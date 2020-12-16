The 40 best health and fitness gifts of 2020

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 & Pyrex Ultimate 10-piece food storage set

For some people, healthy living—exercising regularly, eating right and sleeping well—just comes naturally. If you have someone like that in your life, you're in luck: We've compiled a list of the best health and fitness products for you to bestow upon your favorite health nut or fitness fanatic.

On the other hand, if you're someone trying to become a little healthier, pass this list along to your loved ones to give yourself a boost as you set forward your new year's resolutions for 2021. These are the best gifts for health and fitness of 2020, according to Reviewed.

1. For the one who wants to document daily activity: The best fitness tracker

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Fitbit Charge 4

Let’s be honest, we all need a little reminder now and then to get up off the couch and get moving. The Fitbit Charge 4 can give you the extra boost of motivation your giftee needs, especially heading into the new year. Our favorite fitness tracker tracks steps, sleep, even outdoor runs with built-in GPS. It has sleek looks, a touchscreen that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, a solid battery life of 7 days, and it's waterproof. Plus, the smartphone notifications make this Fitbit a worthy lazy-day companion, too.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for $118.95

2. For the one who has trouble sleeping: A sound machine and sleep mask

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound & Nidra Deep Rest sleep mask

Some of us sleep like rocks no matter our environment. For others, the mere hint of a sound or slit of light, and they're wide awake (and irritable). The second crew can benefits from the best sound machine we've tested—with its 30 relaxing settings that completely blocked competing sounds in our tests—and our favorite sleep mask, which our reviewer described as "personal blackout curtains for your eyes ... that won't fall off in the middle of the night."

3. For the one who works out to music: Wireless headphones

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Jabra Elite Active 65t

For the fitness fanatic who works out solo, the least you can do is offer a way to play "Eye of the Tiger" on repeat while sweating it out. The Jabra Elite Active 65t are some of the best true wireless headphones we've tested, with the bonus feature of being water-resistant. And even better, they earned our Best Value accolades for costing about $100 less than the AirPods Pro (which are currently on sale, for post-Christmas delivery, at Woot for $189.99).

Still, if you're looking for an even less spendy gift alternative, the MPow Flame earbuds cost less than $20 and have tons of great reviews. We put them to the test in our labs and found they could play music while submerged underwater for 30 minutes. They have a wire that connects the two earbuds together, so they're not truly wireless, but they're an awesome value and a proven performer. Bonus: You can currently save up to $5 off certain colors with on-page coupon at Amazon.

4. For the one whose flexibility could use a tune-up: A stretching strap

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: The Original Stretch Out Strap

Some fitness fanatics are all kinds of bendy ... while others have let their flexibility wane in favor of other pursuits, such as running very long distances or lifting very heavy weights. If you know someone who can clock a seven-minute mile or bench three times their body weight but can't touch their toes, this is the gift to give. The Original Stretch Out Strap fills the gap of, er, too-short arms and creates traction to deepen the stretch. It also comes with a how-to guide for the newbie to flexibility training, because, let's face it, they're probably going to need that.

Get the Original Stretch Out Strap from Amazon for $15.95

5. For the one who workout clothes could use an upgrade: gear from Zella

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Zella activewear

Newsflash: There are better options for workout clothing than an old pair of sweats and a cotton race t-shirt from that Turkey Trot five years ago. If you have someone on your list who could use that reminder, buy them some actual activewear from the likes of Zella. The pieces are sweat-wicking, well-cut and come in neutral and classic colors for all sizes.

Another great Zella find for pre- or post-workout or just for lounging around, is a pair of cuddly soft, relaxed-fit sweatpants, like the Zella Joggers. The oh-so-soft Live-in style (in women's sizes XXS to XXL) and the Pyrite version (in men's sizes XS to XXL) are favorites of Nordstom shoppers, who praise the slim cut that feels cozy, not sloppy.

6. For the yogi: The best mat money can buy

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat

Anyone with even an occasional yoga practice can appreciate our favorite yoga mat for its firm grip and cushioned feel under hand and foot (and knee). Whether your recipient will tote it to a strenuous heat yoga class or turn on some YouTube yoga in the living room, they're sure to find that the Lululemon mat performs beautifully.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon starting at $68

7. For the one whose muscles are always tight: An award-winning foam roller

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: LuxFit & TriggerPoint Foam Rollers

Being active—whatever your commitment—can come with muscle soreness. Instead of shelling out cash for a one-time massage, give our favorite foam roller for easing out those niggling aches. For those with limited space, consider the TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller—same outcome for their muscles, but easier to store.

