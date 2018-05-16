25-year-old posing as high school basketball star arrested



A 25-year-old Dallas-area man was arrested Friday after posing as a 17-year-old Hurricane Harvey victim and high-school freshman for roughly nine months, and starring for a high-school basketball team, per The Dallas Morning News.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley was arrested Friday night, booked into the Dallas County Jail and has since bonded out, according to court records. He faces a charge of tampering with government records.

Gilstrap-Portley enrolled at Skyline High School at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, posing as a victim of Hurricane Harvey under the name Rashun Richardson. The school had opened its doors to hurricane victims, and Gilstrap-Portley took advantage. In October, though, Gilstrap-Portley transferred to Hillcrest High School, where he played basketball and also began dating a 14-year-old girl, a story police are still investigating.

Gilstrap-Portley was voted the District 11-5A offensive player of the year by coaches. Hillcrest went 11-10 this past season.

Dallas Hillcrest was led by 6’2 Guard Rashun Richardson 34 points 15 Rebounds #ChrisBoshShootout Coaches he gave the #1 team in the Nation a 40 in 3 quarters a few weeks ago! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/un2YCLEVBt — GT Prospect Report™© (@ProspectsReport) December 9, 2017





Gilstrap-Portley appears to have played basketball for the Dallas Christian Crusaders of the National Christian College Athletic Association during the 2013-14 season after graduating from North Mesquite High School in 2011. One of Gilstrap-Portley’s coaches from Mesquite recognized him at a tournament and pointed him out to the Hillcrest head coach.

The Dallas Independent School District released the following statement:

“This is a unique situation that shows us areas we need to take another look at when we open our doors to students in these situations. Safety is always our top priority, and we are reviewing our policies to strengthen district efforts while still helping those who are in need.”

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley posed as a 17-year-old Hurricane Harvey victim. (Twitter screencap from @wfaa)

