amazon
<h2>43% Off Alice Oseman's <em>Heartstopper</em><br></h2><br>"Recently, I binged all of the <em>Heartstopper</em> series on Netflix, and I’m obsessed. Since then, I’ve watched it twice and I love it every single time. The need to read the entire graphic novel is very, very real. I can’t wait to dive deeper into this super cute, gay world!" <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Alice Oseman</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3RqxAOt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Alice Oseman</strong> Heartstopper Series A Graphic Novel - Volume 1-3 Books Collection Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P1sren" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

43% Off Alice Oseman's Heartstopper


"Recently, I binged all of the Heartstopper series on Netflix, and I’m obsessed. Since then, I’ve watched it twice and I love it every single time. The need to read the entire graphic novel is very, very real. I can’t wait to dive deeper into this super cute, gay world!" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Alice Oseman at Amazon

Alice Oseman Heartstopper Series A Graphic Novel - Volume 1-3 Books Collection Set, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off Embark Dog DNA Test</h2><br>“When I adopted my precious rescue pup Miso during the pandemic, the local shelter told me that he was an adorable Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. However, I was curious to learn more, so I knew I had to try Embark, aka 23andMe for Fido. From the DNA sample collection process to getting his test results, the entire process was super easy and seamless. (Turns out, he has a little Maltese in him — who knew, right?) The kit isn’t cheap, but getting it at a discount is well worth the 10/10 experience of learning more about your fur baby.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Embark</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3cXI9Go" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Embark</strong> Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gSaxuF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off Embark Dog DNA Test


“When I adopted my precious rescue pup Miso during the pandemic, the local shelter told me that he was an adorable Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. However, I was curious to learn more, so I knew I had to try Embark, aka 23andMe for Fido. From the DNA sample collection process to getting his test results, the entire process was super easy and seamless. (Turns out, he has a little Maltese in him — who knew, right?) The kit isn’t cheap, but getting it at a discount is well worth the 10/10 experience of learning more about your fur baby.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer

Shop Embark at Amazon

Embark Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Shop Vacuum Pack Value Packs</h2><br>"I love traveling and I am (unfortunately) the queen of overpacking. Adding these to my wishlist was essential because I could use <em>all</em> the extra space for even more essential items that I need when I’m traveling for trips. The plethora of positive reviews are what truly sold me on these storage bags." <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>SpaceSaver</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3P0zUdC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Spacesaver</strong> Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3PfErbR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Shop Vacuum Pack Value Packs


"I love traveling and I am (unfortunately) the queen of overpacking. Adding these to my wishlist was essential because I could use all the extra space for even more essential items that I need when I’m traveling for trips. The plethora of positive reviews are what truly sold me on these storage bags." — Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern

Shop SpaceSaver at Amazon

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, $, available at Amazon
<h2>24% Off Amazon Midi Skirts</h2><br>"I decided to get really into skirts this spring and stocked up on about ten different styles, but one silhouette stood above the rest. This midi skirt with a thigh-high slit is made from lightweight silky fabric that looks well above its $13 price tag. It’s lightweight enough for hot summer days and looks just as good with a polished blouse for work as it does with a vintage band tee for a night out. I’ve worn it more times than I can count." <em>— Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>SweatyRocks</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3aCdFeS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>SweatyRocks</strong> Casual High Waist Boho Printed Side Split A-Lin, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AH1BE6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

24% Off Amazon Midi Skirts


"I decided to get really into skirts this spring and stocked up on about ten different styles, but one silhouette stood above the rest. This midi skirt with a thigh-high slit is made from lightweight silky fabric that looks well above its $13 price tag. It’s lightweight enough for hot summer days and looks just as good with a polished blouse for work as it does with a vintage band tee for a night out. I’ve worn it more times than I can count." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer

Shop SweatyRocks at Amazon

SweatyRocks Casual High Waist Boho Printed Side Split A-Lin, $, available at Amazon
<h2>15% Off Dash Air Fryer<br></h2><br>"I’ve been wanting an air fryer for a very long time, but I didn’t want to spend too much money on it, and I didn’t want it to be too big and take up too much counter space. This Dash one in a super cute blue color is a perfect price and size for me." <em>— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Dash</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3nUx660" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Dash</strong> Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c61IyE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

