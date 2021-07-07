25 Under-$200 Furniture Pieces Amazon Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Amazon Furniture Chairs

Furnishing your home, whether you're a new renter or already a seasoned homeowner, can add up pretty quickly. Thankfully, there are retailers like Amazon that not only make finding stylish and quality-made furniture pieces easy, but also have thousands of affordable options to choose from. Plus, when you sign up for a Prime membership, you can have basically anything shipped directly to your door in under two days.

Right now, the online retailer's home offerings include some impressive options from a variety of its top-rated brands, ranging from kitchen and dining room furniture to living room pieces to bedroom essentials. There are even some budget-friendly picks in Amazon's outdoor section, which includes patio furniture sets, umbrellas, and more. So regardless of your furniture needs, there's something that will suit your décor aesthetic and your wallet.

Below, explore the best Amazon furniture pieces that cost under $200 to help you put the finishing touches on your home. These inexpensive picks also come recommended by shoppers, who have left each piece hundreds—and in many cases, thousands—of five-star ratings and glowing reviews.

Shop Bedroom Furniture Under $200

When it comes to bedroom furniture, opting for quality pieces is always a good investment. Amazon is currently home to hundreds of modern bed frames, headboards, dressers, nightstands, and other must-haves for creating a cozy and elegant space. The Prepac 2-Drawer Nightstand, for instance, has more than 1,200 rave reviews to back it up, and Einfach's Upholstered Wingback Bed is loved by over 850 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. Not to mention there are plenty of mattresses to choose from as well, like the customer-favorite Linenspa hybrid mattress with over 74,000 five-star ratings.

Shop Living Room Furniture Under $200

Odds are you'll be spending lots of time in your living room, so you'll want to make it as comfortable and visually pleasing as possible. Here, we've compiled some of Amazon's top-rated consoles, armchairs, bookshelves, and sofas that will tie your space together, including the Oiaomy 3-Tier Console with over 1,200 perfect ratings and the ″super comfy″ Serta Rane Convertible Sofa. For those who work from home, there are also some home office picks to shop through courtesy of Amazon-favorite brands such as Cubiker and FDW.

Nathan James Ellipse Multipurpose Storage Cabinet with Display Shelves and Doors

Shop Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Under $200

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it can just about always benefit from additional storage. We found some functional and stylish islands and sideboards—like this one from Nathan James that costs $184—that make perfect homes for your appliances, plates, glasses, and serveware. Also included are some affordable dining room table and chair sets from Best Choice Products and Signature Design by Ashley that you're bound to enjoy.

Shop Outdoor Furniture Under $200

Turn your backyard into a relaxing destination with these budget-friendly patio furniture picks. Discover everything from loveseat swings and reclining chair sets to canopies and umbrellas that you can kick back in comfortably without spending more than $200. We have our eyes on this highly rated bistro set from Best Choice Products that has won over more than 1,200 shoppers with its sturdiness, comfort, and elegant design—and it only costs $100.