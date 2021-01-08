The $25 ‘powerful’ hairdryer that’s perfect for thick hair
If you have thick hair, then you are too familiar with the struggle that is wash day. You also know, probably better than anyone else, that not all hair dryers are equal. Some are flimsy and have parts that’ll instantly break once you pull it through your hair; others may be too hot or not hot enough, either frying your tresses or setting you up for ultimate hair frizz.
Luckily, there is an affordable hair dryer on Amazon great for thick, curly and textured hair. And the best part?
Shop: InfinityPro Hair Dryer, $24.94
The hairdryer comes in four different colors and features ceramic technology that fights frizz and conditions the hair to prevent excessive damage. Included is a concentrator nozzle and a diffuser that allows for a lot of hair body without the annoyance of frizz.
One reviewer pointed out that the dryer cuts her hair drying in half. She wrote, “I have had this hair dryer for years with no problems. I have crazy thick hair that takes forever to dry. Not with this baby! It has super-strong airpower, and the cool mode is actually cold air! I swear it cuts the amount of time it takes to dry with my old hairdryer in half.”
Another reviewer called this a “must-have” in her book. She commented, “The power is incredible, and the settings have many options. It has never steered me wrong. I dropped it, used it to blow up an air mattress using the cold setting, and it has never disappointed me.”
