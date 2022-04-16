25 Times Alison Hammond Was Basically The Best Thing About British TV

Alison Hammond (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

With her infectious laugh, naughty sense of humour and incredible interview style that can have even the most notoriously difficult A-listers in stitches, Alison Hammond is real one-off.

After finding fame as a housemate on Big Brother in 2002, Alison was quickly signed up as a roving reporter for This Morning, and made appearances on the likes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

In recent years, her fame has skyrocketed after a much-deserved promotion to one of the main hosts on This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary, as well as her role on the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice, which has even seen her nominated for a Bafta.

In fact, we’d go as far to say that she’s basically now the best thing about British telly – and here’s 25 clips that prove it...

1. When Alison accidentally pushed a man into the Albert Dock

2. When she told Holly and Phil she wanted a man “with a strong back”

She may be on the hunt for love in Celebs Go Dating, but @AlisonHammond's already found it with all of your comments... and one particular message did catch her eye! 😂



To find out who described Alison as their 'perfect' girlfriend, head to the app! 👉https://t.co/H7BmcfSZvRpic.twitter.com/xTuHaXpHCm — This Morning (@thismorning) March 3, 2020

3. When she nearly got arrested while presenting live from Pisa

We sent @AlisonHammond to Pisa to tell you all about our £300K competition... but never thought she'd have a run-in with the Italian police! 😂



For a chance to win £300K, and perhaps bail Alison out of jail, enter here 👉 https://t.co/hQvl5Nm9WT



18+ UK only, T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/oOpd5AZo22 — This Morning (@thismorning) June 30, 2019

4. When she conducted a live ceremony for a woman who wanted to marry her dog

Meanwhile on daytime TV... pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

5. When Alison forced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to propose to her during an interview and was totally cool when he put the ring on her finger

6. When she totally lost it when Barry Humphries mistook Dermot O’Leary for Phillip Schofield and congratulated him on coming out

Can guarantee this conversation doesn't go the way you'd expect it to 😂 pic.twitter.com/64PLpMq77e — This Morning (@thismorning) November 26, 2021

7. When she got caught on a doorknob live on air while promoting a caravan competition

8. When she covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public engagement for and had zero chill

9. When she surprised Hugh Jackman with a date and proceeded to get him drunk and feed him chocolates

10. When Alison did Kylie and it was frame-for-frame perfect

11. When she took over the This Morning kitchen and it was a truly wild ride

12. And then they gave she her own mini-series on the app, and it was even more calamitous

13. Her turn in the Bake Off was equally brilliant

Alison Hammond on Bake Off. The tent will never be the same again. #GBBO@AlisonHammondpic.twitter.com/34MaPfcwx6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

14. When she crooned with king of crooning Michael Bublé

15. But Bradley Cooper was a little less impressed with her vocal prowess

16. When Alison begged Jonathan Bailey for a live demo of those Bridgerton sex scenes

Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton shows Alison how the "shakey-shakey" scenes are filmed 😅 pic.twitter.com/jyVlcif3ww — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2022

17. When she interviewed a tree. Yes, a tree

18. When she looked scared for her life as she rode the tiniest and least frightening rollercoaster ever

19. When she gave it 110% as Missy Elliott on Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief

20. When Alison totally couldn’t control her laughter in this unseen Strictly Come Dancing clip

21. When she couldn’t get her words out during an interview with Harry Styles and Kenneth Branagh

22. When she met Mariah Carey and everything about it was incredible

23. When Alison took a ride out with the RNLI

24. When she braved the ski slopes

And this was before @AlisonHammond2 experienced the famous Val D'Isere après-ski! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/c4g3zBgwUq — This Morning (@thismorning) January 10, 2019

25. And finally, when she had Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in stitches during this absolutely hilarious interview

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

