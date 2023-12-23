25 People Who Didn't Get *Quite* What They'd Ordered This Holiday Season

1.This person was just trying to get some fun Christmas decor...and ended up with a piece of paper.

2.This person ordered shoes online but only got the right shoe...which the company fixed by sending two more right shoes.

3.This Etsy shop got a little confused.

4.As did this cake designer.

5.This father only has himself to blame for forgetting to remove the placeholder text he wrote for the back of this shirt made to celebrate his son's love for Pooh.

6.This poor person ordered a “Rose Apothecary” sweater (from Schitt's Creek) as a gift for their fiancé, and instead got this. The worst part? The woman and her fiancé are both double-vaxxed healthcare workers.

7.This person also didn't get quite the shirt they'd wanted.

8.This poor person didn't realize they were ordering a phone that looks to be made for American Girl Dolls.

9.And this person is going to have to figure something else out when making Christmas cookies, because he accidentally ordered microscopic cookie cutters.

10.What is this? A Christmas tree for ants?

11.This person's tree also left a little to be desired, we'll just say.

12.This poor guy was just trying to get a realistic-looking stuffed animal for his girlfriend after their cat died during the holidays...and spent $300 on this.

13.Whoever packed this online order didn't even try.

14.This guy tried to get a nice winter hat, and ended up with a convincing costume for Scarecrow from Batman Begins.

15.And this person actually did order a mask for Scarecrow for Halloween, but ended up with what was essentially a paper bag.

16.This person ordered some luggage, perhaps for a holiday trip, and ended up with this (mouse for scale).

17.Ah yes, a nice cozy blanket for winter. For your dog, at least.

18.This ottoman might work for an infant, but not an adult person.

19.The new DnD dice on the left are sick. The ones the person ordering them got? Not so much.

20.I have to include one of my favorite online shopping fails in this post. Imagine ordering a Gromit mug and getting a mug with a PICTURE of a Gromit mug on it.

Story continues

21.That's...not the Grogu I remember.

22.This person thought they were getting a nice new iPad case, only to find it was made out of literal toothpaste boxes.

23.This person was probably just trying to get through that weird time at work between Thanksgiving and Christmas and had this to add to their troubles.

24.Same with this poor person.

25.And finally, this person got exactly what they ordered, but they probably didn't expect the package to say exactly what the order was for their whole family to see.