25 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

Now that the dust has finally settled from AW20 fashion month, it’s easy to see the takeaway trends that have really made an impression. Some of the biggest hitters this season included turbo boots, big collar shirts and everything seafoam green, but we've spotted another trend turning people’s heads: two-tone.
 
That’s right, two-tone is back on the fashion agenda and no, we're not talking about the ska music subculture. Ever since Gestuz's mocha and black coat was seen all over the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week, we've noticed two-tone everywhere. Making appearances in multiple collections, Loewe showed love for colour-blocking with a variety of drop-waist gowns in Paris, while Dries Van Noten debuted a series of contrasting shearling coats on the AW20 catwalk.
 
Though the trend includes a variety of colour combinations, the standout shades are black and cream, a clear nod to the minimalist movement of the last few years. Feeding into our love of chic, simple garments, the most coveted two-tone pieces on the market include leather bucket bags, knee-high boots and rollneck jumpers. If your spring style is in need of a serious shake-up, click through for our 25 favourite pieces...

<br> <br> <strong>Khaite</strong> Two-Tone Cashmere Roll-Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Khaite-Marianna-two-tone-cashmere-roll-neck-sweater-1321185" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Two-Tone Camisole Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/two-toned-camisole-dress-p01165165.html?v1=44664537&v2=1445722" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Ganni</strong> Two-Tone Belted Wool-Blend Coat, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Ganni-Two-tone-belted-wool-blend-coat-1313172" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Danse Lente</strong> Two-Tone Small Leather Tote Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Danse-Lente-Two-tone-small-leather-tote-bag-1329399" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Contrast Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/contrast-top-p05039403.html?v1=38273221&v2=1445717" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Osoi</strong> Brot Mini Two-Tone Leather Cross-Body Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Osoi-Brot-mini-two-tone-leather-cross-body-bag-1343269" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Gestuz</strong> Leather Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://www.gestuz.com/en-en/safari-surigz-leather-jacket-10904201-90680" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gestuz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gestuz</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Mango</strong> Pleated Bicolour Dress, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/dresses-midi/pleated-bicolour-dress_67054412.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Wandler</strong> Isa Leather Knee-High Boots, $, available at <a href="https://www.mytheresa.com/en-gb/wandler-isa-leather-boots-1430471.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Theresa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Theresa</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Kikirio</strong> Two Tone Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/kikirio/kikirio-bex-two-tone-cheeky-bikini-bottom-in-multi/prd/10055586?clr=&colourWayId=15090616&SearchQuery=two%20tone" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Velvet</strong> Stella Fleece Sweatshirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.mytheresa.com/en-gb/velvet-stella-fleece-sweatshirt-1151589.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Theresa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Theresa</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Two-Tone Leather Boots, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/two-tone-leather-high-heel-ankle-boots-p12178510.html?v1=36493323&v2=1445628" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Contrast Wrap Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/dresses/product.contrast-wrap-dress-beige.0890876002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Gestuz</strong> Leather Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://www.gestuz.com/en-eu/safari-maevagz-leather-jacket-10904205-90680" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gestuz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gestuz</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Givenchy</strong> Two-Tone Cashmere Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1199731/Givenchy/two-tone-cashmere-sweater" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Boohoo</strong> Contrast Wrap Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/boohoo/boohoo-contrast-wrap-swimsuit-in-mono/prd/11013137?clr=&colourWayId=16273716&SearchQuery=contrast" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Marni</strong> Two-Tone Crepe Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1206146?gclsrc=aw.ds&cm_mmc=Google-ProductSearch-UK--c-_-NAP_EN_UK_PLA-_-NAP%C2%A0-%C2%A0UK%C2%A0-%C2%A0GS%C2%A0-+Designer+-+Class_Clothing%C2%A0-+Type_Tops%C2%A0-%C2%A0High%C2%A0-%C2%A0CSS--Tops+-+Blouses_INTL&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI8Yn-g_-e6AIVGeDtCh2YqgBwEAQYCiABEgLG1_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Ernest Leoty</strong> Victoire Two-Tone Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1207573/Ernest_Leoty/victoire-two-tone-swimsuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Massimo Dutti</strong> Wool Two-Tone Scarf, $, available at <a href="https://www.massimodutti.com/gb/men/mid-season-sale/special-prices/100%25-wool-two-tone-scarf-c1469005p8814641.html?colorId=401&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlu6B0P-e6AIVg7TtCh0-WQCsEAQYBCABEgJw2fD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Massimo Dutti" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Massimo Dutti</a>


