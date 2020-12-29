25 useful gifts new parents actually want

These are the best gifts for new parents

We’ve got the intel on the gifts new parents really want this holiday season. Welcoming an infant during a pandemic means hunkering down like never before. But you can help make their home extra cozy during this sleepless time. Check out our top 2020 picks for new parents, click and send something lovely to a tired duo on your holiday shopping list.

And if you have a baby on your shopping list, we've got you covered with our gifts for babies.

1. For a break from all things baby: A not-too-challenging puzzle

Gifts for new parents: Puzzle

If the new parents on your lists are into puzzles, gift them a new Ravensburger option. This 500-piece puzzle is just challenging enough for overtired new parents and the Cozy Retreat scene might trick them into thinking that quarantine is actually a woodsy winter getaway.

Get a Ravensburger Cozy Retreat 500-piece puzzle on Amazon for $18.49

2. For some aromatherapy: Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Gifts for new parents: Airomé Serenity oil diffuser

New parents may tire of certain new baby smells (e.g. diapers and spit-up), which makes an essential oil diffuser a thoughtful gift. Plus the moisture it emits is helpful for dry winter air. The Airomé Serenity is portable, aesthetically pleasing, quiet, and easy to operate and clean.

Get an Airomé Serenity Diffuser on Amazon for $29.74

3. For homebound new parents: Cushy slippers

Gifts for new parents: Minnetonka Chesney slippers

Slippers are a pandemic staple, and they’re even more important for new parents, who live in a constant state of sleepiness. Our favorite slippers, the Minnetonka Chesney, has an open back, so they’re easy to slip off when popping outside to grab a package or water plants. We love the real suede, faux fur and the fact that they're extremely durable.

Get the Minnetonka Chesney Scuff Slipper on Amazon for $44.66

4. For the new parents who are tired: A relaxing weighted blanket

Gifts for new parents: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are so hot right now, for good reason! They can help ease anxiety and they just feel cozy. The original Gravity Blanket is a splurge, but it’ll make new parents feel cared for as they care for their newborn. There's even a version made for kids that's sized just right for use as a throw blanket.

Get a Gravity Blanket for $189

5. For the new parents who are exhausted: A great set of sheets

Gifts for new parents: Brooklinen sheets

While new parents don't get a lot of actual sleep, they do spend a lot of time in bed. Give them the gift of luxurious bedding with a set of our favorite Brooklinen sheets. They're just the right weight, and they hold up well through lots of washing.

Get a set of Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets starting at $139

6. For easy snacking: A delightful array of treats

Gifts for new parents: Wolferman's

For new parents, accessible, easy food is worth its weight in gold. So if you want to win Christmas, send this Wolferman's gift box their way. Your giftee will get a selection of decadent treats from the famous bakery, including English muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and more.

Get the Deluxe Christmas Cheer Gift Tower from Wolferman's for $49.99

7. For proud parents: A photo printer

Gifts for new parents: Kodak photo printer

How do people even print photos these days? At-home printers! New parents have a big reason to start printing photos—gift them their own instant digital printer. The Kodak Smile prints 2-inch by 3-inch photos with sticky backs, which are convenient for baby book assembling or grandparent mail. Also convenient? Wirelessly printing from your smart device.

Get a Kodak Smile Instant digital printer on Amazon for $79.99

8. For nursing moms: A way to document her breastfeeding journey

Gifts for new parents: Mama's Milk and Me

Nursing mothers will appreciate this journal, which documents their breastfeeding bond with baby. Mama’s Milk and Me includes blank space for reflection, as well as tips and information. It’s also a countdown and a guide to weaning.

Get a Mama’s Milk and Me journal on Amazon for $14.95

9. For helping new moms snooze in style: Cozy pajamas

Gifts for new parents: Eberjey Pajamas

The button-down style on this Eberjey pajama set is breastfeeding-friendly, which is a bonus for new moms. And the roomy style is perfect for postpartum recovery—and beyond! Who doesn’t love comfy pajamas? You can’t go wrong with a luxe, soft PJ set.

Get an Eberjey Gisele long PJ set on Amazon starting at $118

10. For the new parents who still want to look cool: A stylish diaper backpack

Gifts for new parents: Paperclip Diaper Backpack

It’s a little pricey, but honestly this Paperclip bag has everything new parents could want. Built-in detachable (washable) changing pad, wet bag, computer pocket, mesh carry bag, and on and on! It’s even made with recycled plastics. But practicality aside, we love that it actually looks cool. And it’s gender neutral so any parent can wear it out with the baby.

Get a Paperclip Willow bag at Nordstrom for $199

11. To combat diaper pail stink: Eco-friendly candles

Gifts for new parents: Siblings candle

These candles are actually genius because they’re more of a refill. It’s such a waste to toss out the receptacle when a candle has burned down, but with Siblings, you melt the scented compound and pour it into a vessel of your choice, with the included wick. So smart! The scents are subtle and lovely, perfect for masking diaper pail aroma.

Get a Bergamot, White Rose, and Oakmoss candle at Siblings for $22

12. For diaper and grocery delivery: A Walmart+ subscription

Gifts for new parents: Walmart+ subscription

Let's be real: New parents don't have a whole lot of time to spend running around town buying groceries, diapers and other baby necessities. Make their lives easier with a subscription to Walmart+. They'll be able to get anything they need delivered right to their door—like a year's supply of Hello Bello diapers.

Sign-up for Walmart+

13. For a special keepsake: A customized baby book

Gifts for new parents: The Story of You Baby Book

Artifact Uprising is our go-to source for personalized photo gifts. Their "The Story of You" Baby Book is a beautiful and easy way for new parents to keep track of all of their baby's milestones. The book includes fill-in-the-blank prompts where parents can write down everything they want to remember, and plenty of space to add photos of their growing bundle of joy.

