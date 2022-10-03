25 Ways To Make an Extra $500 a Month

John Csiszar
·12 min read
stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With inflation pushing up the cost of daily life just about everywhere you go, people from all over the country are looking for ways to lower their spending -- but even that isn't enough in most cases. So on top of trimming their budgets, people are looking to pull in extra money to give themselves a little financial cushion.

Read: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Also: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

If you can create a $500 monthly income stream, you'll add $6,000 to your annual earnings -- and that's an incredibly helpful supplement in these harsh economic conditions. The good news is that an extra $500 a month is not out of reach. No matter your skills, background or education, there's a new revenue stream just waiting to be unlocked. Here are a few of the best ways to tack an extra $500 onto your monthly earnings.

MarioGuti / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MarioGuti / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rent Out Your Car

  • Average of about $500 per 2 1/2 weeks through Turo.

If you've got assets that you don't want to sell but may not be currently using, consider renting them out. Thanks to the access the internet provides, it's now easy to rent out everything from your garage to your parking space -- but renting your car might be the easiest of all.

According to Turo, the average host earns $10,516 per year. That's more than $876 per month, which means you'd make your $500 monthly quota in about two-and-a-half weeks.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

mixetto / Getty Images
mixetto / Getty Images

Share Your Experience via Consulting

  • $41 per hour on average; about 12.2 hours to earn $500

People, in general, are modest about their abilities, but it's likely that you have specialized knowledge that can translate into dollars. Think about what you spend your work or leisure time on. Do you flip houses on the weekends? Do you run the finances for your church or social group? Are you an expert at negotiating contracts? These and countless other skills are in demand. You can parlay your knowledge and experience into dollars via a consulting relationship with the right company or group.

PhotoInc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PhotoInc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ask For a Raise

  • $500 per month with a 40 hours-per-week job = $3.125 hourly raise

Don't undervalue your contributions at work. If you've been working somewhere for a year or more without a raise, consider asking your supervisor for a raise. Present your accomplishments and skills you've learned over the past year, especially highlighting times when you've stepped up and covered tasks, not in your job description. The worst thing that can happen is they say no, but the best is $500 or more a month, so go for it.

SrdjanPav / Getty Images
SrdjanPav / Getty Images

Work Overtime

  • Average hourly wage: $32.36; roughly 10.3 time-and-a-half hours ($48.54) per month to pull down $500 extra

Your employer might be willing to give you more money, but you might have to work for it. If getting a raise is not an option, perhaps working overtime is. Overtime is defined as getting paid time and a half, or your usual rate, plus 50 percent.

FG Trade / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FG Trade / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drive for Uber or Lyft

  • Median earnings of roughly $18 per hour; about 28 hours to earn $500

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have become the poster children for the gig economy. As long as you have a car and a clean driving record, you can fill in the time gaps in your schedule by becoming a driver for hire. One of the best things about driving for a rideshare company is that you don't need to stick to a fixed schedule. The experience can be as flexible as you need it to be.

piranka / Getty Images
piranka / Getty Images

Public Speaking

  • Extremely variable; full-time speakers average about $44 per hour, which requires 11.36 hours to earn $500

Are you a good communicator? Are you passionate about the things you do? Then perhaps public speaking is for you. Hone in on those special talents you have and turn your story into one of motivation. People, in general, get inspired by passionate experts who are successful, and sharing your story in a public forum could be an easy way to generate some extra dollars for yourself. As your reputation builds, so too could your hourly rate.