<br> <br> <strong>16 Arlington</strong> Fonda Two-Tone Leather Bootcut Pants, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1181031/16ARLINGTON/fonda-two-tone-leather-bootcut-pants" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Burberry</strong> Two-Tone Reconstructed Trench Coat, $, available at <a href="https://www.harrods.com/en-gb/shopping/two-tone-reconstructed-trench-coat-15015417?utm_source=google_uk&utm_medium=shopping&utm_campaign=women&utm_content=burberry_15015417-4952&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuvTagICf6AIVxLTtCh0WqAA3EAQYGSABEgJHxPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harrods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harrods</a>


<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Slanted-Seam Constrast Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/skirts/product.slanted-seam-contrast-skirt-blue.0731923001.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_uCm6P-e6AIVQ7DtCh3K0wXPEAQYBSABEgJgj_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Charles & Keith</strong> Two Tone Mini Square Pouch, $, available at <a href="https://www.charleskeith.co.uk/en/sale/sale-in/view-all/two-tone-mini-square-pouch-multi-ck6-30150891.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles & Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles & Keith</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Paloma Wool</strong> Coyote Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://mrlarkin.net/store/paloma-wool-coyote-jacket-tan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mr. Larkin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mr. Larkin</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> T-Shirt With Contrast Neckline, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/t-shirt-with-contrast-neckline-p04770002.html?v1=39387359&v2=1445717" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


This beautiful powder blue and navy two-tone dress from Kitri is perfect for day to evening. The lightweight silk will move beautifully while you walk, plus it has pockets! Elegant, yet functional. <br><br><strong>Kitri</strong> Sofiane Blue Silk Midi Dress, £225, available at <a href="https://kitristudio.com/collections/bestsellers/products/sofiane-silk-midi-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kitri</a><br><br>
This beautiful powder blue and navy two-tone dress from Kitri is perfect for day to evening. The lightweight silk will move beautifully while you walk, plus it has pockets! Elegant, yet functional.

An elegant flare dress that's perfect for walking along the beach and watching the sunset. <br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Pleated Bicolor Dress, £99.99, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/dresses-midi/pleated-bicolor-dress_21035728.html?c=85&n=1&s=prendas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a><br><br>
An elegant flare dress that's perfect for walking along the beach and watching the sunset.

A fresh twist on the cut-out one-piece from Solid & Striped's 'Swim Team' design collaboration with supermodel Jourdan Dunn. <br><br><strong>Solid & Striped</strong> The Jourdan Cutout Two-Tone Swimsuit, £145, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1031450/Solid_and_Striped/the-jourdan-cutout-two-tone-swimsuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a><br><br>
A fresh twist on the cut-out one-piece from Solid & Striped's 'Swim Team' design collaboration with supermodel Jourdan Dunn.

This casual carryall was crafted for Mango Committed, a special capsule collection of environmentally sustainable pieces. <br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Texture Bicolor Bag, £19.99, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/bags-handbags/texture-bicolor-bag_23037014.html?c=08&n=1&s=search" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a><br><br>
This casual carryall was crafted for Mango Committed, a special capsule collection of environmentally sustainable pieces.

... and if you like a matchy look then try coordinating with these sandals. <br><br><strong>J.Crew</strong> Colorblock Cora Crisscross Sandals, £69.50, available at <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/gb/p/womens_category/shoes/sandals/colorblock-cora-crisscross-sandals/H8777?color_name=dark-ink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J.Crew</a><br><br>
... and if you like a matchy look then try coordinating with these sandals.

We love this midi skirt from Zara. The curved contrast between the brick orange and the black elongates the torso. <br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Two-Tone Pleated Skirt, £29.99, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/two-tone-pleated-skirt-p00787022.html?v1=5526098&v2=719016" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a><br><br>
We love this midi skirt from Zara. The curved contrast between the brick orange and the black elongates the torso.

It's no secret that fuchsia and red is a match made in two-tone heaven. If you're up for a splurge then we suggest this sophisticated statement. <br><br><strong>Staud</strong> Joyce Two-Tone Crepe de Chine Jumpsuit, £265, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/995222/STAUD/joyce-cropped-two-tone-crepe-de-chine-jumpsuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a><br><br>
It's no secret that fuchsia and red is a match made in two-tone heaven. If you're up for a splurge then we suggest this sophisticated statement.

Kitten heeled mules are perfect for bringing a little sophistication to a casual spring outfit. <br><br><strong>Schutz</strong> Two-Tone Mules, £168, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/schutz-two-tone-mules-item-12276962.aspx?storeid=10168&from=search" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a><br><br>
Kitten heeled mules are perfect for bringing a little sophistication to a casual spring outfit.

A new take on the classic hoop with silver and gold tones in various sizes. <br><br><strong>Finery</strong> Maley Mis Match Hoop and Ring Earrings, £22, available at <a href="https://www.finerylondon.com/uk/products/maley-mis-match-hoop-and-ring-earrings?taxon_id=13" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finery</a><br><br>
A new take on the classic hoop with silver and gold tones in various sizes.

