25-year-old killed in hit-and-run while pulled over with flat tire, NC troopers say

A 25-year-old North Carolina man was killed in a hit-and-run while pulled over with a flat tire, police said.

Ammad Brown of Wilmington was driving north on U.S. 421 near McQuillan Drive in New Hanover County on Sunday when his vehicle got a flat tire and he pulled over onto the shoulder, Sgt. David Adams with the North Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News on Tuesday.

Brown at one point stepped “at least partially in the roadway” and was hit by a vehicle traveling north around 6:40 a.m., according to Adams.

The driver did not stop, Adams said, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams said Tuesday that troopers are still working to identify the vehicle and driver that hit Brown and that the investigation is “very active”

No other information about the hit-and-run was available Tuesday.

New Hanover County is in southeastern North Carolina, about 130 miles from Raleigh.

