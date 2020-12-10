25 of the Most Popular Gifts This Year, According to Google
What do you do when you want to learn more about a product you have your eyes on to buy during the holiday season? It’s a pretty safe bet that one of the first things you do is look it up on Google. And because so many people do just that, the search engine has a wealth of data concerning what people want to find wrapped up in ribbon this year. In a bid to spread this information and help shoppers discover the perfect presents, Google revealed 100 of the most popular gifts of 2020, based on rising searches.
The list includes home decor, cleaning products, kitchen appliances, beauty tools, high-tech gadgets, wellness essentials, and toys for little ones. It’s a treasure trove of gift-giving inspiration, so if you haven’t already found that special something for everyone on your list, you’ll want to check out what everyone’s searching for this year.
The best part is that many of the products are available to shop online from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Sephora. For instance, you can order this Roku Streaming Media Player from Amazon and have it arrive before Christmas. And this splurge-worthy Dyson hair dryer is still available at Sephora after selling out at other stores.
Ahead, check out 25 of the most popular gifts of 2020 that you can order online today. Hurry, some items are already low on stock, and the window of time to get gifts delivered before Christmas is quickly shrinking.
Trending Home Gifts
iRobot Roomba 960, $423 (was $650); amazon.com
Garden Treasures Style Selections Propane Patio Heater, $263 (was $500); amazon.com
Black+Decker Personal Ceramic Heater, $20 (was $30); amazon.com
Dalattin LED Lights, $38; amazon.com
Pure Enrichment Mistaire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $40; amazon.com
Trending Kitchen Gifts
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine, $165 (was $199); amazon.com
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $69 (was $99); walmart.com
Crock -Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $35 (was $40); amazon.com
Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven, From $155; lecreuset.com
Trending Health and Wellness Gifts
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $199 (was $230); amazon.com
The Coldest Water Bottle, From $25; amazon.com
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush, $250 (was $330); amazon.com
XtremepowerUS Electric Massage Gun, $65; amazon.com
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $20 (was $25); amazon.com
Trending Beauty Gifts
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $49 (was $60); amazon.com
NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lipstick, $8; ulta.com
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; sephora.com
Trending Tech Gifts
Apple Watch Series 6, $469 (was $499); amazon.com
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $25 (was $40); amazon.com
Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player, $22 (was $30); amazon.com
Trending Toy Gifts
Pokemon TCG: Champions Path, $26; amazon.com
Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse, $179 (was $200); amazon.com
Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise Rainbow Kitty with Doll, $69; amazon.com
Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy by Hasbro, $59; amazon.com