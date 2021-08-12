25 wines to try before you die, as picked by London’s most influential drinkers

The knowledge: Douglas Blyde (Natasha Pszenicki)

Serious wine collectors build cellars which outlive them – in part, so their memory lives on as others enjoy the maturing bottles they had foresight to secure. I sank cash into Château Cos d’Estournel and Sassicaia from 2017, the year my daughter was born, so one day she can raise dad a toast when I have departed this mortal coil. But what to try before reaching the buffers?

While I extol the sensuous virtues of crystalline South African Chenin Blanc, nervy, vintage dependent ice wine Rieslings from Germany, exuberant Napa reds from mountains – which are becoming too hot to farm – and antique Madeiras redolent in smell of old hymn books, I wanted to find out what London’s most informed drinkers would name as their “bucket list” bottles.

One of the best ways to approach these wines is to split the cost with willing friends; as such, prices are listed per glass as well per bottle, though bear in mind you’ll struggle to many by the glass only. Depending on budget, you can enjoy their selections, drawn from seven countries and ranging from a mere £9 a glass aboard a floating restaurant, reaching to nearly £100k for a sweetie fit for a Russian emperor. Pay attention, too, to the style of each – granted, I’ve listed it light-heartedly, but it should be a useful reference point – as these may open doorways into something entirely new. And most importantly, have fun.

Hundred Hills First Edition 2016

English Fizz

“The 2016 First Edition is to date by far the most impressive English sparkling I tasted, revealing riper fruit nuances which aren’t yet typical of wines made in England – peaches, plums, greengages and apricots. For me, a reference point and hard to believe this is the first release!”

Simon Larkin MW, managing director, Atlas Fine Wines

Have it out: N/A

Have it at home: £50, atlasfinewines.com

Clos Cibonne Tradition 2016

Pink from Provence

“Savoury, silky and long and made from the ancient grape, Tibouren, this is a rosé for wine lovers which will age a decade. Celebrity endorsed posers and wittering cherubs, make your way to the back of the room; your pale appearance may be bewitching, but what you lack in colour you also lack in soul.”

Harry Lobek, co-founder, The London Shell Co.

Have it out: £54, londonshellco.com (£9 per glass)

Have it at home: £22.99,flagshipwines.co.uk

Matus Vdovjak Oakenshield 2017

Slovakian Tokaji

“The inception of this wine is a political and cultural minefield! A dry blend from the Slovakian side of Tokaji expressing natural winemaking: funky and tangy with an oxidative nuttiness which is everything I didn’t know I wanted and all at once. The creative masterpiece epitomises our mission to nurture the underdog.”

Sunny Hodge, founder, Diogenes the Dog

Have it out: £63, diogenesthedog.co.uk (£10.50 per glass)

Have it at home: This exact wine is very hard to find online; however, something from the same producer can be found for £28.95, bottleandjugdept.co.uk

Forge Cellars 2016

New York State Pinot

(Forge Cellars)

“Since I had Covid I retrained my brain to taste precise wines like this Pinot Noir from an artisanal producer near the picturesque Finger Lakes. Expect aromas of ripe strawberries, wild raspberries, blueberries and violets followed by soft Moroccan spices.”

Salvatore Russo, sommelier, Heliot Steakhouse

Have it out: £65, Heliot at hippodromecasino.com (£10.83 per glass)

Have it at home: £32, vinterest.uk

Vigne Salvarenza Gini 2016

Venetian Soave

“I first drank it at Venice’s Da Fiore at 18 and it changed my life, sending me down the road which led to Bocca. A brilliant education in the potential of Veneto wines, it is structured, complex, supple, definitive and joyous enough to drink on your deathbed: there is an argument to eat and drink as though each mouthful might be your last.”

Jacob Kenedy, restaurateur and writer, Bocca di Lupo and others

Have it out: £66, boccadilupo.com (£11 per glass)

Have it at home: £19.95, wineandgreene.com

Claus Preisinger Bonsai 2019

Austrian Blaufränkisch

(Georgia Rudd)

“From a one-off high-density planting of minuscule, ‘bonsai’-like vines, this light-footed Bläufrankisch is as trend-bucking as its maker who fastidiously produces singular wines from biodynamic vineyards in Gols outside Vienna.”

Honey Spencer, wine director, Palomar Group

Price per glass: £12.50

Have it out: £75, theblueposts.co.uk/evelyns-table (£12.50 per glass)

Have it at home: Hard to find this particular bottle in the UK at present, but get it from the EU for €25, naturalwinedealers.com

Bianco di Ampeleia 2019

Tuscan Skin Contact Trebbiano

“A project in Maremma, Tuscany by Elisabetta Foradori, Thomas Widmann and Giovanni Podini who took over the estate in the early 00s. Textured, savoury but so light on its feet - a pleasure to drink!”