15% Off Dash Air Fryer


"I’ve been wanting an air fryer for a very long time, but I didn’t want to spend too much money on it, and I didn’t want it to be too big and take up too much counter space. This Dash one in a super cute blue color is a perfect price and size for me." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Dash at Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $, available at Amazon
<h2>35% Off Mustela Mineral Sunscreen</h2><br>“Anytime Mustela products go on sale, you will find me sprinting for the ‘add to cart’ prompt and smashing the ‘quantity’ button into the double digits. Our beauty writer Karina Hoshikawa tipped me off to the sweet-smelling magic of these super-gentle, baby-friendly cleansing products last year, and we’ve been using them since my daughter was a newborn. I’ll be bulk-buying this mineral sunscreen, but you’ll find discounts on a host of must-haves.” <em>– Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Mustela</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3wNk4tT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mustela</strong> Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xJnpKv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

35% Off Mustela Mineral Sunscreen


“Anytime Mustela products go on sale, you will find me sprinting for the ‘add to cart’ prompt and smashing the ‘quantity’ button into the double digits. Our beauty writer Karina Hoshikawa tipped me off to the sweet-smelling magic of these super-gentle, baby-friendly cleansing products last year, and we’ve been using them since my daughter was a newborn. I’ll be bulk-buying this mineral sunscreen, but you’ll find discounts on a host of must-haves.” – Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer

Shop Mustela at Amazon

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, $, available at Amazon
<h2>15% Off NYX Professional Makeup<br></h2><br>"I am all about a lip gloss moment. My go-to is NYX's Butter Gloss. It's very affordable, and there are a million shades to try. I'll definitely stock up during Prime Day."<em> – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>NYX Professional Makeup</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3asmkR4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>NYX Professional Makeup</strong> Butter Gloss - Pack Of 3, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3P9PnIx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

15% Off NYX Professional Makeup


"I am all about a lip gloss moment. My go-to is NYX's Butter Gloss. It's very affordable, and there are a million shades to try. I'll definitely stock up during Prime Day." – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer

Shop NYX Professional Makeup at Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss - Pack Of 3, $, available at Amazon
<h2>15% Off Rosewater Facial Mist<br></h2><br>"My current morning routine includes going to the gym, rinsing my face in the sink post-workout, and spritzing it in this super hydrating facial mist on my walk home. It’s the perfect inbetweener for when I can’t wash my face, but still want to rinse off the sweat — it keeps my skin moisturized for about an hour or two before I make time for my full skincare regimen. I’m stocking up while it’s on sale for Prime Day." <em>— Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>Heritage Store</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yYreyX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>Heritage Store</strong> Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3RjzsbQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

15% Off Rosewater Facial Mist


"My current morning routine includes going to the gym, rinsing my face in the sink post-workout, and spritzing it in this super hydrating facial mist on my walk home. It’s the perfect inbetweener for when I can’t wash my face, but still want to rinse off the sweat — it keeps my skin moisturized for about an hour or two before I make time for my full skincare regimen. I’m stocking up while it’s on sale for Prime Day." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer

Shop Heritage Store at Amazon

Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist, $, available at Amazon
<h2>17% Off Coravin Wine Preservation System</h2><br>“If you’re a serious wine nerd, you know that the Coravin is a highly coveted item in the oenophile’s toolbox. The device will pierce the cork of any bottle of wine so that you don’t have to uncork it — but you can still pour it! — prolonging the shelf life of a precious bottle. It’s a must-have for any collection of rare vintages. I am kicking myself that my husband’s birthday just passed and I missed out on this deal — oh well, I guess I’ll have to buy it today and stow it away for the holidays.” <em>— Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Coravin</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/35v7DGR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Coravin</strong> Wine Preservation System, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zKbn5q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

17% Off Coravin Wine Preservation System


“If you’re a serious wine nerd, you know that the Coravin is a highly coveted item in the oenophile’s toolbox. The device will pierce the cork of any bottle of wine so that you don’t have to uncork it — but you can still pour it! — prolonging the shelf life of a precious bottle. It’s a must-have for any collection of rare vintages. I am kicking myself that my husband’s birthday just passed and I missed out on this deal — oh well, I guess I’ll have to buy it today and stow it away for the holidays.” — Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer

