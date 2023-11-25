Advertisement

25 Leaked Screenshots Of Professors And Teachers Who Didn't Have Even A Morsel Of Understanding For Their Students

1.This teacher who took off points because a student showed their work the "wrong" way:

For a math problem asking to show work for 5 times 3, the student wrote plus 5 three times, while the teacher took a point off and corrected it to plus 3 five times
2.This teacher who REFUSES to give 100% on a test:

For students who get all questions right, the teacher for some reason takes off decimal points, marking them as 99.5% instead of 100%
3.This teacher who assigned a 100-question packet over spring break:

The packet is several pages thick, is labeled "eighth grade spring break review packet," includes 100 questions, and the teacher says they will count it as a test
4.This teacher who was way too uptight:

A teacher marked down a student's assignment because they drew a doodle on one of the pages
5.This teacher who covered the clock in their classroom:

The clock is covered with a piece of paper that says "it's time to learn"
6.This teacher who punished a student by making them write this confusing sentence 20 times:

The sentence is labeled as a "consequence line," and it reads "I must remember not to forget to remember the correct shoes for school"
7.This theater teacher who could not understand why a student had to miss some of tech week:

A student explains they can't stay after school because they need to pick up their check from work and deposit, and the teacher says they can only be excused due to illness, death, hospitalization, or actual work
8.This professor who sent this incredibly shady email:

The emails says "David, congratulations on beating the previous record for being late to class by a whopping six minutes. The previous record holder was you"

9.This professor who didn't believe in writing emails, which caused commuter students to come all the way to school to learn class was canceled:

The cancellation notice is posted on the classroom door

10.This professor who completely disregarded a student's grief:

A student sends an email asking to take a quiz earlier because they have to go to a funeral. The professor responds with "please resend your email with a proper closing and more relevant subject line"
11.This professor who took points off because an assignment was submitted just minutes before the deadline:

The teacher says the student received a penalty for a late submission because they submitted their assignment less than an hour before the due date

12.This professor who sent an angry email to the class only to find out they had made a mistake:

The first emails says "today was the first day of class and nobody showed up. If this is how you will act the entire semester, feel free to drop my course"
The second email says "it has come to my attention that this is an online course. I am very sorry for the rude email. I'm not a jerk, I promise. Please forgive me, class"
13.This teacher who was confidently incorrect about the English language:

The teacher claims that hostel isn't a word in English

Writing says, "This obviously isn't English."

14.This professor who didn't believe a student finished an assignment so fast, so they gave them a zero:

The professor says "you did the lab in 13 minutes, help me understand," and the student gives an in-depth response about their experience in the field

15.This professor who didn't accept having COVID as an excuse for missing class:

A student says they'll be out of quarantine on Friday, and the professor says it's too little too late because they used COVID as an excuse in September

16.This professor who told students to come to class despite the university canceling classes due to a freezing rainstorm.

The email says labs will remain scheduled, cannot be moved online, and attendance is mandatory

17.This teacher who actually banned yawning:

The email from a teacher says students can lose up to 5 credits for yawning in class
18.This professor who didn't give students until midnight to submit their assignments:

The due time is listed as 11:58 p.m.

19.This teacher who lost a student's final and punished them:

The zero on the final knocked their grade in the class down to a D

20.This teacher who took off points because the date wasn't formatted correctly:

The student received a 197 out of 200 on a paper, with the 3 points docked because of the date
21.This teacher who put an unfair "trick" question on a test:

The question says "circle all that apply," gives three options and then "all of the above." The student selected all of the above, but was marked off because they didn't circle every answer option
22.This teacher who took off points because a student used their real name:

The name at the top of the paper is circled, with a note that says "francais!" and shows points deducted

23.This teacher who allowed students to go to the bathroom no more than three times a month:

Students get three bathroom tickets per month and must turn one in each time they leave the classroom, and the teacher will document how long they were gone
24.This professor who does not communicate through email:

The professor says the only way students are allowed to use emails is to set up an in-person meeting with them
25.And lastly, this professor who gave a student a zero for NOT STAPLING their essay:

The teacher’s note says, “Grade: 0. Turned in unstapled. (Don’t worry. You are still able to pass the class.)”