Guy Palmer-Brown, head sommelier, The NoMad

Have it out: £75, thenomadhotel.com (£12.50 per glass)

Have it at home: £18.70, vinissimus.co.uk

Olivier Horiot Metisse

Grower Champagne

“Unusual, perfectly balanced blend from a lesser-known region of Champagne, ‘Metisse’ is slang for someone of mixed race (like my children), in this case a Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc. Special and unique, I recommend it with our BBQ mussels brushed with elderflower cordial with fresh English peas, pickled gooseberry, yoghurt and dulse.”

Sandia Chang, co-owner, Kitchen Table

Have it out: £90, kitchentablelondon.co.uk (£15 per glass)

Have it at home: £40, bubbleshoplondon.com

Silver Heights, Emma’s Reserve, 2017

Chinese Red

“Sitting 1,200m above sea level, Silver Heights captures China’s exotic terroir, human stories and the blending of East and West. The deft use of oak is testament to winemaker, Emma Gao’s training at Bordeaux’s Château Calon-Segur where she fell in love with cellarmaster, Thierry Courtade, who now makes wine with her in Ningxia. Only 2,000 bottles made.”

Janet Wang, author, The Chinese Wine Renaissance

Have it out: £95, oenogroup.com (£15.83 per glass)

Have it at home: £95, oenogroup.com

Domaine Labet Les Varrons 2016

Jura Chardonnay

“Those paying attention to wine will have seen mention of wines from the Jura, and Chardonnays by Julien Labet prove why they’re sought after. Les Varrons contains a very old Jura version of Chardonnay planted on ochre clay over limestone making it thrilling in the glass.”

Donald Edwards, head sommelier, La Trompette

Have it out: £110, latrompette.co.uk (£18.30 per glass)

Have it at home: Order in from the EU; €89, lespassionnesduvin.com

All in the tasting: discovering your taste is a long but enjoyable process (Natasha Pszenicki)

Prophet’s Rock Cuvée Aux Antipodes 2016

New World Burgundy

“All the wines of gifted Central Otago winemaker, Paul Pujol feature at The Red Lion and Sun including this, made with legendary Burgundian winemaker, François Millet. Everything is done at François’ direction and his ethereal style is evident in this wine from the opposite side of the world to his home in Chambolle-Musigny.”

Heath Ball, landlord, The Red Lion and Sun

Have it out: £110, theredlionandsun.com (£18.30 per glass)

Have it at home: £74.99, simplywinesdirect.uk

Egly Ouriet Les Crayeres Grand Cru

Blanc de Noirs Champagne

“Vinous, full-bodied, meaty, this 100 per cent Pinot Noir will give any red a run for its money, being robust enough to go with beef Wellington. While not cheap, both my restaurants list it below retail price.”

Leonid Shutov, restaurateur, Bob Bob Ricard

Have it out: £152, bobbobricard.com (£25.33 per glass)

Have it at home: Single bottles are a touch tricky to find in the UK at present; a case of 12 can be found for £1500, farrvintners.com

Richard Leroy Les Rouliers 2015, Loire

No Added Sulphur Chenin Blanc

“Previously a bank director in Paris, Richard Leroy is an inspirational, humble and content winemaker - attributes coming through in his stable, beautiful wines which since 2011, haven’t featured sulphur.”

Lucy Ward, head of wine, Lyle’s

Have it out: £180, lyleslondon.com (£30 per glass)

Have it at home: A tricky find as most are sold now and they’re either being held onto or drunk. If you can find it, about £95 at auction is to be expected.

Château Le Puy Côtes de Francs Emilien 2009

Bordeaux’s Manga star

“Manga fans know this estate from Tadashi Agi’s The Drops of God which acclaimed the 2003 as a ‘miracle … produced for 400 years without a drop of pesticide.’ Standing on the fabled ‘Plateau of Wonders’, the estate’s wines are considered the most Burgundy-like expressions of Bordeaux.”

Marc-Andrea Levy, wine buyer, Pantechnicon

Have it out: £225, pantechnicon.com (£37.50 per glass)

Have it at home: £145, buonvino.co.uk

Echezeaux Grand Cru 2016, Domaine Coquard Loison Fleurot

Burgundy to live for

“This Echezeaux by Thomas Collardot showcases the region’s weightless elegance allowing the terroir to shine through. Delicious to drink now, though even more special in 20 years. Fingers crossed I live long enough to meet it again.”

Michael Stobbs, MD, Latimer Vintners

Have it out: £233, latimervintners.com (£38.83 per glass)

Have it at home: You may – though it’s not guaranteed – find this at the likes of Trivet or Cut at 45 Park Lane.

Domaine Potinet-Ampeau Les Charmes, Meursault 1966

Burgundy for now

“While vintage 1991 would be a great segue into Pied à Terre’s 30th anniversary, I’m going for 1966 Meursault. On receiving the last six bottles I enjoyed ‘checking’ just how good it was: a wine which defies wine lore, being stunningly youthful. And ES readers get 10% off when pre-ordering it. Hurry, five left!”

