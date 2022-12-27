25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023

This year has proved to be yet another banner one for television, with 2022 seeing the debut of ground-breaking original series like “Severance,” “Pachinko” and “The Bear,” among many others. Looking ahead to 2023, the TV bubble continues to expand, with a slew of shows (returning and new) set across streamers and networks — based on preexisting IP and not, headlined with both established and up-and-coming talent and creatives.

From Disney+’s continued expansion into prequel and sequelmania from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm to the return of prestige HBO drama “Succession,” TheWrap has your go-to guide on some of the most hotly anticipated releases coming as soon as January. There’s video game fare (“The Last of Us”), fantasy tales (“Mayfair Witches”), comedies (“That ‘90s Show”) and mysteries (“Poker Face”) galore — a little bit of something for everyone.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 25 most anticipated TV shows of 25, selected by TheWrap staff, along with a robust honorable mentions section.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC) — Jan. 8

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding – Mayfair Witches _ Season 1, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

The second Anne Rice adaptation, stemming from AMC’s acquisition of the author’s works, will be based on the first novel in the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy, starring Alexandra Daddario. The supernatural gothic series will follow Daddario’s Rowan, a brilliant neurosurgeon who comes from a long dynasty of powerful witches. The eight-episode series will follow the character as she grapples with her newfound powers and a sinister presence that has haunted her ancestors for generations. — Natalie Oganesyan

“The Last of Us” (HBO) — Jan. 15

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Based on Naught Dog Studios’ critically acclaimed video game, “The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast is Gabriel Luna (“True Detective”), who plays Joel’s younger brother and former soldier Tommy, Anna Torv (“Fringe”), who plays a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor Tess and Merle Dandrige (“The Flight Attendant”), who reprises her role from the video game as resistance leader Marlene. Guest stars include Nico Parker (“The Third Day”) as Joel’s daughter Sarah; Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) and Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (“Euphoria”) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce ( “The Last of Us” video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. The series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann. — Lucas Manfredi

“That ‘90s Show” (Netflix) — Jan. 19

Netflix

Hello Wisconsin! The sequel to Fox’s aughts sitcom “That ‘70s Show” has to not only shoulder the expectations of its beloved predecessor, but also the circumstances surrounding the negatively received spinoff “That ‘80s Show.” In Netflix’s conception of the reboot-of-sorts, viewers are transported back to Point Place, the iconic Vista Cruiser and basement smoking circle where Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric’s (Topher Grace) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is to spend her summer. While there, she discovers a ragtag group of friends and neighbors, navigating the recklessness of adolescence while also dealing with Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) helicopter grandmother ways and Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) tendency to be … himself. — Natalie Oganesyan

“Poker Face” (Peacock) — Jan. 26

Natasha Lyonne in “Poker Face” / Peacock

“Glass Onion” writer-director Rian Johnson is taking his whodunnit storytelling capabilities to the small screen with the Natasha Lyonne murder-mystery vehicle “Poker Face.” The ten-part series — which marks the Oscar nominee’s first TV show he created himself — features Lyonne as a civilian Benoit Blanc-type who encounters strange characters and even stranger crimes she can’t help but solve due to a predisposition to identify when someone is lying. But that’s not all: a Class A guest star list includes the likes of Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Stephanie Hsu and many more. — Natalie Oganesyan

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+) — Jan. 27

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford in “Shrinking” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

“Ted Lasso” duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein are teaming with Jason Segel for his comedy “Shrinking,” about a grieving therapist (Segel, who also writes and executive produces) who begins to break the rules and bares all to his clients. The comedy, which is the second Apple project to center on a psychologist (after Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell’s “The Shrink Next Door”), also features Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie and more. — Natalie Oganesyan

“Not Dead Yet” (ABC) — Feb. 8

Gina Rodriguez in “Not Dead Yet” (ABC)

Gina Rodriguez is returning to broadcast TV after her star-making turn in “Jane the Virgin” with this half-hour comedy adapted from Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book “Confessions of a 40-Something F–k Up.” The series, from creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (“This Is Us”), follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-identified disaster, who is attempting to restart the life and career she abandoned five years ago. Per the show’s logline, “When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.” — Natalie Oganesyan

