25 years ago, DDLJ set a mainstream precedent of love and desire. Has Bollywood unlearned it?

In the last 25 years, the cult of Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has transcended being a mere film. It's been a refuge for an entire generation, the bible of romance for a population of over one billion, an icebreaker between Indian tradition and modernity, the template for Hindi film courtship, the inventor of the language of wanderlust, and more importantly, a film institution in itself.

Today 25 years later, it is also a 21st century cottage industry. Not a year goes by without Hindi filmmakers adapting, subverting, or modifying DDLJ in one form or the other in their own storylines. Multiple careers have been made, cemented, and immortalised because of the film's mere existence. Its dialogue, plot, and songs have been collectively memorised and repeated to such an extent that it feels like an extension of life itself. Even when the country remains divided over the idea of Bollywood, there's no film that can unite us like DDLJ. (It's worth noting that DDLJ's run at Maratha Mandir where it has played since 1995 was halted because of a global pandemic and not because of a change in the audience's taste.)

The appeals of DDLJ are manifold, but none of them are as effective as how the film manages to cater to opposing tenets of Indian society: the young and the old; progression and convention; family values and individual happiness. It's a film steeped in Indian conservatism, a familiar strain in almost every Hindi film in the 90s' but at the same time, it also discourages the stronghold of tradition. Chopra acknowledges convention (the purity of virginity, parental approval on individual happiness, and the idea of female sacrifice) before slyly breaking them. For one, it takes an oft-repeated, aspirational narrative that Indians are perennially fixated with: a boy and a girl falling in love. Yet, it embellishes that same tale with inventiveness: The entirety of the love story unfolds in a foreign land away from the prying eyes of Indian society, effectively stripping an Indian courtship off any external baggage. In many ways, DDLJ's enduring popularity can be distilled down to one essential fact: it was one of the first Hindi films that articulated the struggles of being a young and restless Indian in a post-liberalisation world.

Yet for all its attempts at hinting that it is indeed possible for submission and rebellion to co-exist, DDLJ does end up serving a conservative outlook toward love more than acting as a departure from it. If you take the sugar-coating off, the film's happily-ever-after is after all, a compromise: parental validation is still the last word on matters of love and marriage. Its gaze on desires, both fulfilled and unfulfilled is similarly held back.

Shahrukh (left), Kajol and Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Image from YouTube More

Shah Rukh Khan (left), Kajol and Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Image from YouTube

For instance, one of the film's most fascinating departures from the usual romantic narratives in Hindi cinema is in its articulation of unfulfilled desires and priming it as the price of adhering to family values without questioning them. Simran's mother urging her to elope with Raj instead of spending the rest of her life with someone her father chose for her is her way of confessing her own unhappiness at not being able to realise her dreams. It's not that Simran's mother is particularly unhappy in the life that was built for her, it's just she was never given the opportunity to find out what her own version of happiness might be, an injustice she doesn't want repeated with her own daughter. Similarly, Raj's father is particularly indulgent with Raj despite his son's failings to make up for not being able to live a life of carefree abandon; a life of making mistakes without worrying about consequences, responsibilities, or struggle. The contours of their unfulfilled desires shape the ones that Raj and Simran crave " predominantly, a life on their own terms.

Story continues