8. For the one who's watching their weight: Our top-pick bathroom scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Renpho smart scale

A bathroom scale can be a useful tool for anyone looking to maintain, lose, or gain weight—and a smart scale that tracks body composition changes in addition to pounds is even more valuable as someone embarks on a healthier lifestyle. The Renpho scale topped our test for its consistent readings, easy-to-use app and affordable price. Plus, right now you can save $3 by clicking the on-page coupon.

Get the Renpho Body Fat Scale from Amazon for $24.99 (Save $3)

9. For the one who exercises in public: A sweat-wicking face mask

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Champion face mask

For social exercisers, whether those who like to run through the city or who hit the gym, a face mask is now a part of the workout uniform. One of Reviewed’s dedicated gym rats swears by the Lay Flat Wicking Mask by Champion for her sweaty strength-training workouts. It absorbs moisture off the face and isn’t as uncomfortable as some masks when breathing gets heavy.

Get the Lay Flat Wicking Mask from Champion for $6

10. For the runner who wants to track progress: A GPS running watch

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Garmin Forerunner 245

Any runner who graduates from "occasional jogs" to "regular runs" will appreciate a GPS watch, which puts mileage, pace and time stats on the wrist in real time and keeps a record of all miles run to allow improvement analysis.

The Garmin Forerunners are the best out there, according to our test of the best running watches. Our runners deemed the sporty-look Forerunner 245 tops for its easy-to-use buttons, large readable screen and feature-packed tracking. There's also a version that stores music, including offline Spotify playlists, which play over any pair of Bluetooth headphones. Even better: The price for both models has dropped $50 from their original retail prices.

11. For the one who's never far from the phone: A stay-put waist belt

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: SPIbelt Performance Series Water-Resistant Running Belt

For those who exercise outside, there are benefits to bringing along a smartphone, whether to check directions or make a call in case of emergency. The SPIbelt Performance Series Running Belt stretches to fit extra-large phones plus keys and is made of water-resistant material to keep contents from getting damp from unexpected bad weather and sweat. It's convenient for gym rats, where a phone left on the floor or bench is liable to get smashed.

Get the SPIbelt Performance Series Running Belt from Amazon for $25.99

12. For the one who needs a good laugh to get through a workout: Silly socks

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Zensah running socks

Let’s be real, did the holidays even happen if you don’t get a pair of socks from someone? Man or woman, old or young, everyone likes receiving a good novelty pair. Zensah makes these ones with fabrics that have anti-odor properties and that are designed specifically to be blister-proof, which is sweet, sweet music to any exerciser's ears. For the more serious type, there are some muted patterns, but honestly, who wouldn’t want a pair of socks with donuts (or watermelons or beer mugs or dinosaurs) all over them?

Get the Zensah Mini-Crew Sports Socks from Amazon starting at $19.99

13. For the one whose always on their feet: An electronic massager

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Renpho Foot Massager

Depending on your recipient, this could be a two-for-one gift. If you have someone who begs for foot rubs and you are not a foot-rub-giving fan, well, click thee over to the best foot massager we tested, from Renpho. Your happy giftee can shove their tired tootsies inside the kneading cavities and ooh and ahh all evening—while your hands and attention can be otherwise occupied. Unfortunately, it's now backordered until after Christmas, but we doubt your recipient will mind the minor letdown of not being able to open it from under the tree. (It is 2020, after all.)

Get the Renpho RF-FM059R foot massager from Amazon for $139.99

14. For the one with limited workout space: A tool that turns the body into the weight

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: TRX Suspension Trainer

If you've ever tried those funky-looking handled straps at the gym, you know they're a lot more intense than their flaccid, dangling state would indicate. The TRX Suspension Trainer is the OG in this category for good reason: The foam-covered handles are comfy to grip, the straps are safety-tested to hold 350 pounds of weight and it's easy to install from any sturdy fixed point in a relatively small footprint. And it's fun to use, if surprisingly challenging, for a device designed to strength-train using only body weight, says one happy Reviewed editor who bought it early during quarantine. The black version is now backordered until February(!) but the grey version (only different in its color) can arrive in time for New Year's.

Get the TRX Go suspension trainer from Amazon for $129.99

15. For the one who wants to get stronger: A set of resistance bands

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Whatafit Resistance Bands

Surprise: To get stronger, you eventually need to add outside resistance, beyond what your body alone can create using gravity. There's only so much to gain with small lightweight dumbbells (that is, not much), but investing in a full set of weights is costly and takes up a ton of room. A space- (and budget-)friendly option: A set of resistance bands. These ones from Whatafit come with handles, ankle straps, and a door anchor for setting up exercises that train muscles from head to toe.

