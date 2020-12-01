25 Under-$25 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That Will Work Wonders Around Your Home
Amazon
You don’t have to shell out big bucks to upgrade your home this Cyber Monday.
Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale includes deals on tons of shopper-loved kitchen tools, cleaning products, smart home gadgets, holiday decor, and other home goods. In fact, there are over 30,000 markdowns right now, so we sorted through the many offers and rounded up some of Amazon’s most popular products that are going for $25 or less.
Now that we’re all spending more time at home, you’re likely going through your stash of cleaning supplies faster than ever. If you need to stock up, you can grab some of Amazon’s top-rated cleaning products and tools for as little as $8. You can even snag cordless handheld vacuum cleaners for just $24.
If you’re ready to save some time, money, and effort in the kitchen, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s marked-down meal prep tools, like personal blenders and egg cookers. The retailer’s best-selling bottle opener is also on sale; it’s a great holiday gift for anyone who enjoys a good bottle of vino.
While some of these deals come with savings exclusively for Prime members, anyone can get in on the special discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. And they’ll score free shipping on eligible orders, too. There are only a few hours left to score these Cyber Monday savings at Amazon, which are set to expire tonight, so dive right in with our curated list below.
Home Deals
Everlasting Comfort Ultra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $23.96 with coupon (orig. $29.95)
Vicks Mini Cool Mist Humidifier, $23.38 (orig. $39.99)
SimpleHousewares Foldable Cube Storage Bins Six-Pack, $18.87 (orig. $29.99)
Top Finel Pom Pom Velvet Throw Pillow Cover Set, $15.99 (orig. $20.99)
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Two-Pack, $23.79 with Prime (orig. $39.99)
Kitchen Deals
Krups Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker, $24.25 (orig. $34.70)
Le Creuset Stoneware Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $19.95 (orig. $27.95)
La Reveuse Personal Size Blender, $23.79 (orig. $46.99)
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker, $22.49 (orig. $29.99)
Cleaning Deals
Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Four-Pack, $7.99 with Prime (orig. $11.99)
Hikeren Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
Angry Orange Citrus Pet Odor Eliminator Cleaning Spray, $17.82 (orig. $29.97)
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets Six-Pack, $10.19 (orig. $13.98)
Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Odor Absorbing Bag Four-Pack, $19.95 (orig. $24.95)
Holiday Decor Deals
Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Candle, $14.99 (orig. $27.99)
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 4-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree, $24.99 (orig. $44.99)
Ygeomer Christmas Pillow Cover Four-Pack, $12.98 with Prime (orig. $16.32)
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 2-Foot Majestic Fir Faux Christmas Tree, $22.98 (orig. $39.99)
Twinkle Star 300 LED String Light Curtain, $17.98 with Prime (orig. $22.47)
Smart Home Deals
Kasa Smart Mini Smart Plug, $12.98 (orig. $22.99)
Wyze 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera, $19.99 (orig. $25.98)
Gosund Smart Plug Set, $16.14 with Prime (orig. $20.17)
Kasa Smart HS200 Light Switch, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb Set, $15.98 with Prime (orig. $26.99)
