Heartfelt Quotes to Read When You're Missing Mom

Rebekah Lowin
·6 min read
Heartfelt Quotes to Read When You're Missing Mom

While Mother's Day is seen as a joyous occasion, it's a difficult day for many, especially those grieving the loss of their mother. It's important to remember that, amid all of the celebrations and social media posts, some of your loved ones may be struggling. No matter how many years have passed since her death, the annual holiday and the accompanying reminders of your loss can hurt for a lifetime. Consider sending them a thoughtful loss of mother quote to know they're on your mind.

We understand how challenging and painful a Mother's Day without mom can be, which is why we've compiled a list of the most poignant loss-of-mother quotes. It's our hope that through these words of solace, motherhood quotes, and mother-daughter quotes, you'll be able to honor the most important woman in your life with clarity, peace, and comfort. After all, just because she's no longer here with you doesn't mean you have to stop celebrating all of the wonderful things she once brought to your life. As Helen Keller said, "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us."

P.S. Read through our favorite Bible verses about mothers for more words of comfort.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

  • "In Vietnamese, the word for missing someone and remembering them is the same: nhớ." —Ocean Vuong, On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous

  • “I wonder if my first breath was as soul-stirring to my mother as her last breath was to me.”Lisa Goich-Andreadis, 14 Days: A Mother, A Daughter, A Two Week Goodbye

  • “We cannot think our way out of grief. We must feel our way out of grief.” ― Angie Corbett-Kuiper

  • "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." —Terri Guillemets

  • “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” —Thomas Campbell

  • “Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.” —J.K. Rowling

  • “There are no happy endings. Endings are the saddest part, so just give me a happy middle and a very happy start.” — Shel Silverstein, Every Thing On It

  • “All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on.” — Havelock Ellis

  • "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." —Mahatma Gandhi

  • "No daughter and mother should ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." —Christie Watson

  • "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." —Helen Keller

  • "Grief and love are conjoined, you don't get one without the other. All I can do is love her, and love the world, emulate her by living with daring and spirit and joy." —Jandy Nelson

Photo credit: SDI Productions
Photo credit: SDI Productions

  • "Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form." —Rumi

  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." —Unknown

  • "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk in my own garden forever." —Alfred Tennyson

  • "Memory is a way of holding on to the things you love, the things you are, the things you never want to lose." —The Wonder Years

  • "A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go." —Unknown

  • "You don't go around grieving all the time, but the grief is still there and always will be." —Nigella Lawson

  • "Grief can be a burden, but also an anchor. You get used to the weight, how it holds you in place." —Sarah Dessen

  • "Mom, I am missing you today but I know that you will always be with me in my heart." —Karen Kostyla

  • "Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know." —Unknown

  • "Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy." —Eskimo legend

  • "Sometimes, only one person is missing, and the whole world seems depopulated." —Alphonse de Lamartine

  • "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." —Terri Guillemets

  • "We understand death only after it has placed its hands on someone we love." —Madame de Stael

Photo credit: JOSH SMITH/ ASCENT XMEDIA
Photo credit: JOSH SMITH/ ASCENT XMEDIA

  • "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." — Renee Wood

  • "The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away." — Unknown

  • "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." — Mahatma Gandhi

  • "No matter how prepared you think you are for the death of a loved one, it still comes as a shock, and it still hurts very deeply." — Billy Graham

  • "I should know enough about loss to realize that you never really stop missing someone-you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence." — Alyson Noel

  • "Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart." — José N. Harris

  • "Grief is like the ocean, it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim." — Vicki Harrison

  • "And then I heard the angel say, ‘She’s with you every day.'" — Unknown

  • "Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality." — Emily Dickinson

  • "But she wasn’t around, and that’s the thing when your parents die, you feel like instead of going in to every fight with backup, you are going into every fight alone." — Mitch Albom

Photo credit: Getty
Photo credit: Getty

  • "If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them." — James O’Barr

  • "Losing people you love affects you. It is buried inside of you and becomes this big, deep hole of ache. It doesn't magically go away, even when you stop officially mourning." — Carrie Jones

  • "I knew what it was like to lose someone you loved. You didn't get past something like that, you got through it." — Jodi Picoult

  • "There is something about losing a mother that is permanent and inexpressible—a wound that will never quite heal." — Susan Wiggs

  • "My mom is a never ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune." — Graycie Harmon

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • What's the Leafs' best third line now that it runs through William Nylander?

    William Nylander is now anchoring the Leafs' shutdown third line. Who would have predicted that?

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent men's players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women's players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • His number's up: Bay Roberts minor hockey retiring Dawson Mercer's No. 14

    While Dawson Mercer now wears No. 18 for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League, the number he wore as a young player will be retired in his hometown. The Town of Bay Roberts and the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association will retire No. 14 during a ceremony Thursday. "It's pretty special, obviously. No. 14 was my childhood number. That's where I grew up, that's where I learned to play," Mercer said from New Jersey. "They've supported me all the way through my career, ever since I was l

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Canada's Peterman, Gallant grab 2 straight wins at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant scored two consecutive wins at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland. The duo opened the day with an 8-2 win against Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue (1-2), then followed that up with a 10-5 victory over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Muhammed Zeki Ucan (0-3) in the evening draw. In the opening game, Canada (3-0) started down 1-0 but ran off six straight points in the following four ends to take full cont

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.