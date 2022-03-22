Make Dad Feel Blessed on Father's Day With These Meaningful Bible Verses



Dads play no small role in the lives of their children and who they grow up to be. Come the third Sunday in June, it's time to celebrate them. To make Dad feel extra special this year, you might select just the right gift (perhaps a book?) or make a DIY one for him. Or you can spend quality time together doing something he enjoys, perhaps listening to music. But what might mean more to him than all of that is a verse of scripture.

Peruse the list of Father's Day Bible verses below to find one that's a sincere reflection of what a blessing your father or father figure is to you, or the love that bonds the two of you together. You might write one in a card (you can print one for free too!) to go with his gift and add some personal words of your own to go with it.

Bookmarks these Father's Day Bible verses to honor your father, grandfather, stepdad, and husband all year round too. They are sure to encourage him in his journey!

Bible Verses About Fathers

  • Ephesians 6:4: "Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord."

  • Proverbs 1:8: "Hear, my son, your father's instruction, and forsake not your mother's teaching."

  • 2 Corinthians 6:18: "And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty."

  • Psalm 103:13: "As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him."

  • Proverbs 22:6: "Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it."

  • 2 Samuel 7:14-15: "I will be a father to him, and he'll be a son to me. When he does wrong, I'll discipline him in the usual ways, the pitfalls and obstacles of this mortal life. But I'll never remove my gracious love from him."

  • Proverbs 23:22: "Listen to your father, who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old."

  • Proverbs 23:24: "The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him."

  • Psalm 32:7-8: "You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance."

  • Proverbs 4:11-12: "I will guide you in the way of wisdom and I will lead you in upright paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered, and when you run, you will not stumble."

  • Luke 15:20: "But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him."

  • Deuteronomy 1:31: "There you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place."

  • Malachi 4:6: "He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers."

  • Hebrews 12:7: "Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is not disciplined by his father?"

Bible Verses About Husbands

  • Ephesians 5:28-29: "In the same way husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as Christ does the church."

  • 1 Corinthians 16:14: "Do everything in love."

  • Proverbs 30:18-19: "There are three things that amaze me—no, four things that I don't understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, how a man loves a woman."

  • 1 Peter 3:7: "In the same way, you husbands must give honor to your wives. Treat your wife with understanding as you live together."

  • 1 Corinthians 7:14: "For the unbelieving husband is made holy because of his wife, and the unbelieving wife is made holy because of her husband. Otherwise your children would be unclean, but as it is, they are holy."

  • 1 Peter 4:8: "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins."

  • Ecclesiastes 9:9: "Enjoy life with the wife whom you love, all the days of your vain life that he has given you under the sun, because that is your portion in life and in your toil at which you toil under the sun."

  • Mark 10:9: "Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Bible Verses About Love

  • Lamentations 3:22: "The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end..."

  • Psalm 103:8: "The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love."

  • John 15:9: "As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Abide in my love."

  • Jeremiah 31:3: "I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you."

  • 1 Corinthians 13:7: "Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things."

Bible Verses About Faith

  • Joshua 24:15: "As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord."

  • 1 Corinthians 16:13: "Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong."

  • Proverbs 14:26: "Whoever fears the Lord has a secure fortress, and for their children it will be a refuge."

  • Proverbs 3:3-4: "Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man."

  • Philippians 4:6: "Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

  • Romans 12:12: "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer."

  • 2 Timothy 2:15: "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth."

  • Proverbs 3:11-12: "My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline, and do not resent his rebuke, because the Lord disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in."

  • 3 John 1:4: “It is the greatest joy of my life to hear that my children are consistently living their lives in the ways of truth.”

