25-year-old woman in critical condition after stabbing in Westmount

The young woman was stabbed several times in the upper body and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 25-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed in Montreal's Westmount borough early Sunday morning.

Police say an altercation broke out between a man and a woman just after 3 a.m. near de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Roslyn Avenue.

Public security officers patrolling nearby intervened but not before the woman was stabbed several times in the upper body.

The officers took the man into custody and the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene and investigators will meet with the suspect.

The stabbing is the second to occur overnight on the island of Montreal.

Just minutes earlier, around 2:30 a.m., two men aged 24 and 34 suffered minor injuries in a stabbing outside a bar on St-Denis Street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

Police say they're looking for as many as three male suspects, all of whom fled the scene on foot.