Shop Coravin at Amazon

Coravin Wine Preservation System, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan<br></h2><br>“I won’t bore you all with the details of the air-conditioning-versus-open-windows-and-fan power struggle that occurs every summer in my household — let’s just say I’m Team Fan, and this air-circulating Vornado is my new ride-or-die. I did a ton of research before purchasing this model; which, despite its pretty modest size, does an excellent job of keeping air moving around in the room. I like to point it directly at me at night and pretend I’m being lulled to sleep by a summer breeze.” — <em>Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop Vornado at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3j9YhIu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Vornado</strong> Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt, 660-Large, White, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gXuRdY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan


“I won’t bore you all with the details of the air-conditioning-versus-open-windows-and-fan power struggle that occurs every summer in my household — let’s just say I’m Team Fan, and this air-circulating Vornado is my new ride-or-die. I did a ton of research before purchasing this model; which, despite its pretty modest size, does an excellent job of keeping air moving around in the room. I like to point it directly at me at night and pretend I’m being lulled to sleep by a summer breeze.” — Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer

Shop Vornado at Amazon

Vornado Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt, 660-Large, White, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off essence Lash Princess Mascara</h2><br>“I’ve used this mascara for the past couple of years. It really works wonders for filling out and extending the look of your lashes. I love how it’s buildable and adds volume to my barely-there, sparse lashes.” – <em>Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>essence</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zIKZJa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Essence</strong> Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zIKZJa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off essence Lash Princess Mascara


“I’ve used this mascara for the past couple of years. It really works wonders for filling out and extending the look of your lashes. I love how it’s buildable and adds volume to my barely-there, sparse lashes.” – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer

Shop essence at Amazon

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off JW Pei Vegan Leather Croc-Effect Bag<br></h2><br>“I’m a known tiny-bag enthusiast, and current rotating between <a href="https://roomshopvintage.com/collections/all-the-bags/products/room-shop-chouchou-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Room Shop’s Chouchou purse" class="link ">Room Shop’s Chouchou purse</a> and the <a href="https://www.yo-mas.com/products/domain-mini-bag?variant=32794365689935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Domain Mini Bag" class="link ">Domain Mini Bag</a> from Puerto Rican brand Yo Mas, recommend to me by our deals writer Mercedes. After seeing JW Pei’s scrunched shoulder bag all over my explore page these past few weeks — mostly thanks to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO3x9SAs3Qz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@emrata" class="link ">@emrata</a> — I think this will make a lovely mid-summer addition to my micro-collection.” <em>– Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>JW Pei</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3gPdYT0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>JW PEI</strong> Gabbi Bag, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2S8qJPZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off JW Pei Vegan Leather Croc-Effect Bag


“I’m a known tiny-bag enthusiast, and current rotating between Room Shop’s Chouchou purse and the Domain Mini Bag from Puerto Rican brand Yo Mas, recommend to me by our deals writer Mercedes. After seeing JW Pei’s scrunched shoulder bag all over my explore page these past few weeks — mostly thanks to @emrata — I think this will make a lovely mid-summer addition to my micro-collection.” – Emily Ruane, Fashion Market Writer

Shop JW Pei at Amazon

JW PEI Gabbi Bag, $, available at Amazon
<h2>43% Off The Drop Ana Slip Dress</h2><br>"Plain and simple, I love a slip dress. I think they're so versatile and the least fussy dress style out there. This silky one from The Drop is currently on sale for under $50 and comes in THIRTEEN different colors. For summer, I'm partial to the buttery yellow option."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em>The Drop</em></strong><em> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3j7VWOn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em><br><br><strong>The Drop</strong> Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/35JF20F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

43% Off The Drop Ana Slip Dress


"Plain and simple, I love a slip dress. I think they're so versatile and the least fussy dress style out there. This silky one from The Drop is currently on sale for under $50 and comes in THIRTEEN different colors. For summer, I'm partial to the buttery yellow option."