“The Company You Keep” (ABC) — Feb. 19

ABC/Eric McCandless

This caper series, from executive producer Jon M. Chu, marks Milo Ventimiglia’s first role after wrapping NBC’s hit “This Is Us.” Based on the Korean Broadcasting System show “My Fellow Citizen,” the 20th Television Production follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) after a night of passion, during which they’re unaware of the professional collision course closing in on them. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) also executive produce alongside Ventimiglia. — Natalie Oganesyan

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 (Disney+) — March 1

Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” returns (finally). Last time we saw the helmeted hero (played by Pedro Pascal) was during a mini-arc on “The Book of Boba Fett” at the beginning of 2022. (The last proper season of “The Mandalorian” concluded all the way back in December 2020.) A brief teaser promises the return of Amy Sedaris’ character (thank the maker), a trip to Mandalore and some more drama with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and co-star Carl Weathers direct new episodes and guest stars scheduled to appear in this season include Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd. Great Scott! — Drew Taylor

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video) — March 3

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s historical fiction novel of the same name rocked the world when it was published in March 2019, and Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club only amplified the story when it selected “Daisy Jones & the Six” as the March 2019 read. Riley Keough will star as the title character, the lead singer of a ‘70s rock band that echoes Fleetwood Mac, in the television adaptation of Reid’s book, which is told in a series of interviews akin to a documentary. The rest of the star-powered ensemble includes Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Billy’s wife, Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie and Will Harrison as Graham. Timothy Olyphant will portray Rod Reyes, Tom Wright will play Teddy Price and Nabiyah Be will portray Simone Jackson. — Dessi Gomez

“Perry Mason” (HBO) Season 2 — March 6

Matthew Rhys in “Perry Mason” Season 2 | Merrick Morton/HBO

The man with the hat is back! “The Americans” star Matthew Rhys successfully revived the classic TV series “Perry Mason” with the first season of this HBO redo, offering a grittier, deliciously noir-flavored take on the story of a defense lawyer in 1930s Los Angeles. Except Mason didn’t become a trial lawyer until the end of Season 1, so we’re mighty intrigued to see how the story progresses in Season 2 now that a major piece of this origin tale has been told. — Adam Chitwood

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 (Showtime) — March 24

(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman, Samantha Hanratty, Alexa Barajas, Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton,Nia Sondaya, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, and Liv Hewson (Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

“Yellowjackets” hive rise: The cult Showtime hit has already clinched an early Season 3 renewal, meaning that more mayhem and murder is on the way. Upon its debut in November 2021, the heavy hitting drama-thriller — which follows a high school soccer team that descends into the savage unknown following a plane crash in the 1990s and traces their lives two decades removed from the trauma in the present day — garnered instant acclaim for its depiction of female bonds, mystery box format and exploration of what it takes to survive. The hotly anticipated second season will debut March 24. — Natalie Oganesyan

“The White House Plumbers” (HBO) — March 2023

Based on the book by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh, “White House Plumbers” chronicles how Richard Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) accidentally undo the presidency they fought so hard to prolong. But with “Veep” showrunner David Mandel at the helm, we can expect a comedic spin on these real-life events. Alongside Harrelson and Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson (“Run,” “The Patient”) will portray White House Counsel John Dean, and Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) will play Hunt’s wife Dorothy, a CIA member. — Dessi Gomez

“Succession” Season 4 (HBO) — TBA, Spring 2023

Brian Cox in “Succession” | HBO

With Season 3’s knife-twister of a finale, Jesse Armstrong and co. proved that lightning can strike thrice. HBO’s most-fêted drama in recent years picked up a few more statues at the 2022 Emmys and pissed off some royalists in the process. A year after we saw the Roy family turn a Tuscan wedding into an occasion for a table-turning power grab, anticipation for Season 4 has reached a fever pitch. Come Spring 2023 (exact date TBA), Sundays will once again become “Succession” nights on TV and Twitter, where an endless deluge of fan cams and memes thrive in abundance. Chalk it up to the cast, the writing, the satisfaction of watching the one percent self-destruct or all three, but few shows hold a candle to its appeal. Depending on how you see it, “Succession” is either the funniest drama or the darkest comedy on TV. — Harper Lambert