Get the Whatafit Resistance Bands Set from Amazon for $29.99

16. For the one who has limited time and space: A high-quality jump rope

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Survival and Cross jump rope

If your loved one wants an easy way to fit in some cardio, look to a high-speed jump rope. Designed for the boxing gym, the adjustable rope allows for people of any size and shape to tailor the length to their needs. Yes, a jump rope finally long enough for people over six feet tall—and a great gift for under $20. You’re welcome.

Get the Survival and Cross Jump Rope from Amazon for $16

17. For the one who needs fitness inspo: A top-rated workout app

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Aaptiv membership

Sure, anyone can find workouts on YouTube, in magazines (they still exist!), or by Googling. But sometimes, some structure is needed, even for the fitness fanatic who never seems to lack for motivation. That's where a gift of a subscription to the popular workout app, Aaptiv, comes in.

These audio-only workouts provide detailed instruction over a set of headphones, which is especially great for someone who knows basic exercises already but needs guidance on how best to put them together. Upon signup, the app suggests which workouts to do based on the user's preferences, as well as offers access to the entire database of options, from HIIT to Pilates to treadmill and outdoor runs.

Give an Aaptiv membership of 12 months for $99.99

18. For the one who needs a reminder to stay hydrated: An awesome water bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Hydro Flask water bottle

When it comes to health, hydration is key. You can do run and lift weights galore, but if you aren’t getting the proper amount of water each day, your body isn’t operating at its peak performance. A Hydro Flask water bottle keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12 hours, but most importantly, it will fit in the car's cupholders.

Get the Hydro Flask Water Bottle from Amazon starting at $29.79

19. For the smoothie lover: A seriously powerful personal blender

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Getting healthy is the marriage of two activities, exercising and eating right (we know, we wish it was possible from just sitting on the couch, too). However, nothing makes eating right more fun than making smoothies. They're like milkshakes in disguise (go with it), filled with fruits and veggies instead of ice cream.

Our favorite personal blender, the Ninja Fit, whips up a liquid breakfast or a post-workout treat in seconds, and with the perfect recipe, your giftee will start salivating just from hearing the whirring sound of the blades.

Get the Ninja Fit personal blender from Target for $59.99

20. For the one who takes powdered drinks to go: A new shaker bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Blender Bottle

If you're shopping for someone obsessed with protein shakes, your recipient already has at least one (or more) Blender Bottles—which isn't to say an addition to the collection won't be appreciated. But a person doesn’t need to have a gigantic container of whey powder sitting on top of the fridge to be the proud owner of a Blender Bottle.

These wide-mouthed shakers are also a great buy for those who like to take their smoothies on the road or for runners who like the convenience of powdered electrolyte recovery drinks but don't enjoy sipping down clumps of undissolved powder. Regardless of their drink of choice, this is sure to be a hit with folks who are on the go before or after a workout.

Get the Blender Bottle from Amazon starting at $8.88

21. For the one who wants to eat better but not realize it: An air fryer

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

We all know that a diet heavy in fried food isn't so nutritionally sound. But it sure is yummy! For the ones on your list who wants to have their fried chicken and eat it, too, you must get them an air fryer. The multi-purpose Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster oven surprised even our cooking experts with the evenly browned crispy fries and delectable "fried" chicken it produced, all while also toasting bread to perfection.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 from Amazon for $229.95

22. For the one who likes make-ahead meals: The best pressure cooker

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart)

A sure-fire way of adopting better eating habits is to cook your own food—and doing it in the fastest, simplest way, so the process becomes routine. The Instant Pot UItra ticks those boxes, besting all other pressure cookers on our tests. It whips up delicious one-pot meals, perfect for eating right away and freezing into portions for later.

For a budget-friendlier option, the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a great choice, too, lacking some of the customization of the Ultra but none of the joy of (large-batch) cooking.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart) on Amazon for $149.95

23. For the one who'd like to eat more veggies: An easy-to-use spiralizer

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Veggetti Spiralizer

Even for those who enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables, they can be kind of boring—chop, steam, eat, repeat. That's why we're sure this inexpensive kitchen gadget, which easily turns zucchini, squash, carrots or other dense produce into noodle-like ribbons, will be a hit with your healthy-eating giftee. And you know you'll be getting a good value: In our test of the best spiralizers, the Veggetti bested units costing four times as much.

