25 years after his death, Dudley George's fight for the land continues

A quarter century after a police sniper killed an Indigenous man fighting to reclaim his ancestral land, the federal government still hasn't given back the territory. But his relatives say they will keep up the fight.

Anthony "Dudley" George was 38 years old the night he died on Sept. 6, 1995, after Ontario Provincial Police tried to remove people of the Stony Point (Aazhoodena) community, part of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, who for three days had occupied land near the territory taken from them by the federal government.

His family was one of 18 relocated from Stony Point First Nation — in 1942, after the government expropriated the land to build a military base — to the nearby Kettle Point reserve. Ottawa promised to give back the land, near Sarnia, Ont., once the Second World War ended — a promise it did not keep.

George and others moved back to Stony Point, then known as Camp Ipperwash, in 1993. The dispute simmered until, two years later, after waiting for seasonal campers to leave, several community members occupied nearby Ipperwash Provincial Park on the Labour Day weekend, hoping to spark change.

Dressed in riot gear and heavily armed, the OPP then tried to clear the park with a nighttime raid, killing George, who was unarmed.

"That time was a polarizing time for our community. It's very important to remember those who have gone before us, and it's important to respect and honour our warriors," said Jason Henry, the chief of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, who was 15 years old in 1995.

He says the feeling in the community at the time was that people in southwestern Ontario, and in much of Canada, stood with the police, who were directed by provincial leaders to get the protesters out of the popular park.

"The trauma of that is long-lasting. The atrocities that have been done to Indigenous people across Canada were already layered and complex. The division in Canada was already ripe. And then this happened," Henry said.

After George was shot, his brother and sister Carolyn George and Pierre George had to drive him to the hospital because there were no ambulances on standby.

The lack of medical teams on standby was one of several failures of the OPP and the provincial and federal governments, according to the scathing final report of the Ipperwash Inquiry — a long-delayed look at the occupation, raid and aftermath that became known as the Ipperwash Crisis.

"Ipperwash revealed a deep schism in Canada's relationship with its Aboriginal peoples and was symbolic of a long and sad history of government policy that harmed their long-term interests," the report concluded.

The officer who shot George apologized years later. The province apologized to Kettle and Stony Point First Nation after the inquiry.

The OPP did not immediately return calls for comment on this story.

'This is home'

In the years since the crisis, about 100 community members have continued to live on the now-closed base, out of about 2,500 who make up the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The site is still owned by the federal government, which has set up a contract with Kettle and Stony Point First Nation to maintain it.