Shop The Drop at Amazon

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $, available at Amazon
<h2>25% Off Sakara Life Sleep Tea</h2><br>“I discovered the wonders of this tea when I tested it out for a story on <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/fall-stay-asleep-products-reviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:products that will help you sleep better" class="link ">products that will help you sleep better</a>, so you better believe I'll be stocking up while it's on sale.” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Sakara</strong> at </em><strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3gFu29O" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Sakara</strong> Sleep Superherb Tea, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3q5rTZ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

25% Off Sakara Life Sleep Tea


“I discovered the wonders of this tea when I tested it out for a story on products that will help you sleep better, so you better believe I'll be stocking up while it's on sale.” – Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor

Shop Sakara at Amazon

Sakara Sleep Superherb Tea, $, available at Amazon
<h2>20% Off Simon Miller Rib Dress</h2><br>“Although I'm not one to usually buy designer goods on Amazon, anyone who knows me knows I can't see know to a Simon Miller sale. I love the brand’s signature rib fabric, and this burnt orange color will be perfect for fall!” <em>– Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor </em><br><br>Shop <strong>Simon Miller</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zK1qVC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a><br><br><strong>Simon Miller</strong> Rib Wells Long Sleeve Dress, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3vIwdyF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

20% Off Simon Miller Rib Dress


“Although I'm not one to usually buy designer goods on Amazon, anyone who knows me knows I can't see know to a Simon Miller sale. I love the brand’s signature rib fabric, and this burnt orange color will be perfect for fall!” – Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor

Shop Simon Miller at Amazon

Simon Miller Rib Wells Long Sleeve Dress, $, available at Amazon
<h2>49% Off Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker</h2><br>"Is there anything better than fresh bread? While <a href="https://amzn.to/3RqHTlB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the contraption I found on TikTok" class="link ">the contraption I found on TikTok</a> — no surprise there — is sadly not on sale for Prime Day, this premium Cuisinart model is nearly 50% off. The ability to make your own bread within hours is what enticed me most to add this to my wishlist. " <em>— Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Cuisinart</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3nXrbwS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Cuisinart</strong> Convection Bread Maker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3nXrbwS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

49% Off Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker


"Is there anything better than fresh bread? While the contraption I found on TikTok — no surprise there — is sadly not on sale for Prime Day, this premium Cuisinart model is nearly 50% off. The ability to make your own bread within hours is what enticed me most to add this to my wishlist. " — Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern

Shop Cuisinart at Amazon

Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker, $, available at Amazon
<h2>30% Off Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook</h2><br>“This reusable notebook is just right for those of us who need to write stuff down but still need their notes on their laptops. From college students to journalists taking notes during an interview, or even your average to-do lister. I swear by this notebook!” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Rocketbook</strong> at <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2Sgugfj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Rocketbook</strong> Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Sgugfj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

30% Off Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook


“This reusable notebook is just right for those of us who need to write stuff down but still need their notes on their laptops. From college students to journalists taking notes during an interview, or even your average to-do lister. I swear by this notebook!” – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Rocketbook at Amazon

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook, $, available at Amazon
<h2>23% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz</h2><br>“I’ve been using the Brow Wiz for years now and it’s still my top pick for detailed work on my brows. One of these will last you a long time, and the color blends in beautifully. Not to mention, there are so many shades to choose from!” <em>– Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Anastasia Beverly Hills</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zMSC1g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Anastasia Beverly Hills</strong> Brow Wiz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zMSC1g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

23% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz


“I’ve been using the Brow Wiz for years now and it’s still my top pick for detailed work on my brows. One of these will last you a long time, and the color blends in beautifully. Not to mention, there are so many shades to choose from!” – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $, available at Amazon
<h2>30% Off IGK </h2><br>“I'm a hair product minimalist, but this stuff is worth its weight in gold. It tames flyaways (which permanently surround my hair like an unwanted halo) and adds a dose of shine to strands. I also use it as a heat protectant before styling with a curling iron, and it works like a dream every time. IGK is one of the coolest brands in the game, so don't miss out on snapping up some gems.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>IGK</strong> at <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.1.0-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fbest-amazon-beauty-deals%23slide-13&url=https%3A%2F%2Famzn.to%2F2TvJKw7&xguid=01EK1CKFXCNJHQR3DNAMYDQATM&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=d8d2d46423f1d3b3415b09633b37bc48&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B2%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>IGK</strong> GOOD BEHAVIOR 4-in-1 Prep Spray, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gyUn9l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

