The 25 Most Heartbreaking TV Character Deaths of the Year (So Far)

Grab yourselves a fistful of Kleenex, because our reflection on the TV year thus far is about to get sad.

Even with several months left in our 2021 viewing, television has broken our hearts more than two dozen times already this year, by way of some truly gut-wrenching character deaths.

In the list below, we’re revisiting 25 demises that shattered us this year — so far, at least — beginning with a tragic Lupin murder early in the year and culminating with an emotional self-sacrifice that took place just days ago on a Disney+ favorite.

And though other characters have met unfortunate ends on the small screen in 2021, we’ve whittled down our choices to the most heartbreaking deaths of the bunch, with only one tragedy per show represented. (Exceptions were made when multiple characters perished at the same time, like an ill-fated For All Mankind couple.)

Needless to say, we’re slapping a big ol’ SPOILER ALERT on the list below. If you’re not caught up on the following series, you might want to bookmark this page for later: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Blacklist, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Fear the Walking Dead, For All Mankind, Grey’s Anatomy, The Handmaid’s Tale, It’s a Sin, Loki, Lupin, Mare of Easttown, Mayans MC, NCIS, Pose, The Resident, SEAL Team, Snowfall, S.W.A.T., Sweet Tooth, THEM, The Underground Railroad, Walker and/or Who Killed Sara?

But if you’re ready to get a little weepy, scroll through our current list of the year’s saddest character deaths, then hit the comments with any others that left you in tears.

