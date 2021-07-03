25, including BJP MLA held for gambling in Gujarat

25 accused arrested for gambling (Photo/ANI)

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], July 3 (ANI): Panchmahal police arrested 25 people including BJP MLA from Matar, Kesarisinh Solanki, who were found allegedly in connection with gambling and consumption of liquor at a resort here.

The police raided the resort based on input about a gambling racket.

"We got information about a 'Jugaad ka adda' at the resort, and that is why we raided the place," the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Panchmahal said.

The police have seized Rs 5.81 lakh cash and eight vehicles.

"We conducted medical of all the accused. The probe is on," he informed.

The police have also recovered 9 liquor bottles from the spot, the DSP informed. (ANI)