22 present ideas your dad will love this Christmas

From Cosmopolitan

Picking out a Christmas present for your dad can sometimes feel like a baptism of fire. Why is it so hard to buy gifts for people you supposedly know so well? If you're not sure he'd like something gin-inspired, and have more than Â£10 to spend, we've rounded up the best Christmas presents for dads that he might like this December 2020.

Whether it's a bottle of rum (reliable), a Google assistant (hard to live without once you've got one) or a book of epic hikes, here are some suggestions - and not a pair of socks in sight.

Judging by the year so far, Christmas might look a little different this year. We're not sure if that means social distancing, limited numbers or celebrating from afar, but one thing is for sure: there's never been a better time to spoil your loved ones, if you can. Here are 20 Christmas present ideas for dad:

1.

If he loves beer, why not challenge him to make his own?

2.

Encourage wine of the purest sort with this purifier, that has the same effect as leaving wine to air in seconds.

3.

Woody and citrus. Can you think of anything your dad would rather smell of? (No. The answer is no.)

4.

A round up of the best walks around the world, perfect for a hiking lover.

5.

For recipe books or the iPad, this has both style and substance.

6.

The first volume from Barack Obama's presidential memoirs. Everyone should read this.

7.

We love these Le Creuset espresso mugs, perfect for brightening any morning.

8.

We desperately want a pizza oven, so presumably your dad will too.

9.

It's a classic game, and one that wouldn't go amiss under the Christmas tree.

10.

You really can't go wrong with a bottle of Champagne.

11.

Everybody needs a nice scarf, and this woven cashmere one is perfect.

12.

A hamper of goodies is the perfect festive treat, right?

13.

A Sunday Times best-seller, this murder mystery is bound to engross your dad on Christmas Day.

14.

Give the gift of fresh pasta this Christmas, and stick around to enjoy the rewards.

15.

A smart assistance really is a game-changer.

16.

The bottle of Glengoyne's single malt scotch whisky comes with a 500-piece puzzle, guaranteed to keep him busy for days.

17.

Everyone wants AirPods, don't they?

18.

Gardening = covered.

19.

Speaking of gardening, this padded kneeler is great for protecting any keen gardener's knees when they're planting bulbs.

20.

A clock so cool you'll want to steal it for yourself.

21.

Fact: a bottle of rum is never a bad idea.

22.

Visiting your parents for coffee never looked so good.

Consider Christmas, sorted.

Cosmopolitan UK's current issue is out now and you can SUBSCRIBE HERE.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like