Get the Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer on Amazon for $9.99

24. For the one who has food-prep aspirations: A great food storage set and kitchen scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Pyrex Ultimate storage containters and Escali Primo kitchen scale

With all that made-ahead food, a great set of storage containers is only logical. The Pyrex Ultimate set topped our test, keeping food fresh while also being both oven- and microwave-safe for speedy reheating.

Some people get serious about food prep, when a weight goal (either a loss of fat or gain of muscle) is top of mind. For those folks, our best digital kitchen scale blew away the rest with the attribute that matters most: accuracy.

25. For the one who knows you shouldn't neglect your teeth: The best electric toothbrush

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Oral-B Pro 3000

A regular manual toothbrush does the job, but most dentists agree that an electric toothbrush is more effective at clearing plaque (and not receding gums from too much pressure). If someone you know has been resisting spending the dough, give the Oral-B Pro 3000, our best electric toothbrush.

Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 from Target for $76.99

26. For the one needing to breathe easy: A home air purifier

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Winix 5500 2 Air Purifier

We know "home air purification" is not exactly synonymous with "most-wanted present" but hear us out. The Winix 5500-2, our pick for the best air purifier, impressed our testers with its ability to notably reduce the smell of cigarette smoke, musty mildew and cooking odors in the air. It's also intuitive to use and includes thoughtful features such as a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor that automatically adjusts the back lighting on the control panel. If peace of mind that your loved ones are breathing cleaner air isn't a gift in itself, we don't know what is.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier on Amazon for $159.99

27. For the one who likes that all-tucked-in feeling: A cozy weighted blanket

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: The Gravity Blanket

If your loved one's idea of a comfy night's sleep involves a huge pile of covers, this is the gift to give. (After all, they don't call it a "comforter" for no reason!) Weighted blankets are all the rage, and while their anxiety-quelling properties are up for debate, some people simply enjoy the feeling and may find it more conducive to a restful sleep. And the luxurious Gravity Blanket, with its washable, velvety cover and quality construction, is the must-buy investment for those folks.

Get the Gravity Blanket starting at $195

28. For the one whose muscles crave TLC: A targeted massager

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Theragun

The next time your loved one calls you in to the next room, only to ask you to morph into a Swedish masseuse, be prepared: Hand over a massage tool that keeps on giving. We reviewed the Theragun and found that it, indeed, is all it's cracked up to be, in terms of delivering the deep-tissue stimulation you'd expect for the $399 price. (We also found that the less-expensive Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun is a worthwhile option for about $130, though it's not as powerful or as adept at reaching hard-to-attack spots on the back.)

Get Theragun G3 from Theragun for $399

29. For the avid runner who beats up their feet: A soothing spa bath

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Remember that foot bath that seemed like a thoughtful gift but ended up in the back of the closet? This is not that foot spa. Once your recipient slips his or her tootsies into the warm, churning waters of the Ivation Foot Spa—the overall best of the 14 we tested—we're confident it will be enjoyed on the regular for soothing soreness, as well as pedicure prep. At this point, this gift will arrive after Christmas, but we're certain it will be appreciated at any time.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa on Amazon for $89.99

30. For the one who hits it too hard at the gym sometimes: Epsom salts

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Dr Teal's Epsom Salt

Sore muscles are par for the course with a regular workout routine, whether someone's just starting out or has been going at it for years. Epsom salts is the layperson's term for magnesium sulfate, a mineral compound known for its soothing and healing effect on muscles. This formula, from Dr. Teal's, adds in arnica, a homeopathic pain reliever, and fragrant eucalyptus and menthol, which will assure your giftee that it's working from first whiff.

Get Dr Teal's Therapeutic Solutions Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution (2-pack) from Amazon for $16.80

31. For the one who wants to take home fitness to the next level: Connected workout equipment

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Peloton and Tonal

If the budget is limitless, you can outfit your giftee with the ultimate home gym, thanks to all the amazing connected offerings that have come out in recent years, i.e., the Peloton effect. Last year's controversial holiday commercial aside, the OG connected bike really is a great gift, with a recently reduced price, or you can splurge and get the upgraded Peloton Bike+, recently crowned our best exercise bike. On the flip side, save a bundle yet still treat your spin-obsessed loved one with a Myx, which offers a similar experience, plus heart rate-informed training, for hundreds less.

For someone who needs more strength training in their life, Tonal home gym is just the ticket. Its electromagnetic cables offer up to 200 pounds of resistance and adjust with you as you get stronger. And, finally, for anyone who's especially into bodyweight training, The Mirror offers streaming workouts on its unobtrusive-looking screen.