David Moore, restaurateur, Pied à Terre

Have it out: £296, pied-a-terre.co.uk (£49.33 per glass)

Have it at home: A difficult find; expect to pay somewhere around £160 if you do.

Auguste Clape Cornas 1991

Road to Rhône

“Never mind trends for ‘natural’, ‘orange’, or ‘icon’ – ‘smoky wine’ is a thing, and nowhere makes it like the Northern Rhône. From an initially underrated vintage, the late August Clape’s 1991 Cornas is killer with grouse for that #Lordifyouaregoingtotakemetakemenow moment.”

Dan Keeling, restaurateur, Noble Rot

Have it out: £579, noblerot.co.uk (£96.50 per glass)

Have it at home: As above - Noble Rot are your best bet for this

Chateau Margaux 1928

Thick-skinned Margaux

“In 1928, the notorious Radclyffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness and D. H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover were published which I read as a curious teenager, while in Bordeaux grapes grew thick skins, so wines had tannins as dense as plutonium. Hence this one could reach its century if not opened before 2028.”

Stuart George, MD, Arden Fine Wines

Have it out: Possible, but unlikely

Have it at home: Half bottle £750, ardenfinewines.com (£250 per glass)

Rare Le Secret, magnum, 1997

Magnum force

“Rare is often overlooked when prestige cuvées are being discussed, which is a great shame given cellarmaster Regis Camus is a genius. Only 1,000 bottles of this zero-dosage Champagne were made in secret then hidden away for 20 years. And Champagne always tastes better from magnum!”

Siobhan Irons, wine buyer, Harrods

Have it out: N/A

Have it at home: £1,150, harrods.com (£95.83 per glass)

Sine Qua Non The Other Hand Syrah 1995

Mystical Syrah

“Mystical in rarity, Manfred Krankel is my Helen of Troy. The door opener to an Odyssey in wine within my career. Ethereal juice from California’s top three Syrah vineyards including Alban Vineyard. For the curious with a decent financial arsenal.”

Crispin Sugden, MD, Wild Corner

Have it out: £244 a glass (not served by the bottle), Wild Corner (coming to Elystan St.)

Have it at home: £1358.70, hedonism.co.uk

Château Haut-Brion 1989

Fall of Communism Claret

“One of the oldest, smallest first-growth château recognised in the 1855 classification of the Médoc from a vintage on the warmer scale. Pure and concentrated, it shows incredibly well. A wine of a lifetime.”

Beatrice Bessi, head sommelier, Chiltern Firehouse

Have it out: £3,000, chilternfirehouse.com (£500 per glass)

Have it at home: Typically around £1500 a bottle at auction

Domaine Armand Rousseau Chambertin Clos de Béze 1993

Monks did it

(67 Pall Mall)

“Excellent vintage at peak maturity from one of the most exciting Burgundy producers and one of the best Grand Cru vineyards. Enclosed by ancient stone walls, the Clos de Bèze belonged to the monks of Bèze Abbey who planted the first vines. The feminine face of Chambertin.”

Svetoslav Manolev, head sommelier, 67 Pall Mall

Have it out: £4,885, 67pallmall.com (£814.17 per glass)

Have it at home: £4,550,turville-valley-wines.com

Billecart-Salmon Columbus Cuvée

Globetrotting fizz

“Blended for the bicentennial of the discovery of the Americas, Columbus cuvée embarked on the trip he made to South America. Head sommelier, Daniel Manetti at The Connaught curates the most comprehensive list of back vintages of Billecart-Salmon including this very rare expression.”

Chris Crosby, MD, Billecart-Salmon

Have it out: £15,000, the-connaught.co.uk (£1250 per glass)

Have it at home: You’d struggle to find it

Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1955

Iconic Sangiovese

“The greatest Sangiovese produced and by far the finest Biondi-Santi made. Stored for 64 years in the cellar of Biondi-Santi, Montalcino then shipped for Annabel’s to complete the Tuscan collection of Matteo’s restaurant in 2019. We are proud to have just one special bottle of this piece of history.”

Clement Robert MS, head drinks buyer, Annabel’s

Have it out: £15,000 (to members), annabels.co.uk (£1250 per glass)

Have it at home: Roughly £3-5,000 when available at auction, but can be more

Château d’Yquem 1847

Historic Sauternes

“We have one bottle of this venerable vintage, described as ‘unquestionably the greatest-ever Sauternes’ by the late Michael Broadbent. Sauternes was well-liked by the Polish and Roman courts and aristocracy, and it was this wine which smashed records when, in 1859, Grand Duke Constantine, brother of the Tsar, paid 20,000 Francs for a 900-litre tun.”

Charikleia Mavrommati, senior shop manager, Hedonism Wines

Have it out: N/A

Have it at home: £96,400, hedonism.co.uk (£8033.33 per glass)