Drazen_ / Getty Images
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Tutor

  • Median pay is $18.37 an hour; about 27 hours a month will earn you $500

You may not have time to take on a part-time teaching job, but if you've got free weekends and evenings, you might be able to pick up a tutoring gig. These types of jobs can pay relatively high hourly rates, and you could also be doing a great service for your tutoring student. Tutors are needed for everything from traditional educational courses to specialized test preparation, such as the bar exam or professional qualification tests.

lynette1968 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lynette1968 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Umpire or Officiate

  • Average pay is $26.66 per hour; 18.75 hours to earn $500

Are you a sports fan? Are there local sports leagues in your neighborhood? There likely are, and they may be in need of game officials. Umpiring or officiating can be a great way to get involved in your local community, participate in sports and earn additional money for your time. One of the best things about officiating is that games are typically in the evenings and on weekends when you're more likely to have free time.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Teach English Online

  • $12-$25 on average per hour; 20-41.67 hours to earn $500

If English is your native language, you already speak the international language of business. Countless foreigners are looking to come to America -- or other English-speaking countries -- and establish themselves, and they'll need your help. Even American students need help with their English skills, and thanks to the prevalence of video technology, you can do these jobs from your own home.

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

Deliver Food

  • Average pay is 15.83 an hour; about 31.6 hours to earn $500

Pizza delivery used to be the main game in town when it came to food delivery, but things have changed dramatically over the past few years. With the rise of Grubhub, DoorDash and many other food delivery services, there's no shortage of opportunities if you're looking to make a little extra cash. If you're good at garnering tips, you can reach $500 fairly easily.

Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Personal Training

  • $31 per hour; about 16 hours to earn $500

Do you have a passion for fitness? Do you have a successful workout routine that keeps you healthy? Consider sharing your passion and your knowledge with your local community. Through personal training, you can share your expertise with others while earning a decent hourly wage. Personal training can be extremely flexible, no pun intended, so you can set up a teaching schedule that matches your free time. You may even be able to lead virtual fitness classes online.

alexei_tm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexei_tm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pet Sit

  • $15.10 per hour on average; about 33 hours to earn $500

Pet sitting is often a go-to job for teenagers, but it's become a booming industry that anyone can get into. The combination of Americans' love affair with their pets and their diminishing free time means that there's plenty of opportunity to pet sit. Finding a job in this industry is also easier than it has ever been, as there are now websites dedicated to matching pet sitters and potential clients. If you can find a client who needs regular pet care during your free time, you can book a recurring source of easy revenue.

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Put Your Artistic Side To Work

  • Varies depending on skills

If you have artistic skills, you can turn those into monetary value and enjoy yourself at the same time. If you're a painter, consider offering yourself for hire, either for artistic works or simply as a day worker. If your skill is woodcarving, see if there's a market for creative works or if you can do some carpentry for local shops or businesses. Whether it is knitting or sewing or photography, there's likely someone in need of your talents.

Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Cook or Bake

  • $18.92 per hour; about 27.5 hours to earn $500

Do you know your way around a kitchen? Many people don't. This creates a huge opportunity if you're looking for some extra money on the side. Depending on your level of expertise and desire, you can set up everything from being an occasional cook for a family or organization to running a full-on part-time catering company. You could even precook or package meals simply for individuals or families who don't have the time, inclination or ability to cook.

miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images
miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images

Tend Bar

  • Median of $11 an hour plus tips, which can total up to hundreds per shift; varies to earn $500, but on hourly alone, it would be around 45.5 hours a month

If you've got evenings and/or weekends free, consider taking a part-time job as a bartender. Those are the moneymaking times for bars, so you might be able to grab a few available shifts at one of your local watering holes. If your days of working at a grungy pub packed with college students are over, check out higher-end establishments. These days, there are plenty of whiskey bars and sophisticated lounges that are still in need of someone to pour the drinks.

damircudic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
damircudic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Run the Books

  • $20 per hour; about 25 hours to earn $500

If you've got accounting skills or even software skills, you can rent yourself out part time as a bookkeeper. Plenty of small businesses need help managing the bookkeeping side of the business, but many don't have the budget or the need to hire big-name accountants full-time. You can look online for remote bookkeeping assignments, or you can start by visiting your local shops and stores to see who might be in the market for your services on a part-time basis.

