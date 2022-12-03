It's been 25 years since Danny Gaulton went missing, but family still holds hope

·3 min read
Danny Gaulton, from Labrador West, went missing 25 years ago shortly after he moved to Grande Prairie, Alta. (Submitted by the Gaulton family - image credit)
Danny Gaulton, from Labrador West, went missing 25 years ago shortly after he moved to Grande Prairie, Alta. (Submitted by the Gaulton family - image credit)
Submitted by the Gaulton family
Submitted by the Gaulton family

A few months after Danny Gaulton moved to Alberta, he disappeared.

The 26-year-old from Labrador West just finished school, and moved to Grande Prairie, Alta. to find a new job as a correctional officer.

That was in 1997 — he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"It really began a nightmare that has just continued to this day," said Gaulton's youngest sister, Valerie Champion, in an interview with Labrador Morning.

"It's like there's a part of our lives that have stood still since that moment and have not had any type of resolution."

Darryl Dinn/CBC
Darryl Dinn/CBC

It's been 25 years since Daniel Gaulton, also known as Danny, disappeared. He was last seen at the now demolished Park Hotel in Grande Prairie.

No matter how much time has passed, Gaulton's family members say they're determined to find out what happened to Gaulton, who's remembered as a cheerful person who made friends wherever he went.

"Right now, and what has been for 25 years, is to bring Danny home, put him to rest with our mother and the rest of our family, and to bring some closure to our life," said one of Danny's other sisters, Josephine Gaulton-Rowe.

"Since Danny's disappeared in 25 years, it's just a living hell."

The search for answers

A few years ago, the family reached out to someone they thought might be able to help — Ellen White.

White is the senior investigator of the podcast, Whereabouts Unknown, which takes a deep-dive into the stories of missing people.

White says trying to go back a quarter of a century to determine what happened to someone like Gaulton is incredibly challenging. But after posting about him on social media a few years ago, she says she was surprised to discover many people reaching out to share what they knew.

Darryl Dinn/CBC
Darryl Dinn/CBC

"Within the hour, people were reaching out to us on this 20-something year old case saying, 'Listen, I was there, I saw what happened," said White. "And from that, it really just snowballed."

White says she's interviewed about 150 people about the case, who all share the same story. Many of the tipsters told White that Gaulton is "no longer with us," she says, and she believes that to be true.

"Danny would not ever have left this huge family that he loves, his friends, his coworkers," said White. "He would never have just disappeared on his own."

The RCMP in Grande Prairie has not responded to CBC's requests about where the case currently stands. But White hopes people will continue reaching out with any details they may have.

Darryl Dinn/CBC
Darryl Dinn/CBC

"We do believe that we know what happened to Danny and who was responsible, and we believe that the Gaulton family knows that as well," said White. "The evidence is what's required."

Gaulton was last seen on November 24, 1997, and he was believed to be driving a gold, 1985 Chrysler LeBaron.

Champion says working with White and the podcast has helped the family piece together the details of what happened the night he disappeared. She says it took 23 years for the RCMP to take the case seriously and to begin investigating it as a homicide case, as opposed to a missing persons case.

For now, Champion's hope is to finally get some closure.

"For us, keeping his story out there is very important," she said. "I mean, after all this time, 25 years later, we are really just hoping to be able to find his remains and bring him home where he belongs."

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. The Sherbrooke, Que., native skated to the top of the podium the men's 1,500-metre final, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. Jake Weidemann, of Ottawa, finished 2.47 seconds behind Gélinas-Beaulieu, good enough for the bronze medal. Earlier in the day, Alison Desmarais, of Vanderhoof, B.C., skated to bronze in the women's 1,500 in a time of 1:58.260.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.