This cute, comfortable espadrille is making us want to book a ticket to a beautiful cobblestoned city. <br><br><strong>Alexachung</strong> Denim Flat Jean Stitch Espadrille, £175, available at <a href="https://www.alexachung.com/uk/denim-flat-jean-stitch-espadrille-red-332" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexachung" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexachung</a><br><br>
This cute, comfortable espadrille is making us want to book a ticket to a beautiful cobblestoned city.

We love a transitional piece that can move gracefully between work and evening cocktails. Plus, the asymmetrical cut of this silk midi gives a modern and eclectic feel. <br><br><strong>Tibi</strong> Delphina Striped High-Rise Midi Skirt, £550, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Tibi-Delphina-striped-high-rise-midi-skirt-1184605" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a><br><br>
We love a transitional piece that can move gracefully between work and evening cocktails. Plus, the asymmetrical cut of this silk midi gives a modern and eclectic feel.

Strawberries and cream come to mind when we see this comfy cable-knit jumper. <br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Bicolor Cable-Knit Sweater, £49.99, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/cardigans-and-sweaters-sweaters/bicolor-cable-knit-sweater_23030670.html?c=05&n=1&s=search" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a><br><br>
Strawberries and cream come to mind when we see this comfy cable-knit jumper.

This unique bucket bag holds a special place in the hearts of many a fashion influencer. Worn by the likes of Leandra Medine, Aimee Song and Lisa Aiken, Staud has introduced two new shades of the Moreau exclusively for Net-A-Porter. <br><br><strong>Staud</strong> Moreau Two-Tone Macramé and Leather Bucket Bag, £310, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/product/1041853" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a><br><br>
This unique bucket bag holds a special place in the hearts of many a fashion influencer. Worn by the likes of Leandra Medine, Aimee Song and Lisa Aiken, Staud has introduced two new shades of the Moreau exclusively for Net-A-Porter.

An essential for the warmer months, with a fresh tangerine trim. <br><br><strong>Whistles</strong> Colourblock Dome Summer Hat, £45, available at <a href="http://www.whistles.com/women/colourblock-dome-summer-hat-24753.html?cgid=Womenswear&dwvar_colourblock-dome-summer-hat-24753_color=Multicolour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whistles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whistles</a><br><br>
An essential for the warmer months, with a fresh tangerine trim.

This cute structured mini bag can be used as a crossbody, handbag or clutch with a detachable shoulder strap and handle. <br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Two-Tone Mini City Bag, £29.99, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/two-tone-mini-city-bag-p13361304.html?v1=5343540&v2=358041" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a><br><br>
This cute structured mini bag can be used as a crossbody, handbag or clutch with a detachable shoulder strap and handle.

A versatile midi, which you can dress up or down depending on the occasion.

Warehouse Colourblock Pleated Dress, £79, available at Warehouse
A versatile midi, which you can dress up or down depending on the occasion.

<strong>Weekday</strong> Gradient Long Sleeve, £20, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/women/get-the-latest/new-arrivals/_jcr_content/subdepartmentPar/productlisting_86054396.products/product.gradient-long-sleeve-blue.0616722001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weekday</a>
The two-tone one-piece will be a huge trend for Spring Summer 2018. The black knotted belt in contrast with the white swimsuit gives an hourglass illusion. <br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Knotted Two-Tone Swimsuit, £29.99, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/knotted-two-tone-swimsuit-p00501005.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a><br><br>
The two-tone one-piece will be a huge trend for Spring Summer 2018. The black knotted belt in contrast with the white swimsuit gives an hourglass illusion.

<strong>Topshop</strong> Colourblock Swimsuit, £24, available at <a href="http://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/clothing-427/swimwear-beachwear-3163078/colourblock-swimsuit-7429370?bi=0&ps=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>
<strong>Topshop</strong> Contrast Block Knit Jumper by Glamorous, £30, available at <a href="http://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/contrast-block-knit-jumper-by-glamorous-7409213?bi=0&ps=20&Ntt=contrast" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>
<strong>Charles & Keith</strong> Knot Details Sandals, £39, available at <a href="http://www.charleskeith.com/gb/shoes/knot-details-sandals-fuchsia-ck1-70060367.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles & Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles & Keith</a>
<strong>Acne Studios</strong> Kelowna Two-Tone Felted Wool-Blend Scarf, £210, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Acne-Studios-Kelowna-two-tone-felted-wool-blend-scarf%09-1186467" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matchesfashion.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matchesfashion.com</a>
<strong>Topshop</strong> Glow Two Tone Mules, £69, available at <a href="http://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/glow-two-tone-mules-7229913" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>