“Mrs. American Pie” (Apple TV+) — TBA, Spring 2023

Kristen Wiig stars in and Laura Dern executive produces Apple TV+’s upcoming “Mrs. American Pie” / Getty Images

Apple TV+’s new comedy “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons’ (Kristen Wiig) attempt to ingratiate herself into the exclusive Palm Beach high society. As Maxine struggles to overcome the strict division between the haves and the have-nots, she puts up the greatest fight any outsider has ever seen. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie,” Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas also star in the 1970s-set series. Created by, executive produced and showrun by “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” writer Abe Sylvia and directed and executive produced by Oscar nominee Tate Taylor, the 10-episode series is executive produced by — and potentially starring — Laura Dern. — Loree Seitz

“Gen V” (Prime Video) — TBA, 2023

“The Boys” — as raunchy, bloody and subversive as it gets — meets college: That’s the basis for the upcoming spinoff series to the Prime Video series, which previewed a blood-soaked first teaser. The darkly comedic satire, set at a Vought-controlled university for young Supes, follows a new cast of Gen Z characters (portrayed by Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway and more) as they navigate fierce competition for top placement amid their budding hormonal, sexual and moral boundaries. Plus, guest appearances by “The Boys” staples like Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). — Natalie Oganesyan

“Secret Invasion” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Disney+

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” limited series was originally supposed to debut in 2022, but we’ll finally get to see this iconic comic book arc brought to life this year. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury finally returns to the MCU in a sizeable role, as the story builds on “Captain Marvel” (and that cliffhanger end credits scene) to follow how the shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls have invaded Earth. But the real reason to be excited about this one is the dynamic ensemble cast: In addition to Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman reprising their roles, we’ve got Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. High hopes for this one. — Adam Chitwood

“Ironheart” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Marvel

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the whip-smart college kid with the Tony Stark-worthy tech first introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is back. And this time she’s got her own TV show! “Ironheart” follows Riri as she runs into a sort of trouble that she can’t easily figure out. As described at last year’s D23 Expo, “Ironheart” will be the first Marvel Studios project where technology goes up against dark magic (embodied here by badguy The Hood played by “In the Heights” breakout Anthony Ramos). The supporting cast for this six-episode limited series also includes Lyric Ross and Alden Ehrenreich as a potential love interest for Riri. Based on footage previewed at last year’s D23 Expo, “Ironheart” looks like a ton of fun. — Drew Taylor

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) — TBA, 2023

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg will produce “Masters of the Air” for Apple TV+ / Getty Images

Over a decade after HBO’s “The Pacific” miniseries followed up the Emmy-winning WWII triumph “Band of Brothers,” Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks return to produce a third historical drama limited series set in World War II, this time chronicling the Air Force — and this time on Apple TV+ instead of HBO. “Masters of the Air” also boasts an all-star cast of exciting young talent that includes Austin Butler, Callam Turner, Barry Keoghan, Bel Powley and Freddy Carter, with Dee Rees, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and Cary Joji Fukunaga directing the bulk of the episodes. — Adam Chitwood

“American Born Chinese” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Michelle Yeoh / Getty Images

Nothing will excite a group of academics and graphic novel enthusiasts quite like Disney+’s adaptation of “American Born Chinese.” Based on the beloved graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” follows teenager Jin Wang, who juggles his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of school, Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods, with key players including Sun Wukong the Monkey King and Guanyin, the goddess of mercy. As the show jumps between action and comedy, the Disney+ series explores themes of identity, culture and family. Ben Wang stars as Jin alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jim Liu, “Everything Everywhere All At Once’s” Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. “Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to direct with Kelvin Yu serving as writer and showrunner. — Loree Seitz

“Echo” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Disney+

We’re very, very excited about “Echo.” Marvel Studios’ new series is a spin-off/continuation of 2021’s “Hawkeye,” this time following Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the deaf Native American antagonist from that series, as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma. Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene co-star, with the great Zahn McClarnon returning as Maya’s dad (presumably in flashbacks). Also, Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin (guess she didn’t kill him at the end of “Hawkeye” after all), ahead of Daredevil’s big return in “Daredevil: Born Again” and after his delightful turn on “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Everything’s coming up Matt Murdock! — Drew Taylor