Get The Story of You Baby Book at Artifact Uprising for $99

14. For the new parents who like to dine in style: A chic bib for their baby

Gifts for new parents: Bibito Bib

A bib doesn’t seem all that exciting, but new parents will thank you for this practical gift. Bibito’s silicone Better Baby Bib has a pocket to catch food, it’s sturdy, easy to clean and simple to put on baby. We love that each bib purchase provides two meals to combat hunger. And parents love cool, minimalist colors like white sage, thistle, and mushroom.

Get a Bibito Bib at Maisonette for $18

15. For an at-home spa day: An easy DIY manicure

Gifts for new parents: Olive & June Mani System

These days no one is getting to the nail salon, much less new moms. So an at-home manicure set just makes sense. Olive & June's manicure set includes six nail polish colors, one bottle of top coat, cuticle serum, polish remover, a buffer, file, and nail clippers, as well as the Insta-famous Poppy nail polish handle grip.

Get a Olive & June Mani System for $80

16. For the new parents who need a helping hand: A baby bouncer

Gifts for new parents: Baby Jogger Bouncer

This gift seems like it’s for babies but it’s really for the parents. One of the surprising things about being a new parent is how often you just need somewhere to set your baby. Enter: the bouncer. Ensure that the new parents on your holiday list have a place to put their infant when they are using the bathroom or taking shower. Or when their arms just need a break. Baby Jogger’s City Sway bouncer is a sleek-looking number that also rocks and folds flat for storage. It comes with a removable mobile toy and it even vibrates and reclines. Parents will also appreciate the vented and machine-washable fabric.

Get a Baby Jogger City Sway Bouncer at Buy Buy Baby for $179.99

17. For a way to memorialize 2020: A timely tree ornament

Gifts for new parents: Christmas ornaments

Gift the new parents a classic glass ornament to mark baby’s first Christmas, or get them a funny one to commemorate the craziness that is 2020. Old World Christmas is offering Santa in a face mask and toilet paper ornaments this year, as well as traditional baby’s first Christmas designs.

Get an Old World glass baby onesie ornament on Amazon for $10.35

18. For an upgraded caffeine fix: A new espresso maker

Gifts for new parents: Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine

The new parents on your shopping list likely already have a coffee maker. But maybe they don’t have an espresso machine. Upgrade their morning caffeine fix (Lord knows they need it) with one of our favorite machines. The Gaggia Classic Pro makes various fancy beverages at the touch of a button. Plus, it's a great value and doesn't take up much counter space.

Get a Gaggia Classic Pro on Amazon for $449

19. To block out baby cries: A pair of noise-canceling ear buds

Gifts for new parents: Sony earbuds

Gift a new parent you know a comfy, noise-canceling ear bud option: Sony’s new Truly Wireless Sports Headphones. They’ve got up to nine hours of battery life, and the included charging case provides another nine hours—or up to 26 hours total battery life if you switch off the noise-canceling feature. We love this in-ear model because it’s rugged enough to withstand workouts, or just provide an off-duty parent some cry-free time. Available in blue, orange or black.

Get Sony truly wireless headphones on Amazon for $148

20. For the hungry new parents: Easy, nutritious meals at home

Gifts for new parents: Hello Fresh meal delivery

New parents don’t have the energy to meal prep and plan. And going to the grocery story is a little tricky these days. So gifting a meal kit delivery service like Hello Fresh is a great idea. Send easy-to-prepare meals in a variety of serving sizes and frequencies, and take one less chore off their plate.

Sign-up for Hello Fresh

21. For the new parents who don't have time to clean: A robot vacuum

Gifts for new parents: iRobot Roomba Vacuum

Tired parents will appreciate the cleaning break provided by a robot vacuum. Just set the Roomba and forget it, this little guy will sweep through rooms tackling floor dust and dirt. You can even schedule cleanings on your smartphone. So good.

Get an iRobot Roomba i7+ at Amazon for $599

22. For the new parents stuck at home with the in-laws: A boredom-busting board game

Gifts for new parents: Settlers of Catan

New parents may not have too many visitors this holiday season, but in case they’ve got a grandparent or two in their pandemic bubble, a board game like Catan is a great idea. Catan is a popular strategy game where three to four players build their own civilizations, competing for resources. It’s addicting—perfect for long hours stuck at home.

Get a Catan board game on Amazon for $49.21

23. To keep new parents caffeinated: A coffee subscription

Gifts for new parents: Counter Culture coffee subscription

If there's a new baby in the house, that also means there are some tired parents, too. Keep them caffeinated with the best coffee subscription. Counter Culture offers single-origin beans, and a variety of ways to customize each monthly shipment.

Give a Counter Culture gift subscription

24. For the new parents who enjoy an evening cocktail: A custom tumbler set

Gifts for new parents: Bluebridge tumbler set

This pretty geode wine set includes a 17-ounce stainless steel wine bottle and two 12-ounce steel stemless wine glasses with straws and lids. The lidded design is perfect when you’re handling a baby—or when you’re so tired you might accidentally knock over a standard wine glass. The set is handmade, BPA-free, and comes in a gift-wrapped box. For $20 more you can get the set personalized with names or text of your choosing.

Get a Fresh Mint Wine Set on Shop Blue Bridge for $40

25. For the new parents who thought they had everything: A gift card

Gifts for new parents: Amazon gift card

No matter how many baby showers they have, or how many gifts they receive, new parents always discover that there are loads of baby things they need that they don't have. Give them the gift of not having to pay for it themselves, with an Amazon gift card. With the click of a button they can have diapers, wipes or anything else delivered right to their door while their baby is (hopefully) sleeping.

Get an Amazon gift card

