25 Shearling Jackets That’ll Keep You Nice & Toasty This Winter

Georgia Murray

Sayonara faux fur, shearling is our favourite fuzzy friend this winter. Thanks to a slew of designers, from JW Anderson to Coach, shearling has shaken off any lingering associations with Del Boy and been given a thoroughly contemporary spin (although we do have a soft spot for the Peckham local's penchant for teaming a shearling jacket with a turtleneck and gold jewellery).

Suede or leather shearling – essentially skin from a recently shorn sheep with its wool left on – was worn by Native Americans and Indigenous peoples in cold climates like Alaska and Canada for years before it was popularised in the West by the uniform of American Air Force pilots in the 1940s. Its flexibility, durability and warmth proved it to be the most comfortable material to fly in.

Next came James Dean, who gave shearling leather jackets a rebellious edge on the silver screen in the '50s. By the '60s, the likes of Pattie Boyd were wearing longline shearling and suede Afghan coats, traditional overcoats imported from Kabul and Kandahar by Craig Sams, who sold them to It Girls (and Boys) through his King's Road boutique. Fast-forward to the 1980s and shearling made its way back to cropped styles, this time in checks and denim (see Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler for throwback inspiration). More recently, shearling jackets of all kinds were spotted throughout the 2010s, from Kenzo x H&M to Sandy Liang and Ulla Johnson, with plenty of faux options (now commonly called 'borg') available for staying cruelty-free.

No matter which era you go for, there's no denying the universal appeal of shearling. Click through to find 25 fuzzy jackets to see you through the cold season.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Gap Sherpa Overcoat, $, available at Gap
ASOS Marketplace Vintage 90s Faux Shearling Coat, $, available at ASOS, asos marketplace
Monki Cord Faux Shearling Lined Jacket, $, available at ASOS
AllSaints Madsen Shearling Jacket, $, available at AllSaints
Monki Oversized Faux Shearling Coat, $, available at Monki
Brave Soul Plus Teddy Borg Jacket, $, available at ASOS
ASOS, ASOS Marketplace Vintage Sheep Suede Shearling Coat, $, available at ASOS, asos marketplace
Topshop Black Reversible Borg Jacket, $, available at Topshop
Stand Studio Kristy Shearling-Trimmed Faux Suede Jacket, $, available at Moda Operandi
Ugg Shearling Vest, $, available at Ugg, UGG Australia
Stand Studio Glossed Faux Shearling Jacket, $, available at The Outnet
Mango Faux Shearling Jacket, $, available at Mango
ASOS Vintage Cream Sheepskin Teddy Coat, $, available at ASOS, asos marketplace
BDG Urban Outfitters Faux Shearling Coat, $, available at Urban Outfitters
& Other Stories Oversized Boxy Shearling Jacket, $, available at & Other Stories
Pimkie Women's Fur Vest, $, available at Amazon Fashion
Topshop Blush Pink Cropped Borg Coat, $, available at Topshop
M&S Collection Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, $, available at M&S, Marks & Spencer
Stand Studio Faux Shearling Jacket, $, available at Farfetch
V BY VERY CURVE Faux Shearling Biker Jacket In Black, $, available at Littlewoods
BEYOND RETRO 1980s Faux Suede Coat, $, available at Beyond Retro
Levi's Faux-Shearling Denim Jacket, $, available at Farfetch
Zara Double Faced Overshirt TRF, $, available at Zara
Only Oversized Denim Jacket, $, available at ASOS


White Stuff Budley Shearling Gilet, $, available at White Stuff

