25 Lessons in Effortlessly Cool Style from Late Fashion Icon Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin, the English-born, French-aspiring belle of the 1960s and '70s, was a model, actress, singer, muse, and mother—and undoubtedly, a style icon who continues to influence fashion. The lithe brunette grew up in London with parents David Birkin, a Royal Navy lieutenant commander, and Judy Campbell, an English actress and singer. Birkin followed her mother's calling and received her acting break in 1966 in the films Blowup and Kaleidoscope. Heartbroken after her first marriage to composer John Barry ended in divorce, Birkin made her way to Paris with their daughter Kate (and without knowing a word of French) and was cast in Slogan alongside Serge Gainsbourg, who would become the love of her life.

Birkin (for whom the famous Hermès bag is named, after meeting an executive on a plane and telling him she couldn't find the right carryall) and Gainsbourg remained together for 13 years and had one daughter, Charlotte. The couple, who had a 20-year age difference and a sometimes dramatic and public relationship, left an indelible mark on the world of style that is tangible to this day. Despite finding the French bad boy arrogant upon first meeting him, Birkin would say, even after they separated and she went on to have her third child with Jacques Doillon, that Gainsbourg was the love of her life.

The openness with which Birkin lived her life—with her lovers, her family, and her work—was also reflected in her fashion sense. Birkin's singular style—a bit tomboy yet graceful, and sometimes a little naughty—was instantly recognizable in women with that certain French air today (see: Leia Sfez). Read on to discover 25 timeless style moments from the incredible icon of cool.

1964

The 18-year-old actress, who was starring in Graham Greene's Carving a Statue at the time, coquettishly peeks out from behind a column in a stylish French-inspired uniform: a crewneck sweater, cropped pants, and ballet flats.



Mirrorpix - Getty Images

1966

A fresh-faced Birkin, pictured here at 20 years old, heads out for shopping in London sporting flared pants, a statement belt, and a layered jacket.



Stephan C Archetti - Getty Images

1967

A young Birkin has just landed the leading role in the film Wonderwall. Here, she pauses in a black vest and pants, aptly juxtaposed against a ruffled blouse.



Mirrorpix - Getty Images

1968

Birkin, whose first marriage was to composer John Barry at the age of 17, shows here that an uncomplicated ensemble and scene can still make a stunning statement (and photograph).

Express - Getty Images

1968

Birkin and George Harrison, who wrote the soundtrack for the film Wonderwall in which she starred, stop for a photo while at the Cannes Film Festival. She steals the scene, thanks to a floral mini dress and woven basket doubling as a handbag.

REPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images

1969

Photographed at their Chelsea flat in London, Birkin poses with Gainsbourg and modernizes a feminine ruffled blouse with a sleek black skirt and wide leather belt.



Mirrorpix - Getty Images

1969

Birkin elevates her travel look while boarding a plane bound for London with an all-black ensemble that puts the airport athleisure of today to shame: a wool coat, sweater, shorts, and high socks look stylish and comfortable.



Keystone-France - Getty Images

1969

The Parisian-born Gainsbourg, who was a lyricist, poet, and singer-songwriter, and Birkin, wearing a lace top and white denim, lounge on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival.



Keystone - Getty Images

1969

Sometimes, it's less about the clothes and more about the styling: Birkin and mentor-turned-lover Gainsbourg stroll through the courtyard of the French National College of Fine Arts in Paris, both outfitted in black coats with upturned collars.



Jacques Haillot - Getty Images

1969

Birkin, in an chic black dress with a plunging neckline, tries on jewelry by Boucheron with Gainsbourg (a jewel collector himself) at The Most Beautiful Jewelry in the World exhibition.

Keystone-France - Getty Images

1970

On display here, Birkin's iconic beauty look that is still being copied by femmes today: the perfectly mussed fringe bang, the dash of mascara, and the natural face.

REPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images

1970

Birkin personifies playful yet pulled together, thanks to a flared denim pant, rolled white tee, and her trademark just-right tousled hair.

Mirrorpix - Getty Images

1970

Here, her version of the little black dress: Birkin strikes a pose in a summer-friendly mini dress and layered coin necklace, proving that sometimes the only accessory you need is one great statement piece.

Mirrorpix - Getty Images

1971

Birkin and Gainsbourg make a stylish entrance at Heathrow airport, with Birkin sporting her classic tights, shorts, and coat combination—all carefully downplayed by her signature woven tote.



PA Images - Getty Images

1971

Birkin and Gainsbourg take it all in on a trip to Tokyo in 1971, and she looks the part of modish traveler in a peasant-style dress and tall suede boots with her iconic basket handbag in tow.

Bertrand LAFORET - Getty Images

1971

Birkin, who could boast King Charles II as an ancestor, jaunts down a London street in velvet shorts by Vicky Tiel, tights, and an elegant overcoat.

M. McKeown - Getty Images

1973

Caught on holiday in the Cote d'Azur in July of 1973, Birkin embodies summer spirit in an eyelet ruffled blouse and platform heels.

Keystone - Getty Images

1974

While on the set of the French film Je Suis Serieux Comme Le Plaisir, Birkin wears a black blazer and pants with a button-down blouse, proving that classic pieces are always chic.

Patrice PICOT - Getty Images

1974

Birkin charms the camera in the Paris apartment she shared with Gainsbourg while wearing a simple white blouse, black pants, and timeless blocked heels.

Michel LAURENT - Getty Images

1974

So simple anyone could do it, right? Birkin was the master of the French je ne sais quoi, and that's never more apparent than in this moment. A knit sweater, white blouse (with the sleeves rolled just so), and messy topknot come together to make an unforgettable style statement.

Laurent MAOUS - Getty Images

1974

Birkin, who wanted to be known more as a singer than an actress or model, rocks a classic French stripe in a distinctly modern—even for today—way.

ullstein bild - Getty Images

1974

Here, an evening dress is given a youthful glow: The famously fringed model wears a silk dress accented with layered necklaces and a chain belt. Pro tip: Take her cue and wrap your own basket's handle with a silk scarf.



Michel GINFRAY - Getty Images

1977

The all-white look? Birkin nails it here in Saumor, France. Perfectly mussed pants and the blousiest of blouses give Birkin a relaxed air.

Jean-Jacques Bernier - Getty Images