30% Off IGK


“I'm a hair product minimalist, but this stuff is worth its weight in gold. It tames flyaways (which permanently surround my hair like an unwanted halo) and adds a dose of shine to strands. I also use it as a heat protectant before styling with a curling iron, and it works like a dream every time. IGK is one of the coolest brands in the game, so don't miss out on snapping up some gems.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer

Shop IGK at Amazon

IGK GOOD BEHAVIOR 4-in-1 Prep Spray, $, available at Amazon
<h2>30% Off Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio<br></h2><br>“I've used Mario Badescu since I was a teenager (their pimple-fighting <a href="https://amzn.to/3gPI7Sa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drying Lotion" class="link ">Drying Lotion</a> is still a fave), and their stuff is the real deal. It's already relatively affordable for how amazing the formulas are, but this mist trio is a serious steal. Each one of these gorgeous toning mists smells like a day at the spa, and you can keep them in the fridge for an extra refreshing experience.” – <em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Mario Badescu</strong> at <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.1.0-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fbest-amazon-beauty-deals%23slide-2&url=https%3A%2F%2Famzn.to%2F2U1kga9&xguid=01EK1CKFXCNJHQR3DNAMYDQATM&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=d8d2d46423f1d3b3415b09633b37bc48&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B2%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mario Badescu</strong> Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2U1kga9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

30% Off Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio


“I've used Mario Badescu since I was a teenager (their pimple-fighting Drying Lotion is still a fave), and their stuff is the real deal. It's already relatively affordable for how amazing the formulas are, but this mist trio is a serious steal. Each one of these gorgeous toning mists smells like a day at the spa, and you can keep them in the fridge for an extra refreshing experience.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer

Shop Mario Badescu at Amazon

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, $, available at Amazon
<h2>18% Off Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush<br></h2><br>“I don’t know if anyone else was pushing off dentist appointments because of the pandemic, but I got a rude awakening a few months ago about the status of my teeth, SO I invested in an electric toothbrush. I personally love Oral-B’s line of fancy electric brushes and would recommend scooping one up while they are on super sale for prime day. Since I already have mine, you’ll find me stocking up on enough <a href="https://amzn.to/3xGiHwL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:discounted replacement heads" class="link ">discounted replacement heads</a> to last me through the year.” <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Oral-B</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Sg30O1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a> </em><br><br><strong>Oral-B</strong> Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cWakW2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

18% Off Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush


“I don’t know if anyone else was pushing off dentist appointments because of the pandemic, but I got a rude awakening a few months ago about the status of my teeth, SO I invested in an electric toothbrush. I personally love Oral-B’s line of fancy electric brushes and would recommend scooping one up while they are on super sale for prime day. Since I already have mine, you’ll find me stocking up on enough discounted replacement heads to last me through the year.” – Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Shop Oral-B at Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush, $, available at Amazon
<h2>30% off Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup</h2><br>“Stojo cups are aesthetically pleasing, good for the environment, and most importantly for me, they don’t take up a ton of space. Gone are the days of my thermos jumbling around my tote bag and spilling coffee all over my belongings thanks to this super convenient collapsible cup.” <em>– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em><br><br><em>Shop <strong>Stojo</strong> at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xuCa3E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Stojo</strong> Collapsible Coffee Cup, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gQf290" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

30% off Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup


“Stojo cups are aesthetically pleasing, good for the environment, and most importantly for me, they don’t take up a ton of space. Gone are the days of my thermos jumbling around my tote bag and spilling coffee all over my belongings thanks to this super convenient collapsible cup.” – Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Shop Stojo at Amazon

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup, $, available at Amazon

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Amazon Small Businesses Worth Shopping

Another Amazon Prime Day Is Coming

The 15 Best Swimsuits On Amazon