32. For the one with a sense of humor about their workouts: A t-shirt with a hidden message

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Sweat activated t-shirts

Some of us may recall those heat-activated, color-changing shirts that were all the rage in the late '80s. T-shirt technology has come a long way in the last 30 years: Now, we have sweat-changing shirts! These entertaining tops reveal a secondary message once they're soggy enough from a good workout.

33. For the one who always needs new running shoes: A gift card to a top site

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Road Runner Sports gift card

Buying actual running shoes is a very individual thing. So unless you know exactly the brand, model and size your runner giftee likes, your best course is not to pick out kicks for them, and offer up a gift certificate from Road Runner Sports instead. The retailer carries all of the major brands and with a $2.99 VIP membership has free shipping and returns (even after being worn!) for 90 days if the shoes don’t work out—and as the runner will be doing their own shopping, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.

Get a gift card from Road Runner Sports

34. For the one who wants to mix up strength workouts: A set of kettlebells

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: BalanceFrom kettlebell set

Static weight training workouts are all fine and good, but ya know what's even more fun? Swinging a 15-pound weight through the air. If you know someone who might also enjoy said activity, consider bequeathing them with a set of three kettlebells from BalanceFrom. The 5-, 10- and 15-pound tools will offer enough variety and challenge, yet take up a lot less storage space in a home gym than other strength-training equipment.

Get the BalanceFrom 3-Piece Kettlebell Set from Amazon for $79.47

35. For the one who needs a little protection: A great pair of workout gloves

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Lululemon License to Train gloves

For some gym rats, calloused palms are a badge of honor. For others, well, the only obvious body effect they want to achieve from their workouts is defined muscles and low body fat. For those folks, a pair of sturdy workout gloves from Lululemon is a welcome present. They are comfortable yet protective no matter the type of workout they get into, and come in plain black and unisex sizes.

Get the License to Train training gloves from Lululemon for $42

36. For the healthy foodie: A great new cookbook

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: healthy cookbooks

Healthy eating isn't boring. Or, at least, it shouldn't be. For anyone who's always posting delicious, nutritious meals to Instagram or (even more so) could use a little inspiration in the kitchen, one of these great cookbooks deserves a spot on their counter.

"The 5-Ingredient Fresh and Easy Cookbook" takes away the excuse that there's no time to whip up a healthy meal, while "The Complete Clean Eating Cookbook" breaks down what it means to ditch the junk in favor of whole foods that taste amazing.

37. For the sweaty yogi: Mat cleaner and an absorbent towel

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Black Diamond Yoga Mat Cleaner and Shandali Hot Yoga Towels

Yoga mats go on the floor. The floor (and feet) are dirty. Add in sweat and you can have a muddy mess. Whether you're giving a new yoga mat or just want to help your giftee take better care of the mat they already own, some mat cleaning spray is a gift they didn't know they needed. Add a machine-washable mat-sized towel for even longer-lasting cleanliness (and, ergo, a longer-lasting mat).

38. For the one who wants to keep workout clothes smelling fresh: Sports laundry detergent

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: HEX detergent

This may not be the sexiest gift, but you know what’s even less sexy? Workout clothes that reek even before the first drop of sweat accumulates. Those great performance fabrics that wick sweat also have a nasty tendency of harboring odor-causing bacteria. The more that builds up, the more stick wafts out the moment the clothes hit a warm body, even if they’re fresh from the laundry. To reduce the inevitable, get them Hex Performance Laundry Detergent. It leaves laundry smelling clean and won't build up on performance fabrics like regular detergent can, prolonging the odor-free life of the clothing.

Get Hex Performance Laundry Detergent, 2-pack, from Amazon for $23.99

39. For the one who can't wait to get back to the gym: A carryall bag and a secure lock

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag & Desired Tools 4 Digit Combination Padlock

Keeping workout gear together, yet separating the dirty and sweaty from the clean and dry, is an eternal struggle. Luckily, the Adidas Defender duffel bag has plenty of pockets, smartly designed for segregation—with some made of mesh for ventilation, so sweat-soaked clothes can breathe. And just to make sure the bag and its contents are still in the locker at the end of a workout, a sturdy padlock with a programmable combo is the ideal compliment to this gift.

40. For the one you know a bit too well: Anti-chafing balm

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Body Glide

There's something to be said about your relationship to a gym rat if you know that he or she would benefit from Body Glide. While most fitness activities aren’t a contact sport with other people, they can be one with your own two legs, or between your shirt and your skin (if you don't know, don't ask). With a deodorant-shaped stick of Body Glide, your giftee can say farewell to chafing, and you can say goodbye to listening to them complain about it.

Get Body Glide from REI for $5 and up

