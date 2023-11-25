25 Leaked Screenshots Of Professors And Teachers Who Didn't Have Even A Morsel Of Understanding For Their Students

1.This teacher who took off points because a student showed their work the "wrong" way:

2.This teacher who REFUSES to give 100% on a test:

3.This teacher who assigned a 100-question packet over spring break:

4.This teacher who was way too uptight:

5.This teacher who covered the clock in their classroom:

6.This teacher who punished a student by making them write this confusing sentence 20 times:

7.This theater teacher who could not understand why a student had to miss some of tech week:

8.This professor who sent this incredibly shady email:

9.This professor who didn't believe in writing emails, which caused commuter students to come all the way to school to learn class was canceled:

10.This professor who completely disregarded a student's grief:

11.This professor who took points off because an assignment was submitted just minutes before the deadline:

12.This professor who sent an angry email to the class only to find out they had made a mistake:

13.This teacher who was confidently incorrect about the English language:

Writing says, "This obviously isn't English." u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

14.This professor who didn't believe a student finished an assignment so fast, so they gave them a zero:

15.This professor who didn't accept having COVID as an excuse for missing class:

16.This professor who told students to come to class despite the university canceling classes due to a freezing rainstorm.

17.This teacher who actually banned yawning:

18.This professor who didn't give students until midnight to submit their assignments:

19.This teacher who lost a student's final and punished them:

Text says: "My teacher lost my final that took a week to do and gave me a zero, claiming I never turned it in." u/Restricted_Nuggies / Via reddit.com

20.This teacher who took off points because the date wasn't formatted correctly:

21.This teacher who put an unfair "trick" question on a test:

22.This teacher who took off points because a student used their real name:

Text says: "My French teacher gave us new 'French names' about two weeks ago (more than halfway through the school year) and takes off points from your exams and daily participation if you don't refer to yourself by your French name and others by their French name, like???????????" u/dykejoon / Via reddit.com

23.This teacher who allowed students to go to the bathroom no more than three times a month:

24.This professor who does not communicate through email:

25.And lastly, this professor who gave a student a zero for NOT STAPLING their essay:

The teacher’s note says, “Grade: 0. Turned in unstapled. (Don’t worry. You are still able to pass the class.)”