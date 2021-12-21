36 Holiday Dresses For An Extra-Festive Season

The holiday vibe is already feeling way more electric this year — perhaps you too are sensing the extra-festive spirit in the chilly air? With larger gatherings being (safely) organized once again, we’re long overdue to glow up at all the office soirees, family reunions, and Friendsgiving dinners that await our RSVPs. And, if you’re the type to impress the crowd with a head-to-toe look, we’ve got quite the selection of holiday dresses for women ahead. You can expect plenty of vampy velvets, sheeny satins, sparkly sequins, and glammy gem tones in frocks that are trimmed with this year’s top dress trends, so you can expect plenty of puff sleeves, cut-outs, and cottagecore in the frocks ahead. Just be sure to add-to-cart ASAP so that your outfit arrives in time — that is, in time for your grand entrance, wink wink.

Stun the entire crowd by opting for vegan leather (you know, instead of the usual holiday materials of velvets, sequins, and satins).

If you’re a holiday bird, I’m a holiday bird.

Consider the cottagecore dress in lush, forest-green velvet.

Rhinestone straps on a black slip dress? That’s subtle elegance.

If you’re the type to celebrate the holidays in a warmer climate and need an appropriately tropic-themed dress, Farm Rio has got you.

A little bit of tulle goes a long (and voluminous) way.

Imagine your favorite childhood sleep dress now available in the most gorge apple-red velvet.

When in doubt about dressing for the holidays, put a bow on it.

When one isn’t enough, how about a four-layer holiday dress?

Dropping this here in case you want to feel like a true princess at the fete.

Here’s a red-hot holiday frock with some of the most unique cut-outs we’ve ever seen.

This is your fit-&-flare moment.

Because you can never go wrong with an LBD (with sparkle).

So what if it’s not a dress? It’s still as festive! Bonus points for non-cold legs, too.

This Madewell best seller is made for fluttery arms.

This dress is such a Gemini, isn’t it?

Perhaps not ideal for fam din with the grandparents, but for getting the attention of a crush at your mutual friend’s party? Bring it.

A classic high neck exposes one of the most elegant and underrated body parts of all: the shoulders.

Trust that when the holiday spread is out, you’ll be glad you chose pleats.

Off-centered Y2K-era ruching somehow makes this mini dress feel fresh and modern.

It’s the sheer sleeves made to look like a starry night sky that do it for us.

For under $100, you too can look like the plummiest person at the party.

Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Dress, $9 9 $79.20

Now that’s what we call a tuxedo dress.

Your only assignment when wearing this dress is to find the nearest light source and bask in it.

It’s like a yin-yang, but in holiday dress form. Become one with it.

As the name of this dress suggests, this look is made for an all-nighter.

Since no ordinary jumpsuit will do, reach for one that is decidedly holiday-ready thanks to a front bow and a satin finish.

Tell us you don’t wanna shimmy-shimmy in this all night long.

Surely, this is a nap dress that is going to make all the waking-hours rounds.

If unfussy fabrics is more your speed, consider this holiday-appropriate dress made from 100% organic cotton.

It’s probably a rule that you ought to wear some kind of emerald-green this holiday season.

Only to be worn by the slickest of babes.

Now here’s a dress that will carry you straight into whatever New Year’s Eve bash is on the cal.

It’s a little intergalactic, sure, but it’s also full of confetti fun.

Wear a dress that makes it clear to everyone there that you will be the princess of the ball.

Can you really call it the holidays without some tartan goodness?

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

