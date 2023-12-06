25 Screenshots Of Whiny, Entitled People That Prove The Holidays Bring Out The Worst In Some People

1.This couple who publicly complained about the gifts they received from their family members:

2.This adult who wrote a letter to Santa and essentially asked for their entire home to be furnished:

3.This two-part tree drama:

4.This person who really had me in the first half, not gonna lie:

5.This person who wants a nice, free car for their soon-to-be 16-year-old kid:

6.This person who wanted their Facebook friends to buy them expensive Christmas gifts:

7.This person who is canceling Christmas over $20:

8.This person who resorted to guilt-tripping:

9.This person who wants a free Christmas dinner that includes 80-day matured beef (no exceptions):

10.This person who just wanted someone to clean up for them:

11.This 17-year-old who sent Santa quite an expensive wishlist:

12.This person who needs free Christmas decorations...but only if they're exactly what they have in mind:

13.This person who wanted strangers to take their kids for Christmas:

14.This person who needs a PS4 to spend quality time with their kids:

15.This nightmare parent who is definitely raising a spoiled kid:

16.These neighbors with some nerve:

17.This person who asked a stranger for a present:

18.This sticky sticker situation:

19.This person who asked for a rather hefty discount:

20.This person who decided to do their Christmas shopping...on Christmas:

21.This couple who is in desperate need of a free Christmas tree, a fridge, and some crock pots:

22.This person who posted their family's wish list on Facebook:

23.This person who turned to name-calling:

24.This person who wanted something free, all in the name of Christmas spirit:

25.This person who wouldn't just pay the $12:

H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars