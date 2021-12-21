36 Holiday Dresses For An Extra-Festive Season
The holiday vibe is already feeling way more electric this year — perhaps you too are sensing the extra-festive spirit in the chilly air? With larger gatherings being (safely) organized once again, we’re long overdue to glow up at all the office soirees, family reunions, and Friendsgiving dinners that await our RSVPs. And, if you’re the type to impress the crowd with a head-to-toe look, we’ve got quite the selection of holiday dresses for women ahead. You can expect plenty of vampy velvets, sheeny satins, sparkly sequins, and glammy gem tones in frocks that are trimmed with this year’s top dress trends, so you can expect plenty of puff sleeves, cut-outs, and cottagecore in the frocks ahead. Just be sure to add-to-cart ASAP so that your outfit arrives in time — that is, in time for your grand entrance, wink wink.
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer Dress, $99
Stun the entire crowd by opting for vegan leather (you know, instead of the usual holiday materials of velvets, sequins, and satins).
Mango Feather Textured Dress,
$99.99 $65.99
If you’re a holiday bird, I’m a holiday bird.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Velvet Dress,
$198 $98.99
Consider the cottagecore dress in lush, forest-green velvet.
H&M+ Rhinestone-strap Slip Dress, $29.99
Rhinestone straps on a black slip dress? That’s subtle elegance.
Farm Rio Navy Tropical Tapestry Maxi Dress, $375
If you’re the type to celebrate the holidays in a warmer climate and need an appropriately tropic-themed dress, Farm Rio has got you.
Cynthia Rowley Clara Organza Dress,
$450 $375
A little bit of tulle goes a long (and voluminous) way.
DÔEN Rondes Dress, $498
Imagine your favorite childhood sleep dress now available in the most gorge apple-red velvet.
Express Velvet Pink Bow Back Mini Dress,
$108 $54
When in doubt about dressing for the holidays, put a bow on it.
Who What Wear Venus Pleated Tiered Midi Dress, $175
When one isn’t enough, how about a four-layer holiday dress?
ab’itu Baby Pink Dress, $405.39
Dropping this here in case you want to feel like a true princess at the fete.
Selfi Red Cut Out Round Neck Dress, $180
Here’s a red-hot holiday frock with some of the most unique cut-outs we’ve ever seen.
Shani Two-Tiered Jacquard Dress, $384
This is your fit-&-flare moment.
Dundas x Revolve Nova Embellished Mini Dress, $378
Because you can never go wrong with an LBD (with sparkle).
David’s Bridal V-Neck Velvet Jumpsuit with Tie Waist, $139.95
So what if it’s not a dress? It’s still as festive! Bonus points for non-cold legs, too.
Madewell Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress, $148
This Madewell best seller is made for fluttery arms.
& Other Stories Strappy Sequin Midi Dress, $179
This dress is such a Gemini, isn’t it?
Wild Fable Puff Short Sleeve Cut Out Dress,
$35 $29.75
Perhaps not ideal for fam din with the grandparents, but for getting the attention of a crush at your mutual friend’s party? Bring it.
Taylor Plus High Neck Satin Maxi Dress,
$79 $39.99 $29
A classic high neck exposes one of the most elegant and underrated body parts of all: the shoulders.
Milumia Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress, $45.99
Trust that when the holiday spread is out, you’ll be glad you chose pleats.
Lulus Late Night Fun Burgundy Satin Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress, $54
Off-centered Y2K-era ruching somehow makes this mini dress feel fresh and modern.
Dalia MacPhee Plus Sheer Sequin Sleeve Midi Dress,
$59.99 $43
It’s the sheer sleeves made to look like a starry night sky that do it for us.
Alexia Admor Olivia Draped Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress,
$225 $69.97
For under $100, you too can look like the plummiest person at the party.
Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Dress,
$9 9 $79.20
Now that’s what we call a tuxedo dress.
Urban Outfitters Dua Cowl Neck Sequin Mini Dress, $69
Your only assignment when wearing this dress is to find the nearest light source and bask in it.
Eloquii Colorblocked Sequin Mini Dress, $139.95
It’s like a yin-yang, but in holiday dress form. Become one with it.
Reformation Twilight Dress, $278
As the name of this dress suggests, this look is made for an all-nighter.
Hutch Satin Bow-Tie Jumpsuit,
$180 $99.95
Since no ordinary jumpsuit will do, reach for one that is decidedly holiday-ready thanks to a front bow and a satin finish.
Free People Frida Ruffle Mini Dress,
$168 $99.95
Tell us you don’t wanna shimmy-shimmy in this all night long.
Hill House Home The Akilah Nap Dress,
$200 $140
Surely, this is a nap dress that is going to make all the waking-hours rounds.
DÔEN Catrinette Dress, $258
If unfussy fabrics is more your speed, consider this holiday-appropriate dress made from 100% organic cotton.
Abbey Glass Diane Dress Emerald, $265
It’s probably a rule that you ought to wear some kind of emerald-green this holiday season.
Wray Josephine Dress,
$288 $230.40
Only to be worn by the slickest of babes.
Halston Cai Sequin Dress, $495
Now here’s a dress that will carry you straight into whatever New Year’s Eve bash is on the cal.
Batsheva Arya Dress, $500
It’s a little intergalactic, sure, but it’s also full of confetti fun.
Kika Vargas Mathilde Dress,
$650 $455
Wear a dress that makes it clear to everyone there that you will be the princess of the ball.
Coach Short Sleeve Dress,
$695 $347.50
Can you really call it the holidays without some tartan goodness?
