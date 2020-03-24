This $25 iPad Stand Doubles as a Pillow

Your tablet was an investment, and it deserves to be treated as such. If you’ve ever struggled to keep your iPad propped in place while shopping online for hours on end or binge-watching a stream of shows, then you understand the need for something that supports your device in a comfortable (and preferably adorable) way.

Enter: the Pillow Pad, a stand and pillow combined into one. The multi-angled cushion prevents tablet avalanches from happening and keeps you in whatever optimal position you’re lounging in. It can benefit those who like to read in bed or study on the couch, or those who just want their devices lifted a little bit higher.

The under-$25 pad is highly rated by Walmart shoppers who say that their binging and reading sessions have never been better thanks to this invention. “I run a chainsaw all day, so my hands tend to tremble a lot,” wrote one five-star reviewer. This pillow has helped so much. I can prop it on my chest or stomach and read before bed again.” Another happy user said that everyone in their home, including their four-year-old, finds a use for this tool.

This Pillow Pad’s stretchy design can hold accessories that are up to 10 inches wide. It comes in four different colors and has a slanted back that can prop up books, magazines, and other reading materials upright without slippage, so it’s not just for tech. In addition to the three angled sides, the lightweight pad comes with a built-in pocket that’s fit for storing phones, pencils, charging cords and whatever else you might need to keep nearby. A handy handle makes transporting the pad easy, so you can take it from the couch to the kitchen effortlessly.

Pick up a Pillow Pad from Walmart below to give your tablet the cushy support it deserves.

Walmart

Buy It! Pillow Pad Multi Angle Cushioned Tablet and iPad Stand, $19.88–$24.76; walmart.com