“Ahsoka” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Disney/Lucasfilm

“Star Wars” fans have long wanted to see the character of Ahsoka get her own live-action series, and they’ll get their wish in 2023 with the aptly named “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson. The show hails from “The Mandalorian” brain trust of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and picks up following Ahsoka’s appearance in the second season of the flagship Disney+ series. We know that Hayden Christiansen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker (who was Ahsoka’s mentor) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will bring Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren to life for the first time in live-action form. Call this catnip for fans of the animated “Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” series. — Adam Chitwood

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Disney+) — TBA, 2023

Getty Images

While not too much is known about “Skeleton Crew” the general logline seems to be: “What if ‘Stranger Things’ was in the ‘Star Wars’ universe?” Which, as far as pitches go, seems pretty good to us. The project was developed by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who have worked together on “Cop Car” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” with a cast that includes Jude Law and coming-of-age movies cited as inspiration including “The Goonies.” At Star Wars Celebration last year it was also confirmed that “Skeleton Crew” would be set in the same general timeline as “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka.” Bring it on. — Drew Taylor

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) — TBA, 2023

Brie Larson / Getty Images

Brie Larson will bring Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel to life as both star and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series adaptation, set to release sometime in 2023. Larson will star as Elizabeth Zott, leading a co-starring cast of Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit”), Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons”). In the 1950s-set novel from Garmus, a science editor and copywriter, Zott finds herself fired from her lab after she realizes she’s pregnant. She then gets creative to make money — taking a job as a cooking show host where she teaches the audience of housewives new recipes, all the while longing to return to her true love of science. – Dessi Gomez

“Barry” Season 4 (HBO) — TBA, 2023

Bill Hader in “Barry” | Merrick Morton/HBO

How the heck does Barry get out of that? That was the prevailing thought at the end of “Barry” Season 3 following a humdinger of a cliffhanger ending, so of course the fourth season of the HBO series is one of our most anticipated of the year. But beyond the story, there’s another reason to look forward to “Barry” Season 4 — for the first time in the show’s history, Bill Hader is directing every episode of the season. Given that he’s been responsible for many of the show’s standout episodes, this is extremely exciting stuff. — Adam Chitwood

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” (Disney+) — TBA, Winter 2023

Disney+

Little has been revealed about the first spinoff series spawned by “WandaVision,” as is usual for Marvel projects. However, what we do know is that it will center on fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), a powerful witch who can match the Scarlet Witch’s capabilities and survived the Salem Witch trials, per the Marvel Comics. What’s more, the series will also feature Aubrey Plaza, fresh off her captivating turn in Mike White’s “The White Lotus.” “Heartstopper” alum Joe Locke will also make his MCU debut. — Natalie Oganesyan

Honorable mentions: “Bad Monkey” (Apple TV+), “Bel-Air” Season 2 (Peacock), “Black Mirror” Season 6 (Netflix), “Class of ‘09” (FX), “The Consultant” (Prime Video), “The Curse” (Showtime), “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+), “Dune: The Sisterhood” (HBO Max), “Freeridge” (Netflix), “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 (Netflix), “Great Expectations” (FX), “Harlem” Season 2 (Prime Video), “Hello Tomorrow!” (Apple TV+), “Hunters” Season 2 (Prime Video), “The Idol” (HBO), “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix), “Lady in the Lake” (Apple TV+), “Loki” Season 2 (Disney+), “Mrs. Davis” (Peacock), “The New Look” (Apple TV+), “Retreat” (FX), “Ripley” (Showtime), “Sanditon” Season 3 (PBS), “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 (Netflix), “Shogun” (FX), “Squid Game” Season 2 (Netflix), “True Lies” (CBS), “Velma” (HBO Max), “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (AMC), “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 5 (FX), “Wolf Pack” (Paramount+) “You” Season 4 (Netflix), “Your Honor” Season 2 (Showtime)