MStudioImages / Getty Images
MStudioImages / Getty Images

Launch a Blog

  • Slow at first, but ongoing revenue can easily top $500 monthly

You've probably heard about all of the YouTube millionaires who simply post videos online and instantly rake in tons of cash. While there are certainly examples of this, that shouldn't necessarily be your goal. If you simply write a blog or post a video series about something you're passionate about, you're likely to attract some followers over time. By partnering with advertisers like Google, you'll start generating a revenue stream that could easily top $500 monthly over time.

NickyLloyd / Getty Images
NickyLloyd / Getty Images

Answer Surveys

  • Varies depending on site

You've no doubt seen advertisements for how easy it is to make money sitting at home, answering surveys. The truth is that this area is full of scam artists, so you'll have to be wary of what's a real opportunity and what is not. However, there are legitimate "stay-at-home" jobs like Swagbucks, where you can pick up some extra money in the form of popular store gift cards for answering surveys and performing other activities from your computer.

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Editing

  • Average or $35 per hour; about 14 hours to earn $500

Editing papers or videos at home is another way you can earn some extra money in your free time at home. If you latch onto a specialty project, such as editing scientific journals or other higher-paying gigs, you can reach your $500 monthly target much faster. Since communication is an essential part of any business, companies are always in need of good editors. If that's your strength, you should be able to find some opportunities.

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virtual Assistant

  • $16.44 per hour = about 30.4 hours to earn $500

Virtual assistant jobs have exploded in popularity thanks to the rise of interactivity tools like Slack and Zoom. Now, you can perform many traditional office tasks from your own home on a part-time basis. This is a good gig if you're organized and comfortable with online technology, from Google Docs and Dropbox to various editing, graphics and mailing software.

boggy22 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
boggy22 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Publish an E-book

  • Extremely variable; a long-term build

One step beyond writing a blog is publishing an e-book. Although you'll have to advertise and market your e-book -- ideally, on your blog, among other places -- a successful e-book could lead to an ongoing monthly revenue stream. Your e-book can be on anything you'd like, it just has to provide value for the consumer, either in terms of specialized knowledge, passionate writing or just the knack for storytelling. Like blog writing, this isn't a quick fix for additional monthly income, but it's easy to start, and the revenue can grow over time.

Ziga Plahutar / Getty Images
Ziga Plahutar / Getty Images

Garner Financial Account Bonuses

  • As much as $500 or more at a time

The financial services industry is competitive, so with some diligence, you may be able to score some account signup bonuses worth $500 or more each. For example, BMO Bank is currently offering a $500 bonus for signing up for a new checking account. Many credit card companies offer cash bonuses for signing up for cards as well. Citi, for example, is currently offering a bonus worth $800 for the Premier card. If you shop around, you can find numerous such bonuses. Just be sure to read the fine print so you don't get caught up in a situation that will end up costing you money in the long run.

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be a Medical Guinea Pig

  • Could earn $500 or more in a single study

Clinical trials on human beings are one of the last steps in the development chain before a drug is brought to market. Pharmaceutical companies and hospitals can pay fairly large amounts of money to participants in these studies. For example, you can earn $1,350 for participating in an RSV vaccine study.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Write Resumes or Professional Profiles

  • Average of $20.55 per hour; about 24 hours to earn $500

If you have a knack for making others look like more successful professionals, perhaps resume writing is a way for you to cash in. Some professional LinkedIn profile creators can make $1,000 per month or more.

visualspace / Getty Images
visualspace / Getty Images

Trim Your Budget

  • Hundreds of dollars per week

Trimming your budget isn't a way to earn money per se, but it ends up having the same effect. If you have recurring monthly subscriptions, hobbies where spending has gotten out of control or an incessant habit of eating at restaurants, you may be able to trim hundreds or even thousands of dollars out of your monthly budget. Over the course of a year, this could result in significant savings without you having to spend any additional time at all earning extra money.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Ways To Make an Extra $500 a Month

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th