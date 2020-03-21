25 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

Now that the dust has finally settled from AW20 fashion month, it’s easy to see the takeaway trends that have really made an impression. Some of the biggest hitters this season included turbo boots, big collar shirts and everything seafoam green, but we've spotted another trend turning people’s heads: two-tone.



That’s right, two-tone is back on the fashion agenda and no, we're not talking about the ska music subculture. Ever since Gestuz's mocha and black coat was seen all over the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week, we've noticed two-tone everywhere. Making appearances in multiple collections, Loewe showed love for colour-blocking with a variety of drop-waist gowns in Paris, while Dries Van Noten debuted a series of contrasting shearling coats on the AW20 catwalk.



Though the trend includes a variety of colour combinations, the standout shades are black and cream, a clear nod to the minimalist movement of the last few years. Feeding into our love of chic, simple garments, the most coveted two-tone pieces on the market include leather bucket bags, knee-high boots and rollneck jumpers. If your spring style is in need of a serious shake-up, click through for our 25 favourite pieces...





Khaite Two-Tone Cashmere Roll-Neck Sweater, $, available at Matches Fashion

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Zara Two-Tone Camisole Dress, $, available at Zara





Ganni Two-Tone Belted Wool-Blend Coat, $, available at Matches Fashion





Danse Lente Two-Tone Small Leather Tote Bag, $, available at Matches Fashion





Zara Contrast Top, $, available at Zara





Osoi Brot Mini Two-Tone Leather Cross-Body Bag, $, available at Matches Fashion





Gestuz Leather Jacket, $, available at Gestuz





Mango Pleated Bicolour Dress, $, available at Mango





Wandler Isa Leather Knee-High Boots, $, available at My Theresa





Kikirio Two Tone Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $, available at ASOS





Velvet Stella Fleece Sweatshirt, $, available at My Theresa





Zara Two-Tone Leather Boots, $, available at Zara





COS Contrast Wrap Dress, $, available at COS





Gestuz Leather Jacket, $, available at Gestuz





Givenchy Two-Tone Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Boohoo Contrast Wrap Swimsuit, $, available at ASOS





Marni Two-Tone Crepe Top, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Ernest Leoty Victoire Two-Tone Swimsuit, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Massimo Dutti Wool Two-Tone Scarf, $, available at Massimo Dutti





16 Arlington Fonda Two-Tone Leather Bootcut Pants, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Burberry Two-Tone Reconstructed Trench Coat, $, available at Harrods





COS Slanted-Seam Constrast Skirt, $, available at COS





Charles & Keith Two Tone Mini Square Pouch, $, available at Charles & Keith





Paloma Wool Coyote Jacket, $, available at Mr. Larkin





Zara T-Shirt With Contrast Neckline, $, available at Zara

This beautiful powder blue and navy two-tone dress from Kitri is perfect for day to evening. The lightweight silk will move beautifully while you walk, plus it has pockets! Elegant, yet functional.



Kitri Sofiane Blue Silk Midi Dress, £225, available at Kitri





An elegant flare dress that's perfect for walking along the beach and watching the sunset.



Mango Pleated Bicolor Dress, £99.99, available at Mango





A fresh twist on the cut-out one-piece from Solid & Striped's 'Swim Team' design collaboration with supermodel Jourdan Dunn.



Solid & Striped The Jourdan Cutout Two-Tone Swimsuit, £145, available at Net-A-Porter





This casual carryall was crafted for Mango Committed, a special capsule collection of environmentally sustainable pieces.



Mango Texture Bicolor Bag, £19.99, available at Mango





... and if you like a matchy look then try coordinating with these sandals.



J.Crew Colorblock Cora Crisscross Sandals, £69.50, available at J.Crew





We love this midi skirt from Zara. The curved contrast between the brick orange and the black elongates the torso.



Zara Two-Tone Pleated Skirt, £29.99, available at Zara





It's no secret that fuchsia and red is a match made in two-tone heaven. If you're up for a splurge then we suggest this sophisticated statement.



Staud Joyce Two-Tone Crepe de Chine Jumpsuit, £265, available at Net-A-Porter





Kitten heeled mules are perfect for bringing a little sophistication to a casual spring outfit.



Schutz Two-Tone Mules, £168, available at Farfetch





A new take on the classic hoop with silver and gold tones in various sizes.



Finery Maley Mis Match Hoop and Ring Earrings, £22, available at Finery





This cute, comfortable espadrille is making us want to book a ticket to a beautiful cobblestoned city.



Alexachung Denim Flat Jean Stitch Espadrille, £175, available at Alexachung





We love a transitional piece that can move gracefully between work and evening cocktails. Plus, the asymmetrical cut of this silk midi gives a modern and eclectic feel.



Tibi Delphina Striped High-Rise Midi Skirt, £550, available at Matches Fashion





Strawberries and cream come to mind when we see this comfy cable-knit jumper.



Mango Bicolor Cable-Knit Sweater, £49.99, available at Mango





This unique bucket bag holds a special place in the hearts of many a fashion influencer. Worn by the likes of Leandra Medine, Aimee Song and Lisa Aiken, Staud has introduced two new shades of the Moreau exclusively for Net-A-Porter.



Staud Moreau Two-Tone Macramé and Leather Bucket Bag, £310, available at Net-A-Porter





An essential for the warmer months, with a fresh tangerine trim.



Whistles Colourblock Dome Summer Hat, £45, available at Whistles





This cute structured mini bag can be used as a crossbody, handbag or clutch with a detachable shoulder strap and handle.



Zara Two-Tone Mini City Bag, £29.99, available at Zara





Weekday Gradient Long Sleeve, £20, available at Weekday

The two-tone one-piece will be a huge trend for Spring Summer 2018. The black knotted belt in contrast with the white swimsuit gives an hourglass illusion.



Zara Knotted Two-Tone Swimsuit, £29.99, available at Zara





Topshop Colourblock Swimsuit, £24, available at Topshop

Topshop Contrast Block Knit Jumper by Glamorous, £30, available at Topshop

Charles & Keith Knot Details Sandals, £39, available at Charles & Keith

Acne Studios Kelowna Two-Tone Felted Wool-Blend Scarf, £210, available at Matchesfashion.com

Topshop Glow Two Tone Mules, £69, available at Topshop

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?









